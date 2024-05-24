✕ Close King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry to miss reunion

A new portrait of the Princess of Wales is continuing to cause controversy after some criticised the work upon its release for looking nothing like her.

The painting, by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor, features on the forthcoming edition of Tatler magazine and was created in honour of the Princess’s “courage and dignity” when announcing her cancer diagnosis.

Other criticisms include claims that the painting does not do the princess justice, with some commentators believing that a true likeness could not be captured in a portrait that the princess did not sit for.

This comes amid claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next unofficial tour will reportedly take place in Ghana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now allegedly in talks about an invitation to the country following their recent three-day tour of Nigeria.

A source told The Mirror: “There is already a lot of talk and excitement in Ghana, everyone is so keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth.”