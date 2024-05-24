Royal news – live: Kate Middleton portrait splits opinion as Harry and Meghan’s next tour ‘revealed’
King and Queen send ‘sincere apologies’ to those affected
A new portrait of the Princess of Wales is continuing to cause controversy after some criticised the work upon its release for looking nothing like her.
The painting, by British-Zambian artist Hannah Uzor, features on the forthcoming edition of Tatler magazine and was created in honour of the Princess’s “courage and dignity” when announcing her cancer diagnosis.
Other criticisms include claims that the painting does not do the princess justice, with some commentators believing that a true likeness could not be captured in a portrait that the princess did not sit for.
This comes amid claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next unofficial tour will reportedly take place in Ghana.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now allegedly in talks about an invitation to the country following their recent three-day tour of Nigeria.
A source told The Mirror: “There is already a lot of talk and excitement in Ghana, everyone is so keen for Harry and Meghan to come and experience the great culture and warmth.”
Artist explains Kate’s Tatler portrait
A portrait of Kate Middleton commissioned by Tatler magazine has been attracting mixed reviews online.
Kate did not sit for the portrait of herself. Instead, the artist behind it, Hannah Uzor, a British-Zambian artist, sifted through over 189,000 photos of Kate to “capture her likeness,” according to Tatler.
“It’s really important to capture the soul of the person, so I spent a lot of time looking at her and looking at her pictures, watching videos of her, seeing her with her family, seeing her in diplomatic visits, seeing her rowing or visiting children in a hospice,” Uzor said in a video shared by Tatler on Instagram. “It has been really interesting for me to get a sense of who she is.”
Uzor said she went through multiple sketches to correctly capture Kate’s expression and chose to paint her in the Jenny Packham gown because it was “physically striking.”
“(It)made her look very regal and very confident,” she said.
Royal family apologise for cancelling engagements this week
The royal family have apologised for cancelling a string of engagements following the general election announcement.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Following the Prime Minister’s statement this afternoon calling a General Election, the royal family will, in accordance with normal procedure, postpone engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.
“Their Majesties send their sincere apologies to any of those who may be affected as a result.”
The upcoming election could see King Charles welcome the third prime minister of his reign.
How Princess Anne reacted to daughter’s ‘unroyal’ piercing
Zara Tindall, the daughter of Princess Anne and one of the Queen’s oldest grandchildren, has revealed what her mother truly thought about her “unroyal” piercing.
“At least I didn’t have it coming out of my nose, or anything,” Zara said to Tatler Magazine years later in 2011, discussing her teenage style choice, and it has been reported that Princess Anne didn’t mind her daughter’s metallic accessory at all.
The Princess Royal, “unfazed by [Zara’s] shocking new look, simply [asked] if her daughter could speak properly with her piercing”.
Princess Eugenie issues statement on ‘supporting family’ after Prince Harry snub
Princess Eugenie joined Prince William at the latest Buckingham Palace garden party and spoke of the importance of supporting her family.
This comes after she and every other member of Prince Harry’s immediate family failed to attend the thanksgiving service marking the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games.
The Princess of York, 34, said: “Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country.”
Prince Harry’s ‘deep-rooted’ problems with father - royal expert
The Duke of Sussex opted to stay at a hotel in London during his last visit to the UK instead of staying at St James’ Palace.
Royal broadcaster Helena Chard said Harry’s choice seems to suggest there are “deeper-rooted problems” as she described the Duke’s behaviour as “beyond strange”.
Ms Chard told Fox News Digital: “He could have stayed at St James’ Palace, a stone’s throw away from Clarence House, where the King is usually based. Harry turned down staying in a palace, where he would have received armed security protection from the SO14 Royalty Protection Group. He chose to stay at a hotel in Mayfair without this protection.
“Not only would he have received armed security protection, there is a far higher chance that he would have seen his father. It worries me that Prince Harry has deeper-rooted problems, most likely related to his mother, as I feel his behaviour is beyond strange. I am, however, aware that his behavior keeps the victim narrative alive, a narrative which maybe he feels serves a purpose at this time.”
According to a report in The Telegraph, Harry rejected his father’s invitation due to security concerns.
Dec addresses rumours that he’s Ant’s baby’s godfather at Buckingham Palace
Declan Donnelly addressed rumours that he will become the godfather of Ant McPartlin’s baby at a Buckingham Palace reception.
The TV star, who is also 48, said he had not been asked yet, “everybody else has presumed, I won’t presume”, he said.
He then took the opportunity to explain why Ant was not present, joking to King Charles that “he was at home breastfeeding.”
“I don’t know whether I broke royal protocol by giving that information,” he laughed.
The joke went down a storm with the King, who burst out laughing.
King and Prince William scared to strip Sussexes of royal titles
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been using their royal titles as they go globe-trotting.
But royal author and expert Tom Quinn has exclusively told The Mirror that King Charles and Prince William “have had lengthy discussions about stripping Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but they are terrified this would backfire and make the situation worse”.
Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, with them moving to America mere months later.
The Sussexes proudly sat in chairs labelled ‘Duke’ and ‘Duchess’ during their recent tour of Nigeria.
Princess Beatrice praises picture books for bringing families together
Princess Beatrice today praised the power of picture books to bring families together while visiting a school in Croydon.
The royal, 35, read children at West Thornton Primary School the picture book When Dinosaurs Walked The Earth, written by Sean Taylor and illustrated by Zehra Hicks.
She then took the opportunity to praise the power of picture books to bring families together.
“I really appreciate what stories can do, that special quality time, that moment at the end of the day, but also how important it is for reading in general for young people to make sure that we can do everything we can to make sure that these books really get into the hands of those that need it most,” she said.
Beatrice, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has a two-year-old daughter, Sienna.
‘George is wannabe pilot’ says Prince William
Prince William spoke about his hopes for his son as he mingled with guests at the Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday.
According to OK! the Duke of Cambridge spoke with Squadron Leader Chrissie Lacey, a padre serving at RAF Coningsby near Lincoln.
The future king told the minister that ten-year-old George would love to visit the base as he is a “potential pilot in the making”.
George, who is second in line to the throne, has been fascinated with aircraft since he was a toddler, with mum Kate revealing back in 2016 that her then three-year-old son was “obsessed with planes and wants to become an air cadet”.
Royal engagements up in the air following general election annoucement
Several royal engagements are up in the air following yesterday’s general election announcement.
As is customary, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that any engagement which “may appear to divert attention from [the] election” will be postponed.
This saw King Charles cancel all of his public engagements for the rest of this week.
Notable events now up in the air include the Trooping of the Colour, which takes place on the King’s official birthday on 15 June, the Order of the Garter on 17 June, as well as a Japanese state visit in late June.
As the Trooping the Colour and Order of the Garter are ceremonial events, it is believed that these will still go ahead but because of the potential political implications, the Japanese state visit could be cancelled.
While the King has cancelled his public-facing engagements this week, he is still working behind the scenes and met with the Privy Council this morning to officially approve the proroguing of parliament ahead of the election.
