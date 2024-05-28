✕ Close Related: Prince William and Prince George award Manchester United FA Cup trophy

The Princess of Wales has reportedly been ‘out and about’ more with her family in recent weeks as she continues to undergo cancer treatment.

Kate, 42, has kept a low profile since she received her diagnosis in January and has not carried out any official royal duties this year.

The Mail Online has reported that while she has been venturing out once more, the palace has stressed that she still needs time and space to recover.

They also added that the princess has “so touched” having been inundated with “tens of thousands” of get-well-soon cards, according to palace officials.

It comes a week after she gave her first major project update since beginning her cancer treatment.

Her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood released a report that was personally reviewed by Kate from home suggesting that if businesses adopt more family-friendly working practices, £45.5 billion could be added to the economy a year.

A spokesperson for the Princess said: “The work of The Prince and Princess’ projects is ‘always on’… early childhood is a huge priority for The Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report.”