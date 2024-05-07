✕ Close Prince Harry makes surprise appearance from California for his sustainable travel firm

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry is set to return to the UK today (7 May) to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The fifth in line to the throne, 39, has not been in the country since February when he met with his father, King Charles, for a flying visit following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

Harry is scheduled to give a speech tomorrow (8 May) to mark the anniversary of the games he founded in 2014 at a thanksgiving ceremony in St Paul’s Cathedral. He will be joined by the actor, Damian Lewis, who will recite the Invictus poem, by William Earnest Henley.

The duke will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle, 42, or either of their children, Archie and Lilibet.

According to reports, he will not be joined by any members of the royal family either.

The Prince’s return comes amid a tumultuous time for the royal family, who have been plagued by health troubles since the start of this year.

But the situation appears to be changing for the better and it was announced this morning that Sarah Ferguson has been given the all-clear from skin cancer, according to her daughter Beatrice.