Royal news – live: Prince William and Prince George watch FA Cup Final as Harry and Meghan portrait finds new home
Prince of Wales continues to take on public duties without his wife amid the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis
The Prince of Wales attended the highly anticipated Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday.
Prince William was joined by Prince George as he presented the FA Cup to winners Manchester United at Wembley.
Stood together with this son, William handed the trophy to team captain Bruno Fernandes after the side’s 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester City on Saturday.
Both royals shook hands with both teams as they collected their runners-up and winners’ medals respectively.
As for Prince Harry, a portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been added to the National Portrait Gallery‘s permanent collection in London.
The announcement was made by Misan Harriman, Harry and Meghan’s friend and favoured photographer.
He posted an image of the portrait online which shows the couple holding hands and gazing into the distance.
Mr Harriman wrote on social media: “I am humbled and proud to announce that my portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is now part of the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery. Dare to dream folks!”
Prince Laurent and Prince Harry look saintly next to these other black sheep royals
Every royal family is plagued by scandalous skeletons in the closet. Helen Coffey looks at the regal rebels whose soap opera-worthy behaviour should give King Charles a new appreciation for his prodigal son:
In pictures: William and George present trophy to FA Cup winners Manchester United
The Prince of Wales was joined by Prince George as he presented the FA Cup to winners Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.
William and Kate issue statement after RAF pilot killed in Spitfire crash
The Prince and Princess of Wales have said they are “incredibly sad” after a Royal Air Force pilot died in a Spitfire crash near RAF Coningsby.
Police and emergency services rushed to the scene on Langrick Road in Lincolnshire just before 1.20pm on Saturday.
The Spitfire of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) was flying near the air station when the crash took place.
Picture of Harry and Meghan added to National Portrait Gallery’s collection
A photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has become part of the National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.
The portrait was taken by their long-time friend and photographer Misan Harriman at the One Young World event in Manchester in September 2022, just a few days before the death of the Queen.
The black and white image captures Meghan and Harry before they took to the stage and shows the couple side-on, looking composed as they stand next to one another holding hands.
Why is Prince William an Aston Villa fan?
Speaking to the BBC in 2015, William explained why he decided to support Aston Villa over some of the larger clubs.
“A long time ago at school I got into football big time. I was looking around for clubs. All my friends at school were either Man United fans or Chelsea fans and I didn’t want to follow the run of the mill teams,” he said.
“I wanted to have a team that was more mid-table that could give me more emotional rollercoaster moments.
“Aston Villa’s always had a great history. I have got friends of mine who support Aston Villa and one of the first FA Cup games I went to was Bolton v Aston Villa back in 2000. Sadly, Villa went on to lose to Chelsea.
“It was fantastic, I sat with all the fans with my red beanie on, and I was sat with all the Brummie fans and had a great time.
“It was the atmosphere, the camaraderie and I really felt that there was something I could connect with.”
William and George present trophy to FA Cup winners Manchester United
The Prince of Wales was joined by Prince George as he presented the FA Cup to winners Manchester United at Wembley.
William, stood together with this son, handed the trophy to team captain Bruno Fernandes after the side’s 2-1 victory over rivals Manchester City on Saturday.
Both royals shook hands with both teams as they collected their runners-up and winners’ medals respectively.
George, 10, could be seen exchanging a few words with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the latter walked past.
He also spoke briefly with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson following the full-time whistle.
William had earlier met the teams on the pitch ahead of of the showpiece match.
King’s wealth jumps £10 million to £610 million, Sunday Times Rich List reveals
The King’s personal wealth has jumped by £10 million to £610 million in the last year, according to analysis by The Sunday Times Rich List.
Charles, who acceded to the throne less than two years ago, ranks 258th in the list of the UK’s 350 wealthiest people and families, up from 263rd place in 2023.
Calculations by the newspaper’s Rich List suggest the monarch has benefited from a boost to the net worth of his properties.
Princess Beatrice pays tribute to Sarah Ferguson as she reads book to school children
Princess Beatrice praised the Duchess of York‘s parenting as she read an award-winning book to primary school pupils in south London on Thursday, 23 May.
The 35-year-old paid tribute to Sarah Ferguson, describing how she “grew up with an incredible mum” and reflecting on the importance of storytelling for young people as she met children at West Thornton Primary School in Croydon.
The duchess has written books for children such as the Budgie the Little Helicopter series.
Beatrice, the royal patron for the Oscar’s Book Prize, read When Dinosaurs Walked The Earth by Sean Taylor and illustrated by Zehra Hicks, which topped this year’s shortlist.
Artist reveals why his portrait of the King is so red
The artist who painted the King’s latest portrait has revealed why the artwork is so red.
The painting by Jonathan Yeo, which was unveiled by the monarch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, depicts the King wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards against a red backdrop.
The unusual portrait has divided opinion amongst royal fans and social media users, with some saying the large swathes of red made them “uncomfortable” and that it looked like the monarch was “in hell”.
Prince William cracks joke as he welcomes guests to Buckingham Palace garden party
The Prince of Wales cracked a joke as he greeted guests at the Buckingham Palace garden party.
Wiliam braved torrential downpours at the event on Tuesday (21 May) as he joked it was “good weather for swimming”.
William was greeted by a sea of umbrellas when he hosted the summer event for his father, with the weather leaving some guests drenched and others sheltering in the tea tents.
Around 8,000 people were invited to one of the summer highlights of the royal calendar, including William’s cousins, princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Zara Tindall, with her husband Mike.
