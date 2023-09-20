✕ Close Related video: Thousands of police deployed during unrest over pension reforms

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have arrived at the Elysée Palace as part of their three-day state visit to France, six months after the trip was postponed because of widespread rioting.

After a spectacular ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, where the monarch laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Charles and Camilla joined President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron in greeting crowds of wellwishers waiting along the Champs-Elysees.

This evening, the four are expected at the Palace of Versailles for a black-tie dinner alongside an array of British and French stars including Hugh Grant, Mick Jagger, Arsene Wenger and Didier Drogba. Mr Macron is said to be pulling out all the stops and an English blue cheese and lobster will feature on the menu.

The trip got off to a windy start as Queen Camilla had to hold onto her hat as she stepped off the plane before they were welcomed by French Prime Minister Élisabeth Berne, diplomats and guardsmen.

The overseas tour was shelved in March after Mr Macron's retirement age reforms sparked widespread rioting across the country.

The overseas tour in March was to be the King and his wife’s first state visit, but Germany – the second leg of the journey – became the historic first destination for the royal couple.