Royal news - live: King Charles and David Beckham had private meeting amid claims he ‘snubbed’ Prince Harry
Monarch meets with former England star to discuss his charity, the King’s Foundation
King Charles had a private meeting with David Beckham earlier this week while Prince Harry was in the UK.
The monarch met with the former England star to discuss his charity, the King’s Foundation, The Independent understands.
The press was not notified and no pictures were taken at the meeting.
A spokesman for the duke had earlier said he would not be able to meet his father “due to His Majesty’s full programme”.
It came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria, where they were mobbed by fans after arriving in Abuja on Friday.
The pair posed for selfies, played with schoolchildren and joked with their teachers as they kicked off their three-day tour.
The trip followed Prince Harry’s brief return to the UK where he celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games but did not see his father.
Harry and Meghan are in Nigeria for a whistle-stop tour to promote the games in Africa – and are expected to visit a school, meet injured service people and attend basketball and polo games before attending an evening gala.
King and Prince William to meet on Monday
King Charles and Prince William will attend a joint engagement next week days after Harry visited the UK.
Buckingham Palace said the monarch would see his son on Monday to officially hand over the role of colonel-in-chief of the Army Corps.
Watch: Prince William joins in volleyball game with children on Cornwall beach
Prince William joins in volleyball game with children on Cornwall beach
The Prince of Wales joined children on Fistral Beach in Newquay, Cornwall, for an impromptu game of volleyball on Thursday, 9 May. Prince William, who is also the Duke of Cornwall, met teenagers from a local lifesaving club one of the UK’s most popular beaches. The prince runs the the Duchy of Cornwall, a portfolio of land, property, and investments valued at more than £1bn, which provide an income for the heir to the throne. During the visit, William asked a group of teenagers: “What is it like out there? Looks good for a few waves.” He also met RNLI members who patrol the beach and on-duty lifeguards in the lifeboat station.
Watch: Queen Camilla feeds donkeys and horses at Buckingham Palace reception
Queen Camilla feeds donkeys and horses at Buckingham Palace reception
The Queen fed carrots to donkeys and horses as she hosted a reception for a “remarkable” equine welfare charity at Buckingham Palace on Thursday 9 May. Camilla met Alfie the donkey and LaLa, a Shetland pony, along with famous charity supporters as she marked the 90th anniversary of Brooke. She has held the role of president for the UK-based international charity, which protects and improves the lives of horses, donkeys and mules, since 2006. Founded in 1934 initially to support abandoned horses from the First World War, Brooke has gone on to help 1.4 million working animals directly and now works across three continents and 15 countries.
King met David Beckham while Harry was in UK
King Charles reportedly met David Beckham to discuss his charitable foundation while Prince Harry was in the country.
The Duke of Sussex visited the UK earlier this week but did not see his father, who was too busy with “various other priorities”.
The Daily Mail reported that the King met the former England and Manchester United while Harry was home, although no pictures were taken.
‘Harry and Meghan show'
A former royal protection officer has criticised Harry and Meghan’s “presidential-style” trip to Nigeria, describing it as the “Harry and Meghan show”.
The Sussexes have a four-person security team for the three-day trip, which comes after Harry celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
“Seeing all his presidential style security really does stick in the throat,” Dai Davies told the Mail.
‘For a couple who say all they want is privacy to visit one of the most dangerous places in the world and that’s not me saying that, it’s the Foreign office as well, is crazy and you have to wonder why.
‘It would have been much safer and easier if wounded Nigerian soldiers were flown to London instead of having all this security and a vast expense to a country where many are living on less than £1.50 a day.
“You have to ask yourself is it really all about the charities or is it the Harry and Meghan show.”
How Harry and Charles were a twenty minute drive away – but remain miles apart
Prince Harry and King Charles were a mere 20-minute drive from each other in central London last night, but the pair who have not seen each other since February, did not meet.
The distance between St Paul’s Cathedral, where Harry held a ceremony for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, and Buckingham Palace, where Charles hosted a spring garden party, is just over two miles – or around £14 in an Uber – and yet served to highlight just how far apart the pair still remain.
Full report:
Pictured: How Harry and Charles remain a million miles apart
The King said he was too busy to meet his youngest son
King Charles turns down meeting with Prince Harry due to 'full programme'
The King met with football legend David Beckham on Thursday but could not make time to see his son Prince Harry due to a busy schedule, reports suggest.
The Duke of Sussex made a three-day visit to the UK for an Invictus Games event – a sports competition for ex-service people founded by Harry in 2014.
Instead of seeing Harry, King Charles met with Mr Beckham and the two reportedly spoke about the King’s Foundation charity established by the King himself in 1986.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” Harry’s official spokesperson said according to The Mirror.
Meghan Markle gushes over Prince Harry during Nigeria visit: ‘You see why I’m married to him?’
Meghan Markle gushes over Prince Harry during Nigeria visit
Couple is spending three days in Nigeria for the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games
Harry and Meghan dance with school children
Harry and Meghan danced with school children, jumping and twirling around, ahead of their interaction with the kids.
The Duke of Sussex could be seen encouraging the Dutchess to spin as she laughs and places her hand on Harry’s shoulder.
They then talked to children about mental health, telling them there’s “no shame” in feeling off.
“There is no shame to be able to acknowledge that today is a bad day, ok?,” Harry said.
“That you woke up this morning feeling sad; that you were at school, feeling stressed; that you’ve lost a loved one in your family and you don’t know who to turn to or who to speak to,” the Duke of Sussex added.
He urged the students to talk about their mental health problems.
“The more you talk about it, the more you can kick stigma away, fall far away into long grass, and then everybody will have the opportunity to be able to share how they’re feeling, how they’re coping, and then you can help other people,” Harry said.
“So if you take anything away from today, just know that mental health affects every single person,” he added.
‘There’s no shame in having a bad day’ Harry tells students on ‘official’ trip to Nigeria with Meghan
‘There’s no shame in having a bad day’ Harry tells students
The Prince opened up about the loss of loved ones in his life
