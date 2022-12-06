Jump to content

Liveupdated1670343819

Meghan and Harry news: Couple fly on private jet to NYC as royal family braces for Netflix documentary - live

Duke and Duchess of Sussex to accept award at Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Tuesday 06 December 2022 16:23
Comments
Harry & Meghan new trailer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.

It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.

The royal couple’s trip comes just days before the first instalment of their highly anticipated Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan will be released, with the first three episodes to be released on Thursday 8 December. Three additional episodes will be released on Thursday 15 December.

Recommended

Follow along with the latest updates about Meghan and Harry’s trip to New York City below.

1670343819

Others have questioned the couple’s use of a private jet in light of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ decision to fly commerical to Boston last week.

William and Kate photographed flying commercial to Boston for climate ceremony

The Royal couple were captured in cellphone shots as they engaged in conversation with fellow first-class travellers

Chelsea Ritschel6 December 2022 16:23
1670343288

The couple’s arrival in New York City ahead of the gala has not been without controversy, however, as many have criticised the duke and duchess for travelling via a private jet.

“Hmm... private jet again... clearly setting us all a good example,” one person tweeted, while another said: “No care for the environment.”

Among those criticising Harry and Meghan was Piers Morgan, who described the circumstances of the couple’s arrival as “beyond parody”.

Chelsea Ritschel6 December 2022 16:14
1670342223

The annual award ceremony honours “exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights,” according to its website.

This year’s laureates, which include the duke and duchess, as well as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Brian Moynihan, chief executive officer of Bank of America, and late NBA icon Bill Russell, have “prioritised equity, inclusivity, and sustainability in the workplace and the world”.

Chelsea Ritschel6 December 2022 15:57
1670341925

The couple’s arrival in New York City comes ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala on Tuesday 6 December, where the duke and duchess will be honoured alongside other “exemplary leaders”.

Chelsea Ritschel6 December 2022 15:52
1670341845

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in New York City via private jet on Monday. For the trip, the couple dressed casually, with paparazzi photos showing Meghan wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and dark sunglasses, while Harry opted for a white button down, black pants and a blazer, which he held in his hands.

Chelsea Ritschel6 December 2022 15:50

