Royal news - live: Harry and Meghan issue defiant statement as King Charles reveals new cancer side effect
Prince Harry and King Charles miss each other during the duke’s brief visit to London as Prince of Wales officially given command of his brother’s former regiment
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have praised their “unforgettable” tour of Nigeria amid a furore surrounding their charity’s paperwork.
The couple visited the country for three days to mark the 10th anniversary of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games.
Taking to their website, the couple described the unofficial visit as “unforgettable” and said it will be the “first of many memorable trips”.
The statement came after news of the state of California had declared the couple’s charity “delinquent”.
The Archewell Foundation was given the status after “failing to submit [the] required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees.”
However, on Tuesday evening it emerged that the fees and paperwork had been submitted properly - last year - and so the charity is no longer listed as delinquent.
A spokesperson for the Archewell Foundation said: “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that the Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing.”
The news comes after a striking new portrait of King Charles was unveiled, the first commissioned since the coronation.
King Charles gives very personal insight into his cancer battle
The King today revealed he has lost his sense of taste during cancer treatment.
The monarch, 75, was speaking to British Army veteran Aaron Mapplebeck while visiting the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, this afternoon.
When Mr Mapplebeck said he underwent chemotherapy last year to treat a testicular cancer diagnosis and that he had lost his sense of taste during the process, the King revealed this had also happened to him.
The Palace has not yet confirmed details of the King's cancer or treatment.
King follows his mother in becoming patron of RNLI
The King has become patron of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), following in the footsteps of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Reigning monarchs have traditionally served as the figurehead for the lifesaving charity since it was founded in 1824, with George IV its first patron.
The announcement, which coincides with its 200th anniversary, comes after a major review of more than 1,000 royal patronages conducted by the Royal Household following the late Queen’s death.
Dame Jilly Cooper describes receiving royal honour as ‘orgasmic’
Author Dame Jilly Cooper has described receiving a royal honour from the King as “orgasmic”.
The 87-year-old also named The Common Years as her favourite piece of work she has written, after being made a dame for her services to literature and charity on Tuesday.
She is chiefly known for her Rutshire Chronicles, which focus on scandal and adultery in upper-class society and an aristocratic character called Rupert Campbell-Black.
Duke of Kent pays tribute to crew members who died in 1970 lifeboat disaster
The Duke of Kent joined the last surviving widow of a lifeboat disaster to lay a wreath in remembrance of the five men who died.
Edward, cousin of Queen Elizabeth II and president of the RNLI, laid the tribute at the lifeboat station in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, with Pat Owen, whose husband James Buchan died in the Fraserburgh lifeboat disaster more than half a century ago.
The Fraserburgh lifeboat, the Duchess of Kent, capsized in gale-force winds on January 21 1970 while escorting another vessel to safety.
‘There’s no shame in having a bad day’ Harry tells students on ‘official’ trip to Nigeria with Meghan
Prince Harry spoke movingly about mental health while visiting a school in Nigeria on Friday – telling students that there is “no shame” in having a bad day.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, opened up about the bereavements he has suffered in his life, telling the young people that it is okay to acknowledge difficult feelings.
“There is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day,” he said.
“If you woke up this morning feeling sad, if you left school feeling stressed, if you’ve lost a loved one in your family who you usually turn to or speak to, all of these things you may be led to believe are not for conversation.
“We are here today to tell you that is not the case.”
Roman Kemp on working with Prince Harry and Kate Middleton: ‘You never really see a princess in her socks’
Roman Kemp has looked back at some of his interactions with the royals, including a “weird” time he DJ-ed with Prince Harry at a party thrown by the Princess of Wales.
The presenter and former host of Capital Radio’s Breakfast Show has become known as a vocal advocate for men’s mental health in recent years, fronting awareness campaigns and documentaries.
His 2021 film Our Silent Emergency, which explores the urgent issue of young men’s mental health and the prevalence of male suicide, was met with acclaim and is now shown to children in schools.
