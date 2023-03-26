Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Friends close to Prince Andrew have hit out at reports that he is planning to write a memoir.

On Sunday, a number of newspapers claimed that the Duke of York was in talks to produce a tell-all autobiography, following the success of Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’.

However, friends of his family have taken the unusual step to make his views known following the reports.

“He has one aim and that is family unity around his brother the King,” they said. “He is rock solid with him and will do everything he can to support him quietly and if necessary publicly.

“The idea that he is even considering writing or cooperating with a book least of all with a journalist is for the birds.”

“He is increasingly at the mercy of people writing stuff about him and his life which is pure fantasy,” the friend continued. “He leads a very quiet isolated life and sees almost nobody, least of all journalists.”

Prince Andrew has largely stepped back from the limelight following his infamous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis in 2019, in which he attempted to address his relationship with the paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

In January, his nephew Harry caused a storm for the royal family with the publication of Spare.

Prince Harry’s book Spare has been a huge success for the royal (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The candid memoir included a number of claims about the royals including the allegation Harry was attacked by his own brother.

Harry also shared his frustrations over how the media had depicted him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The English-language edition of Spare sold more than 1.4 million copies on its release day.

Despite the book’s popularity, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were mocked in an episode of the US cartoon South Park, which features a copy of a book entitled Waaagh.