Royal news – live: Kate ‘out and about’ again as she receives thousands of letters from well wishers
Kate ‘so touched’ by thousands of get-well-soon cards
The Princess of Wales has reportedly been ‘out and about’ more with her family in recent weeks as she continues to undergo cancer treatment.
Kate, 42, has kept a low profile since she received her diagnosis in January and has not carried out any official royal duties this year.
The Mail Online has reported that while she has been venturing out once more, the palace has stressed that she still needs time and space to recover.
They also added that the princess has “so touched” having been inundated with “tens of thousands” of get-well-soon cards, according to palace officials.
It comes a week after she gave her first major project update since beginning her cancer treatment.
Her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood released a report that was personally reviewed by Kate from home suggesting that if businesses adopt more family-friendly working practices, £45.5 billion could be added to the economy a year.
A spokesperson for the Princess said: “The work of The Prince and Princess’ projects is ‘always on’… early childhood is a huge priority for The Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report.”
Princess inundated with well-wishing letters
The Princess of Wales has been inundated with ‘tens of thousands’ of get-well-soon cards after her cancer diagnosis was revealed, palace officials say.
The palace’s correspondence team is now said to have been ‘so touched’ by the outpouring of love for Kate that was shown after she told the world about her health concerns in March.
The Mail Online said the Court Post Office - which deals with letters to the royal family - has experienced a much higher level of letters sent to her since March.
Kate ‘out and about’ again as cancer treatment continues
The Princess of Wales has reportedly been ‘out and about’ more with her family in recent weeks as she continues to undergo cancer treatment.
Kate, 42, has kept a low profile since she received her diagnosis in January and has not carried out any official royal duties this year.
The Mail Online has reported that while she has been venturing out once more, the palace has stressed that she still needs time and space to recover.
William and Kate concerned over Harry and Meghan’s increasing closeness to Beatrice and Eugenie
William and Kate are reportedly uneasy over the growing closeness between Harry and Meghan and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Royal author Tom Quinn was quoted as saying by The Mirror: “For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.”
He said: “Although Harry and Meghan have little sympathy for Prince Andrew, they’ve kept in regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie who have always been free of any associations with Meghan’s angry, bitter time in the UK.”
British line of succession: Who is next heir to the throne
From Prince William to Prince Harry, here is everyone in line to be the next king or queen of Great Britain:
British line of succession: Who is next heir to the throne
From Prince William to Prince Harry, here is everyone in line to be the next king or queen of Great Britain
Beatrice pays tribute to Fergie as she reads book to school children
Princess Beatrice praised the Duchess of York‘s parenting as she read an award-winning book to primary school pupils in south London last week.
The 35-year-old paid tribute to Sarah Ferguson, describing how she “grew up with an incredible mum” and reflecting on the importance of storytelling for young people as she met children at West Thornton Primary School in Croydon.
The duchess has written books for children such as the Budgie the Little Helicopter series.
Beatrice, the royal patron for the Oscar’s Book Prize, read When Dinosaurs Walked The Earth by Sean Taylor and illustrated by Zehra Hicks, which topped this year’s shortlist.
ICYMI: Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation no longer listed as ‘delinquent’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation is no longer listed as “delinquent” by California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers.
On Monday the charity was listed as “delinquent” and a delinquency notice letter was sent to the foundation on May 3 for “failing to submit required annual report(s) and/or renewal fees”, but on Tuesday the status of Archewell Foundation had been changed to “current”.
The letter had warned that an organisation listed as delinquent is banned from “soliciting or disbursing charitable funds” and “its registration may be suspended or revoked by the registry”.
On Tuesday, a statement from California’s Department of Justice said the Archewell Foundation is “current and in good standing”.
A spokesperson for California’s Department of Justice said: “After being in touch with our Registry of Charities and Fundraisers, the organisation is current and in good standing.”
Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation no longer listed as ‘delinquent’
California’s Registry of Charities and Fundraisers had listed Archewell as ‘delinquent’ but now it has emerged the made their proper payments last year
King to plant sapling from felled Sycamore Gap tree in Windsor Great Park
King Charles is set to have a sapling from the Sycamore Gap Tree planted in a royal park, eight months after the iconic tree was felled.
On Monday, the monarch was presented with the first seedling grown from seeds collected from the tree - which stood next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland for 200 years - when it was cut down in September.
Once the seedling has matured into a sapling, Charles will have it planted in Windsor Great Park for visitors to enjoy as a symbol of the hope and beauty that can come from loss, the National Trust said.
There was an outcry when the tree was felled last year in an act of vandalism, with Northumberland National Park saying it had received 2,000 “heartfelt” messages from people from all around the world expressing sorrow.
Historic England said Hadrian’s Wall had also suffered damage during the felling.
King to plant sapling from felled Sycamore Gap tree in Windsor Great Park
Seedlings taken from felled tree to be planted
Royal family fans swoon over William’s ‘beautiful’ gesture for Kate
Royal family fans were delighted by a “beautiful” gesture from Prince William to Princess Kate after her speech on World Mental Health Day.
In a viral video clip, William applauded Kate and then politely pulled out a chair for her. The moment touched many, the outlet reported, amassing hundreds of thousands of views on TikTok, with fans praising William for his gesture.
One commentator noted: “Of course he does. He’s a gentleman,” according to The Mirror.
Another person added: “His mom would be so proud” and a third person said: “So beautiful.”
One social media user said: “They are so adorable.”
Another woman wrote in the comments: “These two are very connected to each other. I love how he puts his hand on her waist in crowds like ‘I’m here, I’ve got you!’”
ICYMI: Kate Middleton’s favourite fashion brand is closing - but why?
The clothing brand, co-founded by the uber-cool Susie Cave, helped define a look of idiosyncratic but always immaculately well-constructed British glamour. Its sudden closure, writes Olivia Petter, is a devastating reflection of a fashion industry in peril:
Everyone from Kate Middleton to Kylie wore The Vampire’s Wife – so why is it closing?
The clothing brand, co-founded by the uber-cool Susie Cave, helped define a look of idiosyncratic but always immaculately well-constructed British glamour. Its sudden closure, writes Olivia Petter, is a devastating reflection of a fashion industry in peril
ICYMI: Kate Middleton makes ‘return’ as she issues first major update on project since cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales has made a tentative return alongside Prince William by issuing her first project update since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Kate, 41, did so on Mental Health Awareness Week in a joint post with the Prince of Wales highlighting the psychological struggles young farmers can face.
The couple wrote on X (Twitter) via the Kensington Royal account: “This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we’ve brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film.
“Spending a day together on Sam’s farm in Hereford they chatted about mental health in the farming community, finding support and the Duchy of Cornwall’s Mental Health Strategy.”
Kate Middleton issues first major update on project since cancer diagnosis
The video on mental health was produced by the Prince and Princess of Wales
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments