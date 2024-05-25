Royal news – live: Kate Middleton and Charles are in ‘a very different position’ as Fergie goes on Cannes rant
King and Queen send ‘sincere apologies’ to those affected
The Princess of Wales is in a “very different” position to King Charles following her cancer diagnosis.
Kate, 42, revealed that she had the illness in a poignant video in March shortly after the Monarch, 75, announced that he had been diagnosed with the disease in February.
While he has since returned to work, the Princess has not undertaken any public-facing duties since 2023, and this is reportedly because of her position as the “future of the Monarchy”.
A palace insider told the Daily Mail: “It’s a reflection of Her Royal Highness’s importance to the future of the Monarchy that she has been given as much time as she needs.”
“As Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales.”
The revelation comes as Sarah Ferguson was caught on camera at the Cannes Film Festival asking a rowdy audience to be quiet as she auctioned off an artwork of the late Queen Elizabeth.
“Quiet! Because the incredible person Simon de Pury has done an amazing job tonight, this is exceptional, and all I want to say to everyone in this room is stop, stop, stop,” she said.
Queen Elizabeth portrait sells for over £400K at Cannes
A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth has been auctioned off for £404,892 at the Cannes Film Festival.
Sarah Ferguson did the honours of selling the portrait by Chris Levine, with the proceeds going to charity.
The striking image appears to show the late Monarch asleep.
A goat King Charles made as a student expected to fetch £10k at auction
A pottery goat made by King Charles when he was a university student is expected to fetch around £10,000 when it is auctioned.
The ceramic mammal, made more than 50 years ago, is thought to be the only pottery created by the monarch in existence.
It was given to retired carpenter Raymond Patten 55 years ago by his great aunt. She was a cook at Cambridge University, where the King studied from 1967 to 1970.
Queen Camilla accepts patronage from National Horse Racing Museum
Queen Camilla has accepted a patronage from the National Horse Racing Museum, after opening the building back in 2016.
Her patronage was announced to celebrate the first anniversary of the coronation.
Frances Stanley, the chairman of the museum’s board of trustees, said: “HM The Queen, being a talented horsewoman, has shown great enthusiasm for equestrian sports over many years.
“We have had the honour of welcoming her to the museum, most recently in June 2023.”
Prince George expected to attend FA Cup final with his father
Prince George might be joining his father Prince William to watch the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium later today.
The 10-year-old, who enjoys sports and often attends football games with his father, is expected to attend the highly-anticipated match between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.
The Prince of Wales, who is president of the Football Association, will take his seat in the royal box and then present the trophy to the winning team.
Looking ahead to the final, under pressure United boss Erik ten Hag Ten Hag said: “Every game I want to win and I just focus on this game as I do for every game, I know it’s an important game as it’s about a trophy. An FA Cup final is a big event and we are there. We have an opportunity, we have to go for it and we will go for it.”
King Charles praised for new Gordonstoun partronage
King Charles has been praised for accepting a patronage at his old school Gordonstoun.
The Monarch, 75, accepted the honour to mark the anniversary of his coronation and he has been described as the best person for the job by the Gordonstoun Association.
Heather Woodward, chairwoman of the association, said: “The aim of the Gordonstoun Association is to promote and strengthen pupils’ links with each other and the school.
“There is no person more suited than the King to highlight the unique experience of what it means to be a former student of Gordonstoun, and I am therefore delighted that His Majesty has accepted patronage of the Gordonstoun Association.
“Although it’s almost 60 years since His Majesty attended Gordonstoun, his duty to service is an example of how the ethos and values of the school teaches students to think about others rather than themselves.
“We are looking forward to engaging with the King on his views on how we can further the aims of the association.”
The King has prorogued Parliament for the first time during his reign for the General Election.
The formal ending of the current session paves the way for the monarch, who came to the throne in September 2022, to also make his debut in ordering a dissolution on May 30.
The royal proclamation discharges Parliament, at which point all seats in the House of Commons become vacant ahead of the July 4 poll.
In line with convention, the prorogation announcement was read out on behalf of the King at a traditional ceremony in the House of Lords, which saw leading members of the upper chamber don the traditional scarlet robes and doff their cocked hats.
Elected members, led by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, filed out of the Commons after their attendance in the upper chamber was requested by Black Rod Sarah Clarke, a senior Lords officer tasked with overseeing the proceedings.
Harry and Meghan portrait photographer says he’s ‘lucky'
The artist behind a new portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that’s been acquired by the National Portrait Gallery has said he is “lucky”.
Misan Harriman, a friend of the couple, said that Meghan is like a “sister” to him.
“I’ve been very lucky to photograph many special moments with her and her husband and her family,” he said.
A spokesperson for the gallery told PEOPLE that there are no immediate plans to display the image, which was taken in 2022 after Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals.
Harry and Meghan picture acquired by the National Portrait Gallery
A portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that was taken just days before Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022 has been acquired by the National Portrait Gallery.
The announcement was made on Instagram by photographer Misan Harriman, who is also a friend of the couple.
“I am humbled and proud to announce that my portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is now part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery,” he wrote. “Dare to dream folks!”
The picture was taken on 5 September 2022 after the couple stepped down as working royals and just three days before Queen Elizabeth passed away.
Fergie’s custom-made cocktail dress for Cannes
The Duchess of York spared no expense in her outfit for this year’s Cannes Film Festival and spent £13,202 on her dress alone.
The custom-made Lilith Cocktail Dress was worn by Sarah Ferguson as she auctioned off a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth for charity.
However, the auction – which raised over £400,000 – did not go smoothly and at one point a frustrated Fergie told the rowdy crowd to be quiet and stop focusing on “the next party”.
Duchess of York appears to take aim at Prince Harry and King Charles
The Duchess of York has spoken of the importance of family in an apparent swipe at Prince Harry and King Charles.
Sarah Ferguson made the comments an the Cannes Film Festival after recovering from a second bout of cancer this year.
“I think family unity is key…” she said before adding: “I think the key to life is that we all support each other.
“And also forgiveness is a great thing. I think forgiveness of yourself, and forgiveness of others.”
Her comments come following claims that King Charles snubbed his youngest son on his recent visit to the UK by failing to meet with him, citing his busy schedule after returning to work following his own cancer diagnosis.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments