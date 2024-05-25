✕ Close King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry to miss reunion

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Princess of Wales is in a “very different” position to King Charles following her cancer diagnosis.

Kate, 42, revealed that she had the illness in a poignant video in March shortly after the Monarch, 75, announced that he had been diagnosed with the disease in February.

While he has since returned to work, the Princess has not undertaken any public-facing duties since 2023, and this is reportedly because of her position as the “future of the Monarchy”.

A palace insider told the Daily Mail: “It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs.”

“As Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales.”

The revelation comes as Sarah Ferguson was caught on camera at the Cannes Film Festival asking a rowdy audience to be quiet as she auctioned off an artwork of the late Queen Elizabeth.

“Quiet! Because the incredible person Simon de Pury has done an amazing job tonight, this is exceptional, and all I want to say to everyone in this room is stop, stop, stop,” she said.