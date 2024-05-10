Prince Harry - live: Duke attends St Paul’s with Diana’s relatives as King snubs event for garden party
Prince Harry last visited following King Charles’s cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry attended St Paul’s Cathedral with his mother Diana’s relatives while the King and Queen hosted a garden party.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, arrived in the UK on Tuesday afternoon for the service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games. His wife, Meghan Markle, 42, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, did not accompany him on the trip.
A few miles away, Charles welcomed guests at the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year.
The monarch and his son have not met during Harry‘s brief UK visit due to the King’s “full programme” said Harry‘s spokesman in a statement.
There have been reports of issues of trust but the statement had a conciliatory tone and mentioned how the duke hoped to “see him soon”.
Among the guests for the service were Diana’s siblings Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer, and former army officer Mark Dyer, who acted as the duke’s mentor, playing the role of a supportive big brother figure for Harry after the princess’s death.
The fifth in line to the throne has not been in the country since February when he met with the King for a flying visit following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.
How Harry and Charles were a twenty minute drive away – but remain miles apart
Pictured: How Harry and Charles remain a million miles apart
The King said he was too busy to meet his youngest son
Body language expert claims Harry was relieved by warm UK reception
A body language expert has claimed Prince Harry was relieved by the warm reception he received at the Invictus Games thanksgiving ceremony.
Psychologist Judi James said Harry’s initial posture suggested he had some degree of “anxiety” about how people would react to him on his first public-facing appearance in some time.
“[His] lack of body engagement probably [gave] him the option of a face-saving exit if his reception [was] less than warm,” she told the MailOnline.
“Harry’s wreathed grin with eye crinkling suggests he might be excited and relieved to meet fans in the UK.”
King’s trust in Harry ‘long gone’ after ‘tsunami of hurt’ for royals
King’s trust in Harry ‘long gone’ after ‘tsunami of hurt’ for royals
King Charles III's trust in the Duke of Sussex is "long gone" after he caused the family a "tsunami of hurt," a royal expert has claimed. Prince Harry will be returning to the UK in May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. According to Kinsey Schofield, Charles is happy to spend time with Harry but "will remain guarded to protect the people that he loves ." Schofield told Fox News Digital: “Harry will always have access to his father, but the trust is long gone. "Harry does not take responsibility for the tsunami of hurt he has caused his family. The king sees this very clearly.”
Jennie Bond: Depth of royal family rift shown after King Charles too busy to see Prince Harry
Depth of royal family rift shown after King too busy to see Harry, says Jennie Bond
The depth of the royal family rift has been shown after it was revealed King Charles was too busy to see Prince Harry during his UK visit, royal commentator Jennie Bond said. The Duke of Sussex arrived back in the UK on Tuesday (7 May) to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. A spokesperson for the Duke said he would not be meeting the King due to “His Majesty’s full programme”. In an interview with Sky News on Tuesday evening, Ms Bond, who has reported on the royal family for 35 years, said she was “gobsmacked” by the decision. She said: "I think it speaks volumes about the depth of the rift.”
King Charles picks Prince William to lead Harry’s old regiment
King Charles picks Prince William to lead Harry’s old regiment
William will be made colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corp – the regiment Harry served in until 2014
Timeline of King Charles and Prince Harry’s deteriorating relationship after Megxit
How Prince Harry and King Charles’s relationship fractured after Megxit
Harry will not see any of his immediate family on his currrent visit
Prince Harry laughs as he’s asked if he’s ‘happy to be home’ on UK visit
Prince Harry laughs as he’s asked if he’s ‘happy to be home’ on UK visit
The Duke of Sussex laughed after a reporter asked him if he was “happy to be home” during his visit to the UK this week. Prince Harry smiled as he left a summit on Tuesday (7 May) at the Honourable Artillery Company’s headquarters in the city that reflected on the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which stages sporting events for wounded, sick or injured veterans or serving military to aid their recovery. The duke’s spokesperson confirmed he would not be reuniting with King Charles III during his visit. Prince Harry “hopes” to see his father “soon” after the King’s “full programme” meant a reunion was not possible during his trip to London, his spokesperson added.
Prince Harry greets fans after Invictus Games anniversary event at St Paul’s Cathedral
Harry greets fans after Invictus Games anniversary event at St Paul’s Cathedral
The Duke of Sussex greeted supporters outside St Paul's Cathedral in London on Wednesday, 8 May, where he celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Game as King Charles III hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Prince Harry attended a service of thanksgiving alongside close relatives of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and a mentor who supported him after her death, along with hundreds from the “Invictus family”. The ceremony came as the King and Queen Camilla were joined by senior royals and 8,000 attendees at The Sovereign’s Garden Party. His Majesty and his son have not reunited during Prince Harry’s brief UK visit due to the King’s “full programme."
Prince Harry hugs family as he is supported by Princess Diana’s brother and sister
Harry supported by Princess Diana’s brother and sister at Invictus Games ceremony
Prince Harry was supported by his late mother Princess Diana’s family at a special service to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. While the royal family did not attend the ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday (8 May), the late Princess of Wales’s younger brother Earl Spencer and elder sister Lady Jane Fellowes supported their nephew. Harry could be seen smiling as he warmly embraced his mother’s side of the family. The Duke of Sussex was also surrounded by several dignitaries, politicians and close friends.
Archbishop of Canterbury breaks silence on royal family rift
Archbishop of Canterbury breaks silence on royal rift: ‘We must not judge them’
The Archbishop of Canterbury has broken his silence on the rift between the royal family as he urged: “We must not judge them”. Justin Welby instead said King Charles, the Princess of Wales and other members of the family “must be prayed for” as the King and Kate continue their cancer treatments. During an interview with Good Morning Britain on Thursday 9 May, the Archbishop refused to diverge private conversations he had with the royal family, insisting “they are human beings”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies