Meghan Markle is being praised for her kindness after giving her coat to a mother holding a baby while making her first appearance at the Invictus Games alongside her husband Prince Harry.

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being escorted to the venue in The Hague, Netherlands, by competitors when Meghan reportedly noticed that the temperature was dropping and handed her coat to a woman who was holding her baby while accompanying them, according to journalist Omid Scobie.

Scobie shared a heartwarming video of the moment on Twitter on Friday, in which the duchess could be seen walking alongside the woman, who had her baby wrapped in a long camel-coloured coat.

“En route to the venue, the couple were escorted by #TeamNetherlands competitors and family - one of whom was proudly carrying a newborn,” the royal reporter wrote. “Noticing the sudden drop in temperature, Meghan quickly handed over her coat to the mom to help keep the baby warm.”

The moment, which was also captured and shared on Twitter from another angle, has prompted praise from fans of the royal couple.

“A good mother is a good mother to everyone’s child,” one person wrote, while another said: “Despite all, she hasn’t changed, still kind and thoughtful.”

Others suggested that Prince Harry’s late mother Princess Diana would be proud, with someone else writing: “Harry found an amazing caring woman. His mom would be proud.”

The gesture took place while Harry and Meghan, who opted for an all-white Valentino suit for her first public appearance in Europe since 2020, were attending a friends and family reception for Invictus Games competitors on Friday.

The couple’s appearance marks the first of the Invictus Games, and follows a brief visit to the UK, where the duchess and duchess visited Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Invictus Games’ opening ceremony will take place Saturday evening.