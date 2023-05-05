Coronation news – live: William and Kate spotted in Soho pub as police prepare for King Charles’ ceremony
The Prince and Princess of Wales also travelled on the Elizabeth line
King Charles III and Queen Camilla spotted leaving coronation rehearsal
The Prince and Princess of Wales went for a visit to The Dog and Duck pub in Soho after hopping on the Elizabeth line from Acton to Tottenham Court Road on Thursday afternoon (4 May).
Prince William and Kate Middleton were greeted by crowds who cheered for them outside the pub, as they carried out the engagement ahead of the coronation.
It comes as police have said they will not stop anti-monarchy protests during the big day on Saturday 6 May unless the demonstrators cause “serious disruption” or break the law.
Meanwhile, many royal fans who want to watch the grand procession after the coronation ceremony in person may have to prepare for wet weather, as the Met Office has predicted rain and thunder in parts of the UK. London could see the warmest coronation in history, with highs of 19C in south London predicted.
On Wednesday morning (3 April), the monarch was spotted leaving Westminster Abbey after attending rehearsals, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children.
Prince George, nine, will be a Page of Honour to the King at Saturday’s ceremony, alongside Queen Consort’s three grandsons. One of her grandsons, Gus Lopes, was spotted wearing a sling on his right arm during the rehearsals yesterday and reportedly broke his arm during a biking accident while on holiday.
Coronation flypast could be scaled back or cancelled in bad weather
A flypast to celebrate the coronation could be scaled back and even cancelled in poor weather, the Ministry of Dance (MoD) said.
Forecasters expect conditions in London to be cloudy and wet on Saturday, which could hamper the ability of pilots to fly safely.
More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force - including the Red Arrows - are scheduled to fly over The Mall and Buckingham Palace at around 2.15pm.
Asked about the potential for the flypast to be disrupted by the weather, an MoD spokesman told the PA news agency: "There are certain weather limits in terms of cloud base and visibility for a flypast involving a large number of aircraft which will need to be met.
"The latest weather information will be obtained from both the Met Office and from our helicopters performing weather checks in advance of the main flypast on Saturday.
"If suitable, the flypast will continue as planned. If not, then there are options available to reduce the number of aircraft, with cancellation being the last resort.
"Clearly there are many things the MoD does control, but the weather is not one of them.
"Safety will always be our primary concern."
Full story:
Coronation flypast could be scaled back or cancelled in bad weather, according to MOD
Forecasters expect conditions in London to be cloudy and wet on Saturday.
What will Queen Consort Camilla wear to the coronation?
It is understood that the King will opt for a more modern choice of clothing for the ceremony. Instead of the traditional silk stockings and breeches worn in coronations past, it has been reported that the monarch will be crowned in his military uniform.
Therefore, it is expected that Camilla’s coronation dress will also be more modern compared to previous versions, which tend to include ornate designs and lavish materials.
Read more:
What will Queen Consort Camilla wear to the coronation?
The monarch and the Queen Consort will be crowned this spring
Inside Operation Golden Orb: UK security plan for King’s coronation has been years in the making
The King’s coronation will be a “complex”, multi-pronged operation for police, who are working to stem potential terror threats, disruptive protests and criminal opportunists in dense crowds.
Thousands of officers are being drawn from across the UK for the occasion, which comes months after a huge operation to protect the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Independent understands that authorities are bracing for significant potential disruption from protests, while monitoring jihadists, neo-Nazis and other extremists who revile the royal family as a symbol of the British state.
Lizzie Dearden reports:
Inside Operation Golden Orb: The security forces plan for King’s coronation
Intelligence analysis will be run on royal stalkers and fantasists as part of ‘complex’ Operation Golden Orb
The fascinating history behind the chair King Charles will sit on at his coronation
On 6 May, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey as the world watches.
The monarch ascended the throne following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, last September. His coronation takes place more than 70 years after Elizabeth was crowned on 2 June 1953.
During the crowning and anointing parts of the ceremony, which are said to be the most sacred parts, King Charles will sit upon the 700-year-old Coronation Chair.
Find out more:
The fascinating history behind the chair King Charles will sit on at his coronation
The King and Queen Consort will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in May
King Charles III coronation: What happens in sacred anointing ceremony?
The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is less than a week away, taking place on Saturday 6 May.
As we approach the big day, Buckingham Palace has been revealing more details about the events that will unfold as Britain crowns a new monarch for the first time in more than 70 years.
Here’s everything you need to know about the anointing ceremony:
What will happen during King Charles’ anointing in coronation ceremony?
The coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May 2023
Hugo Burnand: Meet the man tasked with making history happen during the coronation
The former Tatler photographer is the only portrait photographer in the UK to have a royal warrant.
Charlotte Cripps takes a look at his ‘relaxed but regal’ portraits of Charles and Camilla, collaborations with Kate Middleton on her wedding photos, and his favourite shot:
Hugo Burnand: The man crowned as official coronation photographer
The former ‘Tatler’ photographer is the only portrait photographer in the UK to have a royal warrant. Charlotte Cripps takes a look at his ‘relaxed but regal’ portraits of Charles and Camilla, collaborations with Kate Middleton on her wedding photos, and his favourite shot
Sculpture for King’s coronation will show how he has become more ‘sophisticated’
A new sculpture of the King marking his coronation will show how he has become “more sophisticated” and “dignified” in the last decade, its creator has said.
Leeds-born artist Frances Segelman, who has also created busts of the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, said the depiction also showed a look of concern upon his face as he deals with “the weight of the world on his shoulders”.
Sculpture for King’s coronation will show how he has become more ‘sophisticated’
Frances Segelman previously sculpted the then Prince of Wales in 2014.
Complete guide to all the glittering regalia being used at the coronation
Here is all the coronation regalia being used at the crowning of the King and Queen Consort.
The sacred, priceless objects are part of the Crown Jewels – the nation’s most precious treasures – which are held in trust by the King for the country and kept under armed guard in the Tower of London.
Complete guide to all the glittering regalia being used at the coronation
The priceless objects are part of the Crown Jewels – the nation’s most precious treasures.
Prince William jokes he’s ‘not too bad at drinking pints’ rather than pulling them
The Prince of Wales tried his hand at pulling a pint during his and Kate Middleton’s visit to the Dog and Duck Pub in Soho today, but joked he may be better at drinking them instead.
Prince William poured a pint of Kingmaker, a pale ale brewed to celebrate the coronation. He was accompanied by pub managers Chris Watts and Maria Sojkova.
While waitress Bernie Kidson described the pint as “perfect”, William appeared to disagree as he replied sarcastically: “Oh, really?”
The royal joked: “I’m not too bad at drinking pints.”
After the visit, Watts said William was “enjoying his drink” and did not want to leave the pub.
“He was saying he likes to go to the pub - he said he goes out into the sticks where it’s a bit quieter and enjoys watching football, chatting to people and talking,” he said.
“I don’t think he could do that here - it’d be quite busy.”
Big Ben, Tower Bridge and more landmarks to light up for coronation
Four London landmarks have been announced as additions to the list of buildings which will light up across the nation to mark the King’s coronation.
Tower Bridge, London Bridge, Guildhall and Mansion House will be illuminated in red, white and blue to mark the crowning of the King and the Queen Consort this weekend.
The colourful displays will take place on Saturday evening after the coronation ceremony, from 8pm until midnight, and during the same period on Sunday to coincide with the BBC’s Lighting Up The Nation event.
Big Ben was earlier announced as another London landmark which will be illuminated by a series of projections of national flowers of all four home nations - a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock, from Thursday evening.
The words of the national anthem, God Save The King, will also appear on the tower before the projection culminates with the coronation emblem, designed by Sir Jony Ive, a British product designer and chancellor of the Royal College of Art.
Guildhall, Mansion House, Tower Bridge and the Central Criminal Court will also fly the Union Flag over the coronation weekend.
Lord Mayor of the City of London, Nicholas Lyons, whose official residence is Mansion House, said: “The coronation is a day of national celebration and marks the beginning of a new era for the country and the Commonwealth.
“It’s only right that we should honour this momentous occasion by lighting up some of the UK’s best-known landmarks.”
Chris Hayward, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, which has its headquarters at Guildhall, said: “The first coronation of a new monarch in 70 years will be a truly momentous event for our country.
“Bathing the city’s iconic landmarks in red, white and blue is a highly visible way of celebrating the crowning of our new King and demonstrating the city’s long-standing support for, and loyalty to the monarchy.”
