Royal news: Meghan and Harry trailer drops as William and Kate continue Boston tour amid racism scandal – live
Follow for the latest updates as royal couple visit America for first time since 2014
Lady Susan Hussey asked Ngozi Fulani where she was from ‘7 or 8 times’
Prince William and his wife Kate’s first US trip since 2014 is underway amid a racism scandal for the royal family.
The Prince and Princess of Wales landed in Boston on Wednesday (30 November) ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. They will also visit the John F Kennedy Presidential Library, as well as local environmental and social advocacy projects.
But the media spotlight on their trip is more intense as Buckingham Palace has become embroiled in a racism scandal that led to the resignation of William’s godmother, Lady Susan Hussey. A spokesperson for the prince gave a sharp rebuke to her regarding comments to a Black charity founder for domestic abuse survivors.
The couple sat courtside with Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey to watch the Boston Celtics play the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.
The royal couple are set to be greeted by President Joe Biden when he visits Boston on Friday but are not scheduled to meet with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle who will be in New York a few days later.
Royal watchers have questioned the timing of Thursday morning’s premiere of the first official teaser for Harry & Meghan their Netflix docuseries.
Chants of ‘USA’ as royal couple attend Boston Celtics game
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat at Boston’s TD Garden arena on Wednesday.
The royal couple were seated courtside and were spotted cheering the match. They were joined by Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston mayor Michelle Wu.
Sravasti Dasgupta reports.
Netflix drops trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries amid royal racism row
The royal family are preparing to be rocked once again as Netflix has released the trailer for its six-part docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
The series will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex telling the “other side of their high-profile love story”, featuring exclusive interviews and sit-downs with friends family who have “never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed”.
My colleague Nicole Vassell reports:
What did Lady Hussey say?
What exactly did Lady Susan Hussey say to Black domestic abuse campaigner, Ngozi Fulani?
Joe Sommerlad has the details:
William and Kate light up Boston City Hall and landmarks
Prince William and Kate Middleton stood at the Speaker’s Corner outside Boston City Hall to begin the countdown to the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.
The prince and princess lit up the city hall and other landmarks across the city green to kick off the event, which takes place on Friday night (2 December).
Ngozi Fulani says racism she experienced from Lady Hussey was ‘abuse’
The charity boss has claimed that the racist incident involving Lady Susan Hussey was a “form of abuse”
Find out more here.
Ngozi Fulani claims Lady Susan Hussey also touched her hair
Ngozi Fulani has said Lady Susan Hussey also touched her hair during the interaction at Buckingham Palace which resulted in the late Queen’s lady in waiting resigning from the household.
Fulani, of Sistah Space, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We support women of African and Caribbean heritage who are affected by domestic and sexual abuse.
“Ironically, that’s the reason why we got the invitation, so the last thing we expected to happen was that race would become an issue.”
Describing the incident, she said: “I was stood next to two other women - black women - and she (Lady Susan) just made a beeline for me, and she took my locks and moved it out of the way so that she could see my name badge.
“That’s a no-no. I wouldn’t put my hands in someone’s hair, and culturally it’s not appropriate.
“But you consider that this lady is of senior years, I have to consider many things - is she OK?- and also my environment, and who I represent - Sistah Space - and so I was a bit taken aback.”
Prince of Wales says racism has no place in society
Racism “has no place in our society”, a spokesman for Prince William has said, as his godmother quit her palace aide role over “unacceptable” comments she made at a Buckingham Palace reception.
Lady Susan Hussey, the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, resigned after she asked Ngozi Fulani, a prominent Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, where she “really came from”.
Buckingham Palace said it took the incident, at the Queen Consort’s reception on violence against women on Tuesday, “extremely seriously” and had investigated immediately.
Nadine White, The Independent’s race correspondent, reports.
ICYMI: Prince William’s godmother resigns from Buckingham Palace role amid race row
The member of the Buckingham Palace household who resigned after “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black charity boss is Prince Williams godmother, it has been revealed.
Ngozi Fulani, founder of Britain’s leading domestic abuse charity for Black women, says she was left “traumatised” after she was asked racially offensive questions about her heritage at the event.
Thomas Kingsley has the details.
Ngozi Fulani says focus should remain on domestic abuse survivors
Ngozi Fulani stressed that the focus should remain on domestic abuse survivors rather than the race row and subsequent resignation of the late Queen’s lady in waiting.
Asked how she felt about Lady Susan Hussey’s resignation, the Black charity boss told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I want the focus to remain where it should be, which is on the women and girls who are affected by domestic abuse.
“Having said that, she’s influenced by Buckingham Palace, and it’s their decision and her decision to make, one that I had no part in.”
Asked if she would have preferred to accept Lady Susan’s apology instead of seeing her quit the household, Fulani said: “I would have preferred it did not happen.
“I would have preferred that I could go to a space where I’m invited and be treated as every other guest was treated.
“I would prefer that we kept the focus on the abuse against women and girls.”
What are William and Kate scheduled to do in Boston?
The Prince and Princess of Wales have touched down in the United States for their first visit in eight years.
The trip is centred around the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which will take place in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday 2 December. The organisation, founded by Prince William, honours and assists entrepreneurs who have come up with solutions to climate change and other environmental issues.
However, the awards ceremony on Friday evening is just one of several engagements and outings planned for the royal couple during their three-day trip to Boston, as Kate and William are expected to make a number of appearances in and around the city in the upcoming days.
Chelsea Ritschel looks at what is on their itinerary.
