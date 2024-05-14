✕ Close King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry to miss reunion

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles today gave a personal insight into his battle with cancer as he revealed he has lost his sense of taste.

The monarch, 75, was speaking to British Army veteran and cancer survivor Aaron Mapplebeck while visiting the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, this afternoon where the pair discussed the side effects of treatment.

When Mr Mapplebeck said he had lost his sense of taste during chemotherapy last year, the King said this had also happened to him.

Charles arrived by helicopter for the special ceremony with Prince William where he officially handed over command of Prince Harry's former regiment.

Meanwhile, a war of words has erupted between Harry and the King’s camps over last week’s Invictus Games Foundation event which neither Charles nor William attended.

“It’s all very sad,” said a friend of Charles, according to The Times. “While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary…Well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”

A friend of Harry’s hit back: “Could His Majesty not have made a request to see his son? It was widely known he was coming.”