Prince George looked smart in a navy-blue suit as he joined his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to cheer on England in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Standing in between Kate and Prince William, George once again matched with his father, wearing a light blue shirt and a striped tie as he cheered on England.

The Duchess of Cambridge paid homage to the England team in a white blazer, which she accessorised with a pair of red, dangling earrings.

As England left-back Luke Shaw netted a goal within the game’s first two minutes, George, 7, cheered in delight while clapping his hands. He could be seen grinning at his father, before celebrating with a hug from Kate.

It marks his second time at the international tournament since he watched England beat Germany on 29 June.

His appearances have sparked joy on social media, with some dubbing him England’s “good luck charm” after England beat Germany 2-0.

“The true happiness of Prince George is what we all [are] feeling [right now],” one fan tweeted.

George’s support for the England team has been documented by his mother on Instagram, where she shared a birthday portrait of the young royal wearing the squad’s official t-shirt in 2019.

His younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three have been markedly absent from the matches.

Earlier today, William, who is president of the Football Association, issued a video message wishing the team good luck ahead of the tournament final.

“Gareth [Southgate], Harry [Kane], and to every member of the England team on and off the pitch, I just want to wish you the very best of luck for tonight,” he said in the message.

“I can’t really believe this is happening. So exciting and I just wish you the very best of luck.

“You bring out the very best of England and we are all behind you. The whole country is behind you. So, bring it home,” he said.

It has been a busy sporting day for Kate, who also attended the Wimbledon final alongside her father, Michael Middleton, earlier today.