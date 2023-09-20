✕ Close Related video: Thousands of police deployed during unrest over pension reforms

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The King and Queen are set to make a state visit to France today, six months after the trip was postponed because of widespread rioting across the country.

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be pulling out all the stops to welcome the royals with a packed schedule including a military remembrance ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe and a lavish state banquet.

The overseas tour was shelved in March after Mr Macron's retirement age reforms sparked widespread rioting across the country.

Images of Bordeaux’s town hall set on fire by protesters, a few days before the trip was due to begin, were symbolic of the fury felt by some over Mr Macron’s reforms, and followed more than a week of daily protests.

The overseas tour in March was to be the King and his wife’s first state visit, but Germany – the second leg of the journey – became the historic first destination for the royal couple.

The royal couple will arrive in Paris on Wednesday afternoon for the rescheduled visit and it is understood the programme for the state visit will remain broadly similar to events planned for the March trip.