Platinum Jubilee 50p coin released by post office

The Post Office has unveiled a new 50p coin to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Roughly 1.3 million coins are being made for a “limited release” at UK post offices from 7 February in honour of the monarch’s 70th year on the throne.

Post Offices in Windsor and near to Sandringham were some of the first branches to receive the new coin.

The coin itself features the number 70 in large text on one side, and an image of Her Majesty riding a horse on the other.

Postmaster Umesh Sanghani, who has been running Dedworth Green Post Office in Windsor with wife, Rashmita, for 23 years said: “We have had many customers coming into our Post Office to check that we are going to get the special 50p coin.

“They don’t want to miss out on this souvenir. I am a Royalist. It is amazing that the Queen has reached her 70th anniversary. I am really looking forward to the celebrations this year.”

Nick Read, chief executive at the Post Office, added: “We are thrilled to be part of the celebrations for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year and that our 11,500 Post Offices across the whole of the United Kingdom will exclusively start the circulation of this special 50p coin today.

“Postmasters are at the heart of their local communities and have been throughout our 360-year history. I have no doubt that this will be a real honour and privilege for Postmasters and their teams.”

Additional reporting by PA.