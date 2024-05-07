Royal news - live: Prince Harry set for UK return as Beatrice gives rare update on Sarah Ferguson’s health
Prince Harry last visited following King Charles’s cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry is set to return to the UK today (7 May) to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
The fifth in line to the throne, 39, has not been in the country since February when he met with his father, King Charles, for a flying visit following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.
Harry is scheduled to give a speech tomorrow (8 May) to mark the anniversary of the games he founded in 2014 at a thanksgiving ceremony in St Paul’s Cathedral. He will be joined by the actor, Damian Lewis, who will recite the Invictus poem, by William Earnest Henley.
The duke will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle, 42, or either of their children, Archie and Lilibet.
According to reports, he will not be joined by any members of the royal family either.
The Prince’s return comes amid a tumultuous time for the royal family, who have been plagued by health troubles since the start of this year.
But the situation appears to be changing for the better and it was announced this morning that Sarah Ferguson has been given the all-clear from skin cancer, according to her daughter Beatrice.
Harry and Meghan’s good wishes for Kate
The Duke of Sussex has never made a secret of his disdain for the press and this was reflected in the statement he and Meghan Markle issued after Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis.
“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the couple said.
According to reports, despite living in California, when Prince Harry learned of the King’s cancer diagnosis, he immediately jumped on a plane to visit his father.
“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry told Good Morning America at the time. “I love my family.”
Prince Harry will not stay at Buckingham Palace on trip
Prince Harry will stay at a hotel when he returns to the UK and not a royal residence despite being fifth in line to the throne.
This has been customary for the Duke of Sussex since he stepped down as a senior working royal with his wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
The Prince’s last official residence was Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
Following the couple’s decision to step down as working royals, they repaid the £2.5m of public funds spent on its renovation.
The annual Sovereign Grant report from 2023 showed that the property remains vacant.
Prince Harry’s first visit since Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry’s imminent return to the UK will be his first time stepping on British soil since Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March.
It is not known whether Harry, 39, who was previously close to the Princess of Wales, 42, has plans to meet her on this trip, but royal expert Ingrid Seward said it is “unlikely”.
“If the King asks, she will do it,” Seward told The Mirror, “but Charles being the sensitive and understanding soul he is, would be unlikely to ask such a favor from his adored daughter-in-law.
“The time must be right, and it is not right now.”
Seward also said that a meeting with his estranged brother would likely be the last thing Prince William, 41, wants at this difficult time for his family.
“William has enough going on and doesn’t need the stress,” the royal expert said. “But he might realise Harry will want to see Kate after her cancer diagnosis as they were once so close.”
