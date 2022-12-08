✕ Close Harry & Meghan new trailer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The first volume of the Sussexes’ hugely anticipated Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan is out.

The six-episode series has been teased as “unprecedented and in-depth” by the streaming giant. The project features Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they share their perspectives of their time in British royalty.

Ahead of the release of the docuseries, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joked about enjoying a “date night” while accepting an award at the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.

Harry and Meghan, who travelled to New York City via private jet from their home in California on Monday 5 December, were honoured at the Manhattan gala alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA star Bill Russell for their work “to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.

For the event, the duke wore a navy suit and a matching tie over a white shirt, while the duchess wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a slit. She completed her look with her hair tied back, long gold earrings, a black purse, Princess Diana’s aquamarine freedom ring, and heels.

Follow along with the latest updates about the duke and duchess ahead of the release of Harry & Meghan.