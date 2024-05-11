✕ Close King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry to miss reunion

King Charles had a private meeting with David Beckham earlier this week while Prince Harry was in the UK.

The monarch met with the former England star to discuss his charity, the King’s Foundation, The Independent understands.

The press was not notified and no pictures were taken at the meeting.

A spokesman for the duke had earlier said he would not be able to meet his father “due to His Majesty’s full programme”.

It came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria, where they were mobbed by fans after arriving in Abuja on Friday.

The pair posed for selfies, played with schoolchildren and joked with their teachers as they kicked off their three-day tour.

The trip followed Prince Harry’s brief return to the UK where he celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but did not see his father.

Harry and Meghan are in Nigeria for a whistle-stop tour to promote the games in Africa – and are expected to visit a school, meet injured service people and attend basketball and polo games before attending an evening gala.