Archewell Foundation no longer listed as ‘delinquent’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation is no longer listed as “delinquent” by California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.
On Monday the charity was listed as “delinquent” and a delinquency notice letter was sent to the foundation on May 3 for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”, but on Tuesday the status of Archewell Foundation had been changed to “current”.
The letter had warned that an organisation listed as delinquent is banned from “soliciting or disbursing charitable funds” and “its registration may be suspended or revoked by the registry”.
On Tuesday, a statement from California’s Department of Justice said the Archewell Foundation is “current and in good standing”.
A spokesperson for California’s Department of Justice said: “After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, the organisation is current and in good standing.”
The PA news agency understands the issue arose from a payment which was thought to have been sent but was said to have not been received. However, new records show the required payment was sent last year and was delivered on schedule.
The Archewell Foundation said after investigating that it found payments were made “promptly” and all paperwork was filed “without error or wrongdoing”.
Behind the artistic process of the King’s first completed portrait since coronation
British artist Jonathan Yeo had four sittings with the King for his new portrait, beginning when Charles was Prince of Wales in June 2021 at Highgrove, and later at Clarence House. The last sitting took place in November 2023 at Clarence House.
Mr Yeo worked from drawings and photographs he took of the King, allowing him to work on the portrait in his London studio between sittings.
He said: “It was a privilege and pleasure to have been commissioned by The Drapers’ Company to paint this portrait of His Majesty The King, the first to be unveiled since his coronation.
“When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed.
“I do my best to capture the life experiences etched into any individual sitter’s face. In this case, my aim was also to make reference to the traditions of royal portraiture but in a way that reflects a 21st-century monarchy and, above all else, to communicate the subject’s deep humanity.
“I’m unimaginably grateful for the opportunity to capture such an extraordinary and unique person, especially at the historic moment of becoming King.”
Mr Yeo has also previously produced commissions of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Camilla, Sir Tony Blair and Lord David Cameron.
New King portrait ‘tells multiple stories,’ artist says
During a conversation with Charles, the artist of the King’s new painting Jonathan Yeo said they discussed how it would be “nice to have a narrative element which referenced his passion for nature and environment”.
He spoke of how Charles “changed jobs halfway through the process” and the butterfly is a “symbol of metamorphosis” so it “tells multiple stories”.
After Yeo’s speech, the King joked “it’s nice to know I was a chrysalis when you first met me,” which was met with laughter.
After the unveiling Yeo said he often says the secret to a good portrait is “having an interesting subject to start with, and you couldn’t ask for a better one than this”, before quickly adding “other than Your Majesty” referring to Camilla who he has previously painted.
Yeo said The Drapers’ Company had asked for the portrait to be a specific scale, and there was a preference for Charles being in uniform, but no other directions from them or the King, which Yeo added was “exciting and also a little bit daunting”.
He said the King “couldn’t be more lively” and was “very easy company” during their sittings, adding: “He kind of makes you laugh and asks lots of questions, and he’s interested in art as well so there’s always lots to talk about.”
Charles unveils first official portrait of himself since coronation
The King has unveiled the first completed official portrait of himself since the coronation, which includes one detail Charles suggested should be added.
The portrait, by British artist Jonathan Yeo, was commissioned in 2020 to celebrate the then Prince of Wales’s 50 years as a member of The Drapers’ Company in 2022.
The portrait, which was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon at Buckingham Palace, depicts Charles wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards, of which he was made Regimental Colonel in 1975.
The uniform of the Welsh Guards inspired the colour red, which was painted over much of the portrait, as Yeo said he felt like this portrait should have more of a “dynamic and contemporary feel”.
A butterfly is hovering over the King’s shoulder in the portrait, which was added in by Yeo at Charles‘s suggestion.
After the unveiling, Yeo said he would “love to take full credit for that” but it was “actually the subject’s idea”.
