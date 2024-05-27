Royal news – live: ‘Huge worry’ for William and Kate as Harry and Meghan grow closer to other royals
Royal author Tom Quinn says budding relationship is a matter of concern for the Prince and Princess of Wales
William and Kate are uneasy that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are growing closer to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, a royal expert has claimed.
Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.”
“They sense that Beatrice and Eugenie feel that, as virtual outcasts themselves, they have far more in common with Harry and Megan than with any other part of the family,” he said.
“The situation is made worse by the fact that the senior royals’ main asset – Kate herself - is effectively out of action while she continues her treatment for cancer.” The Princess of Wales is receiving treatment for her cancer diagnosis following her public announcement in March.
William was joined by Prince George as he attended the Emirates FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United on Saturday.
Both royals shook hands with the teams as they collected their runners-up and winners’ medals respectively. William presented Manchester United with the FA Cup in his capacity as president of the Football Association.
Prince William’s ‘double’ George delights royal fans with reactions to FA Cup Final
Prince George has delighted royal fans with his reactions to the highly anticipated Emirates Cup final on Saturday.
The young prince watched alongside his father William as the stadium roared with excitement during the 2-1 match between winners Manchester United and runners-up Manchester City.
The 10-year-old was the spitting image of his father as the two wore matching navy suits and striped ties, as he stood with perfect composure amid the electric atmosphere of the final.
William and Kate concerned over Harry and Meghan’s increasing closeness to Beatrice and Eugenie
William and Kate are reportedly uneasy over the growing closeness between Harry and Meghan and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Royal author Tom Quinn was quoted as saying by The Mirror: “For William and Kate an alliance between Harry and Meghan and Beatrice and Eugenie is a huge worry.”
He said: “Although Harry and Meghan have little sympathy for Prince Andrew, they’ve kept in regular contact with Beatrice and Eugenie who have always been free of any associations with Meghan’s angry, bitter time in the UK.”
