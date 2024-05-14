Royal news - live: King Charles reveals new cancer side effect as war of words with Prince Harry erupts
Prince Harry and King Charles miss each other during the duke’s brief visit to London as Prince of Wales officially given command of his brother’s former regiment
King Charles today gave a personal insight into his battle with cancer as he revealed he has lost his sense of taste.
The monarch, 75, was speaking to British Army veteran and cancer survivor Aaron Mapplebeck while visiting the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, this afternoon where the pair discussed the side effects of treatment.
When Mr Mapplebeck said he had lost his sense of taste during chemotherapy last year, the King said this had also happened to him.
Charles arrived by helicopter for the special ceremony with Prince William where he officially handed over command of Prince Harry's former regiment.
Meanwhile, a war of words has erupted between Harry and the King’s camps over last week’s Invictus Games Foundation event which neither Charles nor William attended.
“It’s all very sad,” said a friend of Charles, according to The Times. “While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary…Well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”
A friend of Harry’s hit back: “Could His Majesty not have made a request to see his son? It was widely known he was coming.”
Meghan reveals ‘exciting’ family discovery as she calls Nigeria ‘my country’
Meghan reveals ‘exciting’ family discovery as she calls Nigeria ‘my country’
The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about finding out she is partly Nigerian through a genealogy test. Meghan met with women in the West African nation on Saturday (11 May) and acknowledged Nigeria as “my country” during a speech. She said: “When I had done the genealogy and I found out about my heritage, the first thing I did obviously was call my mom because I wanted to know if she had any awareness of it and I think, being African American and part of it is really not knowing so much about your lineage, your background, where you come from specifically and it was exciting for both of us to discover more and understand what that really means.”
Prince Harry shows off basketball skills as Meghan watches on during visit to Nigeria
Prince Harry shows off basketball skills as Meghan watches on during visit to Nigeria
Prince Harry showed off basketball skills as his wife Meghan watched from the sidelines on the third day of their trip to Nigeria. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Lagos on Sunday (12 May) as part of their visit to promote the Invictus Games. Wearing a pale linen suit and sunglasses, Harry joined in a game of basketball, much to the delight of his wife, who cheered him on. The prince celebrated scoring a goal by high-fiving his teammates.
Read the full article here:
Prince of Wales officially receives command of his brother’s former regiment in further blow to Prince Harry
Harry and Meghan’s Archewell charity found delinquent over unpaid fees and unable to fundraise
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archwell Foundation has been found delinquent over unpaid fees and warned it could face fines or suspension.
The delinquency notice was sent by California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta for failing to file its annual reports and renewal fees. As stated on California’s Department of Justice website, a notice is sent to an organisation after it fails to submit complete filings for each fiscal year.
The Sussexes’ foundation was established after they stepped down from their roles as senior working royals and relocated to the US in March 2020.
Read the full article here:
Harry and Meghan’s Archewell charity found delinquent and unable to fundraise
The couple’s organisation could face fines or a suspension from the registry
King Charles passes senior military role to Prince William
Kate doing well, William says, during visit to Isles of Scilly
The Prince of Wales has given a positive update about his wife’s cancer treatment – saying “she’s doing well”.
William was asked about Kate as he toured the only hospital on the Isles of Scilly to learn about a major building project to improve facilities being constructed on land owned by his Duchy of Cornwall.
Tracy Smith, administrator at St Mary’s Community Hospital in Hugh Town, greeted William when he arrived and hosted his tour of the small medical centre following his visit to the harbour where he bought his entourage Cornish pasties.
Read the full article here:
Kate doing well, William says, during visit to Isles of Scilly
The Prince of Wales gave a positive update about his wife’s treatment for cancer.
Meghan Markle gushes over Prince Harry during Nigeria visit: ‘You see why I’m married to him?’
The Duchess of Sussex has been more than happy to show off her husband, the Duke of Sussex.
On Friday 10 May, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the first stop of their Nigeria visit, where the two spoke at the mental health summit with the local nonprofit the GEANCO Foundation, supported by the couple’s Archwell Foundation at the Lightway Academy in Abuja.
Meghan and Harry will be in the country for three days to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which Harry founded back in 2014.
Read the full article here:
Meghan Markle gushes over Prince Harry during Nigeria visit
Couple is spending three days in Nigeria for the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana with diamond necklace
Meghan Markle wore an ode to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, during her recent trip to Nigeria.
The 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex travelled with her husband to Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, to celebrate military families on 11 May. For the occasion, Meghan donned a strapless white dress and a dazzling necklace that paid tribute to Princess Diana, who died 27 years ago at age 36.
According to People, the gold chain with a studded cross was a gift to Meghan from Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex was handed down the necklace from his mother’s coveted collection.
Read the full article here:
Meghan Markle honours Princess Diana with diamond necklace
Meghan has previously worn Princess Diana’s gold butterfly earrings, aquamarine ring, and Cartier Tank watch
How Harry and Charles were a twenty minute drive away – but remain miles apart
Prince Harry and King Charles were a mere 20-minute drive from each other in central London last night, but the pair who have not seen each other since February, did not meet.
The distance between St Paul’s Cathedral, where Harry held a ceremony for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, and Buckingham Palace, where Charles hosted a spring garden party, is just over two miles – or around £14 in an Uber – and yet served to highlight just how far apart the pair still remain.
Their relationship has grown increasingly frayed since the Duke of Sussex’s decision to step down as a working royal in 2020.
Read the full article here:
Pictured: How Harry and Charles remain a million miles apart
The King said he was too busy to meet his youngest son
