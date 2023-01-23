Jump to content

Liveupdated1674460857

Prince Andrew news – live: Ghislaine Maxwell claims photo of Duke with Virginia Giuffre is fake

Disgraced socialite Maxwell will speak to Jeremy Kyle in an interview titled ‘Ghislaine Behind Bars’ on TalkTV on Monday at 7pm

Sravasti Dasgupta
Monday 23 January 2023 08:00
Comments

Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew photo a ‘fake’ in interview from prison

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has said the well-known photo showing the Duke of York next to Virginia Giuffre is fake.

Maxwell, 61, who was convicted of sex trafficking, has previously cast doubt on the authenticity of the photo, said to be taken inside her Mayfair home, showing Prince Andrew with his arm around Ms Giuffre, and Maxwell in the background.

Ms Giuffre sued Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 - claims he vehemently denied, saying he had never met her. The duke went on to pay millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to Ms Giuffre.

Speaking from prison in the US, Maxwell said she is “sure” the picture is not real. In an interview with TalkTV, due to be aired on Monday evening at 7pm, Maxwell said: “It’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not.”

She added: “Well, there’s never been an original and further there’s no photograph, and I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”

It comes as the Duke of York is reported to be considering a legal bid to overturn the multimillion-pound settlement reached with Ms Giuffre.

According to reports in The Sun on Sunday and Mail on Sunday, Andrew is now considering what legal options are available to him regarding a bid to overturn the settlement.

1674448308

Prince Andrew ‘plotting bid to overturn £3m settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre’

Prince Andrew is weighing up a legal bid to overturn the multimillion-pound settlement reached with a woman who accused him of sexual assault, and even force an apology, reports say.

The Duke of York was accused of sexual assault by late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre who alleged that she was forced to have sex with Andrew aged 17 by the financier and jailed socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew has vehemently denied these claims.

Emily Atkinson reports:

Prince Andrew ‘plotting bid to overturn £3m settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre’

Prince believed to be getting support from high-profile US lawyer Alan Dershowitz

Sravasti Dasgupta23 January 2023 04:31
1674460857

Prince Andrew’s fall from grace as Queen’s ‘favourite’ son

Once second in line to the throne and widely purported to be the Queen’s “favourite” child, Prince Andrew has suffered a sharp fall from grace over the last decade.

Before her death, the Queen was often said to be particularly fond of her middle child, but he has been plagued by a string of controversies.

Chiara Giordano has more:

Prince Andrew’s fall from grace as Queen’s ‘favourite’ son heckled by her coffin

Late monarch’s middle child has seen his reputation damaged over his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and a car crash BBC interview

Sravasti Dasgupta23 January 2023 08:00
1674459057

Harry mentions Prince Andrew scandal in new book, reports claim

Prince Harry has reportedly referred to the scandal involving “Uncle Andrew” in his book Spare.

In the book, Harry reportedly wrote that Meghan worried their family would be left unprotected after they moved to Montecito, California.

He reassured her, writing in his book: “Never. Not in this climate of hate. Not after what happened to my mother [Princess Diana]. Also, not in the wake of my Uncle Andrew.”

“He was embroiled in a shameful scandal, accused of the sexual assault of a young woman and no one had so much suggested that he lose his security. Whatever grievances people had against us, sex crimes weren’t on the list,” the excerpt read.

Maanya Sachdeva reports:

Harry addresses Prince Andrew scandal in new book, reports claim

Harry’s tell-all memoir was leaked after it was accidentally put on sale in Spain ahead of its official launch date

Sravasti Dasgupta23 January 2023 07:30
1674457257

Prince Andrew paid Virginia Giuffre to settle sexual assault case

In March Prince Andrew paid his financial settlement to Virginia Giuffre following a seven-month case in which he was accused of sexually abusing her when she was 17.

The Duke of York, who denies any wrongdoing, faced calls to confirm how he funded the multimillion-pound out-of-court settlement – which is reported to be as much as £12m.

Prince Andrew pays Virginia Giuffre to settle sexual assault case

Both parties file order calling for civil case action to be dismissed

Sravasti Dasgupta23 January 2023 07:00
1674455457

Prince Andrew: Who is the royal and where is he in line to the throne?

Last January, after Prince Andrew was accused of sexual assault by Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, he was stripped of his HRH title.

Andrew has vehemently and continuously denied these claims.

In September the Duke of York was granted an exception to wear his military uniform for the Queen’s funeral, despite no longer being a working member of the royal family.

Katie O’Malley, Saman Javed report on who the prince is:

Where is Prince Andrew in line to the throne?

Who is Prince Andrew? Everything you need to know

Sravasti Dasgupta23 January 2023 06:30
1674453657

Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre says she was wrong to accuse Alan Dershowitz of sexual abuse

Last year Virginia Giuffre admitted she might have been wrong to accuse Alan Dershowitz of sexual abuse in a new court filing, bringing to an end a three-year legal battle between the pair.

Read this November report by Bevan Hurley:

Virginia Giuffre clears Alan Dershowitz of sexual abuse as they settle lawsuit

Ms Giuffre said in a statement that she genuinely believed the claim, but that she was in a stressful and traumatic environment

Sravasti Dasgupta23 January 2023 06:00
1674451857

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre photo is fake, says Ghislaine Maxwell

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has said that the well-known photo showing the Duke of York next to Virginia Giuffre is fake.

Speaking from prison in the US, Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking and has previously cast doubt on the authenticity of the photo, said she is “sure” the picture is not real.

In an interview with TalkTV, due to be aired on Monday evening, Maxwell said: “It’s a fake. I don’t believe it’s real for a second, in fact I’m sure it’s not.”

She added: “Well, there’s never been an original, and further there’s no photograph, and I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it.”

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre photo is fake, says Ghislaine Maxwell

Andrew has previously questioned the validity of the famous image

Sravasti Dasgupta23 January 2023 05:30

