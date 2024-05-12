Royal news - live: King Charles ‘offered for Harry to stay in royal residence’ but prince ‘turned it down’
Friends of Charles also pour cold water on suggestions that the monarch couldn’t find the time to meet his son during his short stay
King Charles reportedly agreed to a request from Harry to stay at a royal residence during his trip to the UK last week but the prince decided to stay at a hotel instead.
Friends of Charles also poured cold water on suggestions that the monarch couldn’t find the time to meet his son during his short stay.
“It’s all very sad,” one friend told The Sunday Times. “While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness [in February], and at very short notice.
“While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”
Harry is trying to shed his royal skin – but he’s a man who can’t escape his past
The sight of Harry flying in, but unable to see his father will have saddened many. But, embarking on a ‘mini royal tour’ in Nigeria isn’t going to help heal family rifts which feel as raw as ever, says Tessa Dunlop.
King still ‘wary’ about meeting Harry, friend says
King Charles is still “wary” about meeting Prince Harry after his son’s exit from the royal family and the “media circus” surrounding visits, a friend has said.
The friend also rubbished the idea that the monarch could not find time to see Harry on his short trip to the UK last week.
King agreed to Harry staying at royal residence for trip last week
The King reportedly agreed to a request from Prince Harry to stay in a royal residence for his trip to the UK last week.
Charles agreed because he was mindful that his son no longer has an official residence in the UK, The Sunday Times reported.
But Harry decided to stay at a hotel during his three-day visit, the paper said.
Meghan opens up about ‘sweet children’ Archie and Lilibet at women’s event in Nigeria
Meghan Markle opened up about her “very chatty, sweet children” Archie and Lilibet during a talk at a women’s leadership event in Nigeria.
The Duchess of Sussex said “I love being a mum” and had fulfilled her dreams by becoming a parent.
She was speaking at a Women in Leadership event she was co-hosting with Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, director-general of the World Trade Organization.
During the panel discussion, Ms Markle also said that the “balance” in her life has changed over the years and looks different to ten years ago before she was married and had Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
“What I think that to mean now is that that balance will always change for you,” she said, Hello magazine reported. “That balance, what seems balanced ten years ago is going to shift.”
ICYMI: ‘There’s no shame in having a bad day’ Harry tells students on ‘official’ trip to Nigeria with Meghan
Prince Harry spoke movingly about mental health while visiting a school in Nigeria on Friday – telling students that there is “no shame” in having a bad day.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, opened up about the bereavements he has suffered in his life, telling the young people that it is okay to acknowledge difficult feelings.
Watch: Prince Harry enjoys game of sitting volleyball as Meghan cheers him on during Nigeria visit
The Duke and Duchess were all smiles on their second-day visit to Nigeria on Saturday (11 May). Harry and Meghan donned matching green scarves from well-wishers as the Prince took part in a game of sitting volleyball. The visit is part of Harry’s Invictus Game project and onlookers were delighted when he took part in a game. Unfortunately, his Nigeria Unconquered team ended up losing 21-25 to the Chief of Defence staff squad with all the players being wounded military personnel. Harry’s visit comes after he returned to the UK last week to mark a decade of the Invictus Games.
Timeline of King Charles and Prince Harry’s deteriorating relationship after Megxit
Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family has grown increasingly fractured since he and the Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020.
At the time, the couple promised to still “regularly” visit the UK, but after leaving almost four years ago, they have only returned from their new home in California a handful of times.
Meghan has not been in the country since the Queen’s funeral in September 2020 and she chose to skip King Charles’s coronation in May of last year.
How Prince Harry and King Charles’s relationship fractured after Megxit
Harry will not see any of his immediate family on his currrent visit
‘There’s no shame in having a bad day’ Harry tells students on ‘official’ trip to Nigeria with Meghan
King Charles looking for security guard for Holyroodhouse
King Charles is hiring a new security officer for his Scottish residence, Holyroodhouse at £26k per annum.
A job description was shared on the official website for the royal household, explaining the role’s demands.
According to the website, the role requires the new officer to be a welcoming face for visitors, conduct patrols, maintain a safe environment, check fire equipment and to be a first-responder in the event of an incident among other important things.
Harry and Meghan’s selfie with school children
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought fun to the school they visited in the Nigerian capital of Abuja today.
Not only did they dance and play games with the children, but they also happily posed for selfies – with Harry appearing to take the opportunity to pull a silly face.
The couple arrived in the country this morning after flying over from London’s Heathrow Airport, where they reunited.
