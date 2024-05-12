✕ Close King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry to miss reunion

King Charles reportedly agreed to a request from Harry to stay at a royal residence during his trip to the UK last week but the prince decided to stay at a hotel instead.

Friends of Charles also poured cold water on suggestions that the monarch couldn’t find the time to meet his son during his short stay.

“It’s all very sad,” one friend told The Sunday Times. “While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness [in February], and at very short notice.

“While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”