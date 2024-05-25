Royal news – live: Prince William to attend FA Cup Final today as Harry and Meghan portrait finds new home
Prince of Wales continues to take on public duties without his wife amid the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis
The Prince of Wales is expected to attend the highly anticipated Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United today.
Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, will take his seat in the royal box at Wembley Stadium and then present the trophy to the winning team.
The avid Aston Villa supporter may bring Prince George with him to the final, as the 10-year-old enjoys sports and often attends football games with his father.
As for Prince Harry, a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been added to the National Portrait Gallery‘s permanent collection in London.
The announcement was made by Misan Harriman, Harry and Meghan’s friend and favoured photographer.
He posted an image of the portrait online which shows the couple holding hands and gazing into the distance.
Mr Harriman wrote on social media: “I am humbled and proud to announce that my portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is now part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery. Dare to dream folks!”
Sarah Ferguson orders Cannes Film Festival audience to be 'quiet' as she tells them off
Sarah Ferguson ordered the Cannes Film Festival audience to be “quiet” as she scolded them for “looking for the next party” when they should be worrying about the climate crisis.
The Duchess of York, 64, lost her cool as the crowd continued to speak over her while she stood on stage at a gala auction on Thursday night (23 May).
She thanked auctioneer Simon de Pury as a portrait of the late Queen was sold off for €475,000 in aid of charity - before lecturing the crowd on the environment.
“What I want to say, is why are we here? What is the future and why are we not making our planet better for the youth of tomorrow?” Fergie questioned.
Prince George expected to attend FA Cup final with his father
Prince George might be joining his father Prince William to watch the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium later today.
The 10-year-old, who enjoys sports and often attends football games with his father, is expected to attend the highly-anticipated match between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday afternoon.
The Prince of Wales, who is president of the Football Association, will take his seat in the royal box and then present the trophy to the winning team.
Looking ahead to the final, under pressure United boss Erik ten Hag Ten Hag said: “Every game I want to win and I just focus on this game as I do for every game, I know it’s an important game as it’s about a trophy. An FA Cup final is a big event and we are there. We have an opportunity, we have to go for it and we will go for it.”
Kate Middleton makes ‘return’ as she issues first major update on project since cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales made a tentative return alongside Prince William by issuing her first project update since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
Kate, 41, did so on Mental Health Awareness Week in a joint post with the Prince of Wales last weekend highlighting the psychological struggles young farmers can face.
The couple wrote on X (Twitter) via the Kensington Royal account: “This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we’ve brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film.
Kate Middleton issues first major update on project since cancer diagnosis
The video on mental health was produced by the Prince and Princess of Wales
Queen Elizabeth portrait sells for over £400K at Cannes
A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth has been auctioned off for £404,892 at the Cannes Film Festival.
Sarah Ferguson did the honours of selling the portrait by Chris Levine, with the proceeds going to charity.
The striking image appears to show the late Monarch asleep.
A goat King Charles made as a student expected to fetch £10k at auction
A pottery goat made by King Charles when he was a university student is expected to fetch around £10,000 when it is auctioned.
The ceramic mammal, made more than 50 years ago, is thought to be the only pottery created by the monarch in existence.
It was given to retired carpenter Raymond Patten 55 years ago by his great aunt. She was a cook at Cambridge University, where the King studied from 1967 to 1970.
Queen Camilla accepts patronage from National Horse Racing Museum
Queen Camilla has accepted a patronage from the National Horse Racing Museum, after opening the building back in 2016.
Her patronage was announced to celebrate the first anniversary of the coronation.
Frances Stanley, the chairman of the museum’s board of trustees, said: “HM The Queen, being a talented horsewoman, has shown great enthusiasm for equestrian sports over many years.
“We have had the honour of welcoming her to the museum, most recently in June 2023.”
King Charles praised for new Gordonstoun partronage
King Charles has been praised for accepting a patronage at his old school Gordonstoun.
The Monarch, 75, accepted the honour to mark the anniversary of his coronation and he has been described as the best person for the job by the Gordonstoun Association.
Heather Woodward, chairwoman of the association, said: “The aim of the Gordonstoun Association is to promote and strengthen pupils’ links with each other and the school.
“There is no person more suited than the King to highlight the unique experience of what it means to be a former student of Gordonstoun, and I am therefore delighted that His Majesty has accepted patronage of the Gordonstoun Association.
“Although it’s almost 60 years since His Majesty attended Gordonstoun, his duty to service is an example of how the ethos and values of the school teaches students to think about others rather than themselves.
“We are looking forward to engaging with the King on his views on how we can further the aims of the association.”
