The Prince of Wales is expected to attend the highly anticipated Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United today.

Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, will take his seat in the royal box at Wembley Stadium and then present the trophy to the winning team.

The avid Aston Villa supporter may bring Prince George with him to the final, as the 10-year-old enjoys sports and often attends football games with his father.

As for Prince Harry, a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been added to the National Portrait Gallery‘s permanent collection in London.

The announcement was made by Misan Harriman, Harry and Meghan’s friend and favoured photographer.

He posted an image of the portrait online which shows the couple holding hands and gazing into the distance.

Mr Harriman wrote on social media: “I am humbled and proud to announce that my portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is now part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery. Dare to dream folks!”