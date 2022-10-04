Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘It’s pinned to this idea that Asian-ness is an inherent threat’: Meghan Markle and Margaret Cho discuss ‘dragon lady’ stereotype

Journalist Lisa Ling also shared her experience of racism in the workplace

Saman Javed
Tuesday 04 October 2022 12:43
Comments
Harry and Meghan join Prince and Princess of Wales to lay floral tributes for Queen

The Duchess of Sussex has discussed the stigmas faced by East Asian women in the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast.

Following a brief hiatus due to the death of Quen Elizabeth II, the podcast returned with guest appearances from comedian Margaret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling.

Meghan said that while she grew up visiting Korean spas with her mother as a teenager, she was unaware of the stereotypes East Asian women faced until she became much older.

“The dragon lady, the East Asian temptress whose mysterious foreign allure is scripted as both tantalising and deadly,” Meghan said. “This has seeped into a lot of our entertainment, but this toxic stereotyping of women of East Asian descent doesn’t just end once the credits role.”

Explaining the “dragon lady” stereotype, Cho said there is a tendency for Hollywood to present East Asian women as an “evil exotic force” – such as in Austin Powers and Kill Bill.

Recommended

“It’s actually a character that is similar to the femme fatale, in that a woman who is beautiful and deadly because we can’t just be beautiful, it has to come at a cost,” Cho said.

Discussing the implications of the stereotype, Cho said it amplifies a false perception that East Asian people are a “threat”.

“It’s kind of like evil queen adjacent but it’s also pinned to this idea that Asian-ness is an inherent threat. That our foreignness is somehow going to get you.”

Racism, xenophobia and hate crimes against East Asian communities increased during the pandemic by as much as 80 per cent in London, according to End Violence and Racism Against East and Southeast Asian Communities.

Data showed that hate crime against East and Southeast Asians has been rising year-on-year since 2018 across England. There was a 27 per cent increase in hate crimes from 2019 to 202 during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ling recalled feeling “devastated” by some of the racism she has faced in the workplace. Ling said the incident occurred after she was named in Rolling Stone’s Hot List for her reporting at Channel One.

“Someone at my place of work cut out that article, drew slanted eyes over the eyes and wrote ‘yeah, right’ and then put it back in my mailbox’,” Ling recalled.

Recommended

“It was like every kernel of excitement that I possessed just withered away.

“It was so devastating that someone that I would see every day in my place of work where we’re supposed to feel comfortable, just harboured those feelings about me and had the nerve to make it racial.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in