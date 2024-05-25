Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1716639603

Royal news – live: Prince William to attend FA Cup Final today as Harry and Meghan portrait finds new home

Prince of Wales continues to take on public duties without his wife amid the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis

Emma Guinness ,Barney Davis,Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Saturday 25 May 2024 13:20
King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry to miss reunion

The Prince of Wales is expected to attend the highly anticipated Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United today.

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, will take his seat in the royal box at Wembley Stadium and then present the trophy to the winning team.

The avid Aston Villa supporter may bring Prince George with him to the final, as the 10-year-old enjoys sports and often attends football games with his father.

As for Prince Harry, a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been added to the National Portrait Gallery‘s permanent collection in London.

The announcement was made by Misan Harriman, Harry and Meghan’s friend and favoured photographer.

He posted an image of the portrait online which shows the couple holding hands and gazing into the distance.

Mr Harriman wrote on social media: “I am humbled and proud to announce that my portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is now part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery. Dare to dream folks!”

1716639603

Picture of Harry and Meghan added to National Portrait Gallery's collection

A photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has become part of the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.

The portrait was taken by their long-time friend and photographer Misan Harriman at the One Young World event in Manchester in September 2022, just a few days before the death of the Queen.

The black and white image captures Meghan and Harry before they took to the stage and shows the couple side-on, looking composed as they stand next to one another holding hands.

Picture of Harry and Meghan added to National Portrait Gallery's collection

The black-and-white image was taken moments before they took to the stage at the One Young World event in Manchester.

Maryam Zakir-Hussain25 May 2024 13:20
1716633938

A portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been added to the National Portrait Gallery‘s permanent collection in London.

The announcement was made by Misan Harriman, Harry and Meghan’s friend and favoured photographer.

He posted an image of the portrait online which shows the couple holding hands and gazing into the distance.

Mr Harriman wrote on social media: “I am humbled and proud to announce that my portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is now part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery. Dare to dream folks!”

Maryam Zakir-Hussain25 May 2024 11:45
1716631101

Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival audience to be 'quiet' as she tells them off

Sarah Ferguson ordered the Cannes Film Festival audience to be “quiet” as she scolded them for “looking for the next party” when they should be worrying about the climate crisis.

The Duchess of York, 64, lost her cool as the crowd continued to speak over her while she stood on stage at a gala auction on Thursday night (23 May).

She thanked auctioneer Simon de Pury as a portrait of the late Queen was sold off for €475,000 in aid of charity - before lecturing the crowd on the environment.

“What I want to say, is why are we here? What is the future and why are we not making our planet better for the youth of tomorrow?” Fergie questioned.

Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival audience to be 'quiet' as she tells them off
Maryam Zakir-Hussain25 May 2024 10:58
1716627356

Prince George expected to attend FA Cup final with his father

Prince George might be joining his father Prince William to watch the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium later today.

The 10-year-old, who enjoys sports and often attends football games with his father, is expected to attend the highly-anticipated match between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.

The Prince of Wales, who is president of the Football Association, will take his seat in the royal box and then present the trophy to the winning team.

Looking ahead to the final, under pressure United boss Erik ten Hag Ten Hag said: “Every game I want to win and I just focus on this game as I do for every game, I know it’s an important game as it’s about a trophy. An FA Cup final is a big event and we are there. We have an opportunity, we have to go for it and we will go for it.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Maryam Zakir-Hussain25 May 2024 09:55
1716625259

Kate Middleton makes ‘return’ as she issues first major update on project since cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales made a tentative return alongside Prince William by issuing her first project update since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Kate, 41, did so on Mental Health Awareness Week in a joint post with the Prince of Wales last weekend highlighting the psychological struggles young farmers can face.

The couple wrote on X (Twitter) via the Kensington Royal account: “This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we’ve brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film.

Kate Middleton issues first major update on project since cancer diagnosis

The video on mental health was produced by the Prince and Princess of Wales

Maryam Zakir-Hussain25 May 2024 09:20
1716613200

Queen Elizabeth portrait sells for over £400K at Cannes

A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth has been auctioned off for £404,892 at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sarah Ferguson did the honours of selling the portrait by Chris Levine, with the proceeds going to charity.

The striking image appears to show the late Monarch asleep.

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth has been auctioned off for £404,892
A portrait of Queen Elizabeth has been auctioned off for £404,892 (Getty Images for amfAR)
Emma Guinness25 May 2024 06:00
1716609644

A goat King Charles made as a student expected to fetch £10k at auction

A pottery goat made by King Charles when he was a university student is expected to fetch around £10,000 when it is auctioned.

The ceramic mammal, made more than 50 years ago, is thought to be the only pottery created by the monarch in existence.

It was given to retired carpenter Raymond Patten 55 years ago by his great aunt. She was a cook at Cambridge University, where the King studied from 1967 to 1970.

Barney Davis25 May 2024 05:00
1716606000

Queen Camilla accepts patronage from National Horse Racing Museum

Queen Camilla has accepted a patronage from the National Horse Racing Museum, after opening the building back in 2016.

Her patronage was announced to celebrate the first anniversary of the coronation.

Frances Stanley, the chairman of the museum’s board of trustees, said: “HM The Queen, being a talented horsewoman, has shown great enthusiasm for equestrian sports over many years.

“We have had the honour of welcoming her to the museum, most recently in June 2023.”

Queen Camilla has accepted a new patronage to celebrate the anniversary of the coronation
Queen Camilla has accepted a new patronage to celebrate the anniversary of the coronation (2024 Getty Images)
Emma Guinness25 May 2024 04:00
1716602444

1716598800

King Charles praised for new Gordonstoun partronage

King Charles has been praised for accepting a patronage at his old school Gordonstoun.

The Monarch, 75, accepted the honour to mark the anniversary of his coronation and he has been described as the best person for the job by the Gordonstoun Association.

Heather Woodward, chairwoman of the association, said: “The aim of the Gordonstoun Association is to promote and strengthen pupils’ links with each other and the school.

“There is no person more suited than the King to highlight the unique experience of what it means to be a former student of Gordonstoun, and I am therefore delighted that His Majesty has accepted patronage of the Gordonstoun Association.

“Although it’s almost 60 years since His Majesty attended Gordonstoun, his duty to service is an example of how the ethos and values of the school teaches students to think about others rather than themselves.

“We are looking forward to engaging with the King on his views on how we can further the aims of the association.”

Gordonstoun school in Scotland has praised King Charles for accepting a patronage
Gordonstoun school in Scotland has praised King Charles for accepting a patronage (PA Wire)
Emma Guinness25 May 2024 02:00

