Prince Harry attended St Paul’s Cathedral with his mother Diana’s relatives while the King and Queen hosted a garden party.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, arrived in the UK on Tuesday afternoon for the service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games. His wife, Meghan Markle, 42, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, did not accompany him on the trip.

A few miles away, Charles welcomed guests at the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year.

The monarch and his son have not met during Harry‘s brief UK visit due to the King’s “full programme” said Harry‘s spokesman in a statement.

There have been reports of issues of trust but the statement had a conciliatory tone and mentioned how the duke hoped to “see him soon”.

Among the guests for the service were Diana’s siblings Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer, and former army officer Mark Dyer, who acted as the duke’s mentor, playing the role of a supportive big brother figure for Harry after the princess’s death.

The fifth in line to the throne has not been in the country since February when he met with the King for a flying visit following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.