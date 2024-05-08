✕ Close Prince Harry makes surprise appearance from California for his sustainable travel firm

Prince Harry will not meet King Charles during his visit to the UK, The Independent understands.

The Duke of Sussex arrived back in the UK this afternoon (7 May) to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

The Duke, 39, was not accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle, 42, or their children, Archie and Lilibet. It is also understood that none of Harry’s immediate family will attend the ceremony tomorrow.

The fifth in line to the throne has not been in the country since February when he met with the King for a flying visit following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis.

Harry is scheduled to give a speech on Wednesday (8 May) to mark the anniversary of the games he founded in 2014 at a thanksgiving ceremony in St Paul’s Cathedral.

His arrival was announced by royal editor Chris Ship on Twitter (X), who revealed Harry will also be attending some Invictus-related events today.

A spokesperson for the Duke said: “It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

The Prince’s return comes amid a tumultuous time for the royal family, who have been plagued by health troubles this year.