Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke of Sussex will release his memoir in January 2023, Penguin Random House has announced.

Prince Harry’s “personal and emotional” book, titled Spare, will be released on 10 January.

Proceeds from the memoir will support two charities. The first is Sentebale, to which Harry donated $1.5 million (£1.29m). The royal founded the organisation, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/Aids, with Prince Seeiso in their mothers’ legacies.

The second is WellChild, which Harry has been the royal patron of for 15 years and will receive a £300,000 donation. WellChild makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.

The memoir’s official description reads: “It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow – and horror.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last.”

It continues: “With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

An audio book narrated by Harry will also be released on 10 January.

Penguin Random House’s Global CEO Markus Dohle said: “Penguin Random House is honored to be publishing Prince Harry’s candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere.

“He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world.”

It was initially expected that Harry’s long-rumoured memoir would be published late this year, in time for Christmas. However, it is said to have been pushed back following the Queen’s death in September.

Previous reports claim that the royal has already been paid £17 million for the book, said to be part of a £35m multi-book deal with Penguin Random House.

When the deal was first announced last year, the publisher said the book would be “an intimate and heartfelt” memoir providing “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape” Harry.

It will include memories from his childhood, growing up in the public eye, his time in the military, his marriage to Meghan Markle and becoming a father.

In a statement released by the publisher at the time, the Duke said that the memoir will be a “firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful”.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” he said.

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...