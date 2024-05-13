✕ Close King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry to miss reunion

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry did not make a request to visit King Charles or invite him to the Invictus Games Foundation event when he flew into London, sources have claimed.

But the Duke of Sussex’s friends claimed he was left stung when his father didn’t request to see him but was able to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace - despite his cancer treatment.

“It’s all very sad,” said a friend of Charles, according to The Times. “While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary…Well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”

A friend of Harry’s hit back: “Could His Majesty not have made a request to see his son? It was widely known he was coming.”

The war of words came on a weekend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Nigeria, where the two spoke at the mental health summit with the local nonprofit the GEANCO Foundation, supported by the couple’s Archwell Foundation at the Lightway Academy in Abuja.