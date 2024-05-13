Royal news - live: King Charles ‘wasn’t invited’ to see Prince Harry as war of words erupts
Prince Harry and King Charles just missed each other after the Duke of Sussex flew into London for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games
Prince Harry did not make a request to visit King Charles or invite him to the Invictus Games Foundation event when he flew into London, sources have claimed.
But the Duke of Sussex’s friends claimed he was left stung when his father didn’t request to see him but was able to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace - despite his cancer treatment.
“It’s all very sad,” said a friend of Charles, according to The Times. “While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary…Well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”
A friend of Harry’s hit back: “Could His Majesty not have made a request to see his son? It was widely known he was coming.”
The war of words came on a weekend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Nigeria, where the two spoke at the mental health summit with the local nonprofit the GEANCO Foundation, supported by the couple’s Archwell Foundation at the Lightway Academy in Abuja.
Prince Harry and King Charles in war of words over whether royals did offer to meet
Differing reports as to whether King Charles offered to meet Prince Harry or vice versa in the last week have been attributed to the lack of co-ordination between the King and Harry’s PR teams.
Royal historian Dr Judith Rowbotham told i: “There is no real connection between their [Sussexes’s] PR team and the King’s PR team because that would be constitutionally improper.
“If they were acting together you could create a situation where the King would be ignoring government restraints.”
In 2020 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stood down from frontline royal duties, meaning they are no longer “part of the state structure,” according to Dr Rowbotham.
Duke of Edinburgh pays tribute at 100th anniversary of Cavalry Memorial unveiling
The Duke of Edinburgh wore a bowler hat as he attended a parade and memorial service dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the Cavalry Memorial in Hyde Park.
In a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, members of the UK and Commonwealth Cavalry and Yeomanry paraded past the memorial to honour their fallen comrades from World War One and the wars thereafter.
Prince Edward, Royal Honorary Colonel of The Royal Dragoon Guards, met members of the Combined Cavalry before laying a wreath at the memorial.
How Harry and Charles were a twenty minute drive away – but remain miles apart
Prince Harry and King Charles were a mere 20-minute drive from each other in central London last night, but the pair who have not seen each other since February, did not meet.
The distance between St Paul’s Cathedral, where Harry held a ceremony for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, and Buckingham Palace, where Charles hosted a spring garden party, is just over two miles – or around £14 in an Uber – and yet served to highlight just how far apart the pair still remain.
Full report:
Pictured: How Harry and Charles remain a million miles apart
The King said he was too busy to meet his youngest son
Prince Willliam pays tribute to Steve Irwin at glitzy Vegas bash
Prince William shared a special message all about Irwin and his efforts to save the environment at the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 11.
He said: “Tonight is all about conservation and continuing Steve's global mission to protect life on our planet."
He spoke about Irwin's hope to have "the cleanest water, the freshest air and wildlife in abundance," and "a future for our children," sharing that his own values align with this.
"I'm proud to join you virtually tonight to celebrate their work through Wildlife Warriors. Seeing the global impact of the charity, founded by Steve and Terri in 2002, brings hope for the future," William went on.
"Never before has it been so important for every single one of us to make environmentally conscious choices that will ensure the healthy future of our planet."
Royal Family's 'orchestrated move' as Prince Harry endures 'obvious snub' from King Charles
Prince Harry was snubbed by King Charles, according to a royal expert.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam told The Mirror: “This has been an extraordinary week with Harry’s spokesperson revealing King Charles has not had the time to see him, which is an obvious snub.
“The Palace revealed that he is appointing William to be Colonel in Chief of the Army Air Corps, which Prince Harry served with during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan which was carefully timed as nothing royal happens accidentally.”
This comes amid the news that sources claim King Charles offered Prince Harry a place to stay but the Duke “turned it down”.
Sources have claimed that Harry’s father, King Charles, had agreed to let his son stay in a royal residence for the trip, but Harry turned it down to stay in a hotel.
ICYMI | Archbishop of Canterbury breaks silence on royal family rift: ‘We must not judge them’
Archbishop of Canterbury breaks silence on royal rift: ‘We must not judge them’
The Archbishop of Canterbury has broken his silence on the rift between the royal family as he urged: “We must not judge them”. Justin Welby instead said King Charles, the Princess of Wales and other members of the family “must be prayed for” as the King and Kate continue their cancer treatments. During an interview with Good Morning Britain on Thursday 9 May, the Archbishop refused to diverge private conversations he had with the royal family, insisting “they are human beings”.
Harry is trying to shed his royal skin – but he’s a man who can’t escape his past
The sight of Harry flying in, but unable to see his father will have saddened many. But, embarking on a ‘mini royal tour’ in Nigeria isn’t going to help heal family rifts which feel as raw as ever, says Tessa Dunlop.
Read Tessa’s piece in full here:
Harry is trying to shed is royal skin – but he his a man who can’t escape his past
The sight of Harry flying in, but unable to see his father will have saddened many. But, embarking on a ‘mini royal tour’ in Nigeria isn’t going to help heal family rifts which feel as raw as ever, says Tessa Dunlop
Meghan opens up about ‘sweet children’ Archie and Lilibet at women’s event in Nigeria
Meghan Markle opened up about her “very chatty, sweet children” Archie and Lilibet during a talk at a women’s leadership event in Nigeria.
The Duchess of Sussex said “I love being a mum” and had fulfilled her dreams by becoming a parent.
She was speaking at a Women in Leadership event she was co-hosting with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization.
During the panel discussion, Ms Markle also said that the “balance” in her life has changed over the years and looks different to ten years ago before she was married and had Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
“What I think that to mean now is that that balance will always change for you,” she said, Hello magazine reported. “That balance, what seems balanced ten years ago is going to shift.”
The one thing keeping King going through difficult first year as monarch
King Charles has had a tumultuous first year as monarch but there is one thing that has kept him going, according to a royal expert.
Jennie Bond, the ex-BBC Royal correspondent, told OK! magazine: “We are told he spent the weekend at Highgrove gardening and reflecting. And gardening is a wonderful way to ponder on life and all it brings.
“Obviously the King is annoyed and frustrated by the way his cancer diagnosis has stopped him in his tracks.
“But this is the time of year when the garden springs into life and colour; there is new growth all around and, with that, comes new hope.”
Bond added: “His doctors are pleased with his progress and, although he must be so worried about his beloved daughter-in-law, Catherine, he can relax knowing that she is at last getting the peace and privacy she requested.”
Prince William makes surprise BAFTA appearance
Prince William beamed into the BAFTA ceremony to present an award to Baroness Floella Benjamin.
Addressing the audience, William said: “Good evening. Tonight we are delighted to recognise Baroness Floella Benjamin’s remarkable achievements as she receives this year’s Fellowship for her ground-breaking work with children and young people; her longstanding commitment to television broadcasting; and for her work as an unwavering champion of inclusion.
“In a career spanning more than five decades, she has touched the lives of millions. She has graced our screens as a much-loved presenter of children’s television, most notably Playschool and Play Away.
“She has also contributed greatly to BAFTA itself – she chaired the BAFTA Television Committee from 1997 to 2000 and established the BAFTA Children’s Awards in 1995.
“Beyond the screen arts, Baroness Benjamin has steadfastly advocated for children’s education and welfare, supported a great number of charitable organisations, tirelessly campaigned for social justice - and as a member of the Windrush Generation - she has given voice to those who faced discrimination upon arrival in the UK.
“She is an actress, author, singer, politician and businesswoman, a beacon of representation and a voice for change.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies