✕ Close Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew photo a ‘fake’ in interview from prison

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has said the well-known photo showing the Duke of York next to Virginia Giuffre is fake.

Maxwell, 61, who was convicted of sex trafficking, has previously cast doubt on the authenticity of the photo, said to be taken inside her Mayfair home, showing Prince Andrew with his arm around Ms Giuffre, and Maxwell in the background.

Ms Giuffre sued Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 - claims he vehemently denied, saying he had never met her. The duke went on to pay millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to Ms Giuffre.

Speaking from prison in the US, Maxwell said she is “sure” the picture is not real. In an interview with TalkTV, due to be aired on Monday evening at 7pm, Maxwell said: “It’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not.”

She added: “Well, there’s never been an original and further there’s no photograph, and I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”

It comes as the Duke of York is reported to be considering a legal bid to overturn the multimillion-pound settlement reached with Ms Giuffre.

According to reports in The Sun on Sunday and Mail on Sunday, Andrew is now considering what legal options are available to him regarding a bid to overturn the settlement.