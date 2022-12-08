Harry and Meghan news – live: Netflix drops first part of Sussexes’ bombshell documentary
The first volume of ‘Harry & Meghan’ is out
The first volume of the Sussexes’ hugely anticipated Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan is out.
The six-episode series has been teased as “unprecedented and in-depth” by the streaming giant. The project features Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they share their perspectives of their time in British royalty.
Ahead of the release of the docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joked about enjoying a “date night” while accepting an award at the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.
Harry and Meghan, who travelled to New York City via private jet from their home in California on Monday 5 December, were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.
For the event, the duke wore a navy suit and a matching tie over a white shirt, while the duchess wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a slit. She completed her look with her hair tied back, long gold earrings, a black purse, Princess Diana’s aquamarine freedom ring, and heels.
Follow along with the latest updates about the duke and duchess ahead of the release of Harry & Meghan.
Prince Harry highlights his concern ‘for the safety of my family'
In the first episode of the series, Prince Harry highlights his concern “for the safety of my family”.
“My job is to keep my family safe,” he says. “But the nature of being born in this position and everything else that comes with it and the level of hate that has been stirred up in the last three years, especially against my wife, and my son.
“I’m generally concerned for the safety of my family.”
The documentary carries a “first-hand account of Harry and Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive.”
Netflix also revealed that all interviews for this series were completed by August 2022 and that the royal family declined to comment on the contents of it.
First part of ‘Harry & Meghan' is out
First three episodes of Harry and Meghan released on Netflix
The explosive documentary series is split in two volumes
Harry & Meghan is directed by Liz Garbus and will feature archival footage and interviews with the couple’s friends, family, and historians with the purpose of going beyond “one couple’s love story” but rather, “[painting] a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”
Meghan Markle responds to her 2022 People’s Choice Awards win
Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast Archetypes won an award for The Pop Podcast of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards this week.
“Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People’s Choice Award,” the duchess of Sussex wrote in a statement on Wednesday (7 December).
“I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening.
“Above all, huge thanks to each of you who voted,” she concluded her message. “Your support means the world.”
As for whether Americans really care about the royals, Meredith Clark writes that it seems US fascination with the British royal family may have come to an end.
Read the full analysis below.
Do you actually care about the royals?
An estimated 23 million Americans tuned in for the royal wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales, only for them to be booed at a Boston Celtics game. Meredith Clark writes whether US fascination with the British royal family has come to an end
Harry & Meghan hours away from premiere
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell Netflix docuseries will premiere in less than two hours.
For all you need to know about the royal family tree ahead of the release of Meghan and Harry's docuseries tomorrow, you can look below.
The royal family tree explained
Her Majesty had four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren
In the new documentary trailer, Harry admits he was “terrified” for his wife, before comparing her experience to that of his mother Princess Diana’s.
“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” he says in the trailer. “I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”
All of Meghan Markle's TV and film roles
Meghan Markle's TV and film roles
A run-down of the Duchess of Sussex's career on screen
