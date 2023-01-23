Prince Andrew news – live: Ghislaine Maxwell claims photo of Duke with Virginia Giuffre is fake
Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has said the well-known photo showing the Duke of York next to Virginia Giuffre is fake.
Maxwell, 61, who was convicted of sex trafficking, has previously cast doubt on the authenticity of the photo, said to be taken inside her Mayfair home, showing Prince Andrew with his arm around Ms Giuffre, and Maxwell in the background.
Ms Giuffre sued Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 - claims he vehemently denied, saying he had never met her. The duke went on to pay millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to Ms Giuffre.
Speaking from prison in the US, Maxwell said she is “sure” the picture is not real. In an interview with TalkTV, due to be aired on Monday evening at 7pm, Maxwell said: “It’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not.”
She added: “Well, there’s never been an original and further there’s no photograph, and I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”
It comes as the Duke of York is reported to be considering a legal bid to overturn the multimillion-pound settlement reached with Ms Giuffre.
According to reports in The Sun on Sunday and Mail on Sunday, Andrew is now considering what legal options are available to him regarding a bid to overturn the settlement.
Prince Andrew is weighing up a legal bid to overturn the multimillion-pound settlement reached with a woman who accused him of sexual assault, and even force an apology, reports say.
The Duke of York was accused of sexual assault by late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre who alleged that she was forced to have sex with Andrew aged 17 by the financier and jailed socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.
Andrew has vehemently denied these claims.
Prince Andrew’s fall from grace as Queen’s ‘favourite’ son
Once second in line to the throne and widely purported to be the Queen’s “favourite” child, Prince Andrew has suffered a sharp fall from grace over the last decade.
Before her death, the Queen was often said to be particularly fond of her middle child, but he has been plagued by a string of controversies.
Harry mentions Prince Andrew scandal in new book, reports claim
Prince Harry has reportedly referred to the scandal involving “Uncle Andrew” in his book Spare.
In the book, Harry reportedly wrote that Meghan worried their family would be left unprotected after they moved to Montecito, California.
He reassured her, writing in his book: “Never. Not in this climate of hate. Not after what happened to my mother [Princess Diana]. Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew.”
“He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman and no one had so much suggested that he lose his security. Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren’t on the list,” the excerpt read.
Prince Andrew paid Virginia Giuffre to settle sexual assault case
In March Prince Andrew paid his financial settlement to Virginia Giuffre following a seven-month case in which he was accused of sexually abusing her when she was 17.
The Duke of York, who denies any wrongdoing, faced calls to confirm how he funded the multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement – which is reported to be as much as £12m.
Prince Andrew: Who is the royal and where is he in line to the throne?
Last January, after Prince Andrew was accused of sexual assault by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, he was stripped of his HRH title.
Andrew has vehemently and continuously denied these claims.
In September the Duke of York was granted an exception to wear his military uniform for the Queen’s funeral, despite no longer being a working member of the royal family.
Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre says she was wrong to accuse Alan Dershowitz of sexual abuse
Last year Virginia Giuffre admitted she might have been wrong to accuse Alan Dershowitz of sexual abuse in a new court filing, bringing to an end a three-year legal battle between the pair.
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre photo is fake, says Ghislaine Maxwell
Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has said that the well-known photo showing the Duke of York next to Virginia Giuffre is fake.
Speaking from prison in the US, Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking and has previously cast doubt on the authenticity of the photo, said she is “sure” the picture is not real.
In an interview with TalkTV, due to be aired on Monday evening, Maxwell said: “It’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not.”
She added: “Well, there’s never been an original, and further there’s no photograph, and I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”
