Royal news – live: Harry attends St Paul’s with Diana’s relatives as King snubs event for garden party
Prince Harry last visited following King Charles’s cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry attended St Paul’s Cathedral with his mother Diana’s relatives while the King and Queen hosted a garden party.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, arrived in the UK on Tuesday afternoon for the service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games. His wife, Meghan Markle, 42, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, did not accompany him on the trip.
A few miles away, Charles welcomed guests at the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year.
The monarch and his son have not met during Harry‘s brief UK visit due to the King’s “full programme” said Harry‘s spokesman in a statement.
There have been reports of issues of trust but the statement had a conciliatory tone and mentioned how the duke hoped to “see him soon”.
Among the guests for the service were Diana’s siblings Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer, and former army officer Mark Dyer, who acted as the duke’s mentor, playing the role of a supportive big brother figure for Harry after the princess’s death.
The fifth in line to the throne has not been in the country since February when he met with the King for a flying visit following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.
King Charles III’s decision to be open about his cancer diagnosis has helped the new monarch connect with the people of Britain and strengthened the monarchy in the year since his dazzling coronation at Westminster Abbey.
Charles has used his illness to highlight the need for early diagnosis and treatment, showing leadership at a time of personal hardship. And in the process, people have begun to see him as a more flesh-and-blood character who faces the same challenges as them, not just an archetype of wealth and privilege.
King Charles III and Queen Camilla were joined by the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester at a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, 8 May, as the Duke of Sussex celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games at a St Paul’s Cathedral service.
His Majesty and his son have not reunited during Prince Harry’s brief UK visit due to the King’s “full programme”, Harry’s spokesperson said.
Harry was joined at the service of thanksgiving by close relatives of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and a mentor who supported him after her death, along with hundreds from the “Invictus family”.
Princess Beatrice has said that Sarah Ferguson has been given the “all clear” from cancer in a rare TV interview discussing her mother’s health.
The Princess, 35, gave the first update on her mother since January when it was announced that the Duchess of York, 64, had skin cancer following the removal of several moles.
At the time, the Duchess was said to be “undergoing further investigations to ensure that it has been caught in the early stages.”
The Duchess of York is now “thriving”
The Queen opened a new school library as she told excited pupils reading will open doors and make a “huge difference” for them in life.
Camilla told children at Moreland Primary School in Islington, London, “the more books you read, the more you’re going to learn”.
The royal’s proud history of contributions to literacy initiatives was honoured through the opening of the library and part of the Coronation Libraries Project.
Depth of royal family rift shown after King too busy to see Harry, says Jennie Bond
The depth of the royal family rift has been shown after it was revealed King Charles was too busy to see Prince Harry during his UK visit, royal commentator Jennie Bond said. The Duke of Sussex arrived back in the UK on Tuesday (7 May) to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. A spokesperson for the Duke said he would not be meeting the King due to “His Majesty’s full programme”. In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday evening, Ms Bond, who has reported on the royal family for 35 years, said she was “gobsmacked” by the decision. She said: "I think it speaks volumes about the depth of the rift.”
The Duke of Sussex laughed after a reporter asked him if he was “happy to be home” during his visit to the UK this week. Prince Harry smiled as he left a summit on Tuesday (7 May) at the Honourable Artillery Company’s headquarters in the city that reflected on the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which stages sporting events for wounded, sick or injured veterans or serving military to aid their recovery. The duke’s spokesperson confirmed he would not be reuniting with King Charles III during his visit. Prince Harry “hopes” to see his father “soon” after the King’s “full programme” meant a reunion was not possible during his trip to London, his spokesperson added.
Timeline of King Charles and Prince Harry’s deteriorating relationship after Megxit
Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family has grown increasingly fractured since he and the Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020.
At the time, the couple promised to still “regularly” visit the UK, but after leaving almost four years ago, they have only returned from their new home in California a handful of times.
Meghan has not been in the country since the Queen’s funeral in September 2020 and she chose to skip King Charles’s coronation in May of last year.
Harry will not see any of his immediate family on his currrent visit
King Charles picks Prince William to lead Harry’s old regiment
Prince William will be made colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps – despite Prince Harry having served with the unit in Afghanistan.
Buckingham Palace announced that the Prince of Wales would succeed King Charles as head of the regiment on Tuesday in what represents a second blow for Harry on his brief return to the UK.
According to reports, the honour would have likely been given to Harry had he not chosen to step down as a working member of the royal family in 2020.
William will be made colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corp – the regiment Harry served in until 2014
