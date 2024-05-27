✕ Close Related: Prince William and Prince George award Manchester United FA Cup trophy

William and Kate are uneasy that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are growing closer to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.”

“They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family,” he said.

“The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals’ main asset – Kate herself - is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer.” The Princess of Wales is receiving treatment for her cancer diagnosis following her public announcement in March.

William was joined by Prince George as he attended the Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday.

Both royals shook hands with the teams as they collected their runners-up and winners’ medals respectively. William presented Manchester United with the FA Cup in his capacity as president of the Football Association.