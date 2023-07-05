King Charles – live: Monarch to receive Scotland’s crown jewels in lavish Edinburgh ceremony
Hundreds of military personnel to march in procession along the Royal Mile
The King and Queen will be formally presented with the Scottish crown jewel today (Wednesday 5 June) as hundreds of military personnel gear up to march through Edinburgh ahead of the special ceremony.
Charles III will receive a crown, a sceptre and a sword made of gold, silver and gems – known collectively as the Honours of Scotland – during a service of thanksgiving and dedication at St Giles’ Cathedral.
More than 700 members of the Armed Forces will take part in a procession along the Royal Mile ahead of the ceremony drawn from the Royal Navy, the British Army and the Royal Air Force.
The procession will be led by Shetland pony Corporal Cruachan IV, the mascot of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, alongside personnel from The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards and the Army Cadet Force.
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said ahead of the service: “Scotland’s Armed Forces will play a key role in the service to present The King and Queen with the Honours of Scotland. It is right and fitting that they do.”
In pictures: Well-wishers stand along Royal Mile ahead of procession
Well-wishers have lined the street of the Royal Mile ahead of the procession at 1pm today.
The procession will be followed by a lavish ceremony where the Kind and Queen will be presented with Scotland’s crown jewels.
Protest scheduled outside Scottish Parliament amid coronation events
Not all Scots will be celebrating as people face a cost-of-living crisis fueled by high food and energy costs.
The group, Our Republic, which campaigns for an elected head of state in Scotland, has scheduled a protest rally outside the Scottish parliament to coincide with the coronation events.
“The vast majority of Scotland didn’t care to celebrate the coronation in May, with support for the monarchy at an all-time low in Scotland,” the group said in a statement. “Charles’ perpetual need to celebrate his reign, with all the pomp and pageantry it requires, is a spit in the face to the people struggling with the cost of living.”
Two months after Charles III's coronation, Scotland hosts its own event to honor the new monarch
Two months after the lavish coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, Scotland is set to host its own event to mark the new monarch’s accession to the throne.
While Charles and Queen Camilla won’t be crowned a second time Wednesday in Edinburgh, the festivities will include a crown, horse-drawn carriages, mounted cavalry and a flyover by the Red Arrows, the Royal Air Force’s aerobatic display team, as Scotland celebrates its unique relationship with the monarchy.
The focal point of the event is a service of thanksgiving at St. Giles’ Cathedral, where Charles will be presented with the Scottish Honors — the crown, scepter and sword of state once used to crown Scotland’s kings and queens. The Stone of Destiny, an important symbol of Scottish identity, will also be moved to the cathedral for the festivities.
