Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry appeared to walk past Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, at the Inter Miami game, amid rumours of a feud between the Sussexes and the Beckhams.

The stars were out at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, where Inter Miami beat the Los Angeles Football Club 3-1 on 3 September. In addition to celebrities like Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, and LAFC co-owner Will Ferrell, the Duke of Sussex watched from his VIP suite as soccer star Lionel Messi scored another win for Inter Miami, the team co-owned by David Beckham.

In one video captured during Sunday’s game, Prince Harry was filmed being escorted to his box by bodyguards, as he was cheered on by fans in the lobby. However, it seemed the duke didn’t notice that Brooklyn Beckham, 24, and Nicola Peltz Beckham, 28, were walking right beside him.

The aspiring chef was dressed casually in a white T-shirt, as he held hands with his wife, who was wearing an emerald green cropped long-sleeve top with a pair of jeans. The married couple stopped walking and stood off to the side as Harry was escorted through the lobby. While it’s unclear if Harry was aware he had crossed paths with Brooklyn and Nicola, both parties didn’t appear to meet each other’s gaze.

The encounter comes amid rumours that Harry and Meghan’s friendship with Brooklyn’s parents, David and Victoria Beckham, has cooled off. In July, the Daily Mail reported that the Beckhams ended their friendship with the Sussexes amid speculation that they leaked stories about the royal couple to the press, an accusation that reportedly left David “absolutely bloody furious”.

“Any making up now is so unlikely,” a source told the Daily Mail at the time, noting that the Beckhams were present at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018, and “were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the UK”.

However, a source close to the Sussexes described rumours of an alleged feud as “ridiculous” to The Independent.

While David and Victoria attended the royal wedding at Windsor Castle, Harry and Meghan were not in attendance at the Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn’s lavish Palm Beach wedding in April 2022. Although, the two appeared to be included on the star-studded guest list, court documents later revealed.

Brooklyn’s billionaire father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, has been famously involved in an ongoing lawsuit against his daughter’s wedding planners, Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba of Plan Design Events, for refusing to refund his $159,000 deposit.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were apparently mentioned in messages by Claudia Peltz, Nicola’s mother, when she was discussing who had RSVP’d to the wedding.

“Did Megan [sic] get an invite,” Claudia writes, to which her daughter asks: “Who’s Megan”. Her model mother added: “And Harry,” though it was unclear whether Nicola knew who her mother was referring to.

In 2020, David Beckham expressed his support for the couple after Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down from their roles as senior working royals. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the former soccer player described Prince Harry as an “amazing” person.

“We love him,” Beckham said, speaking on behalf of his wife. “But I’m proud to see him growing up as an individual and being that person that every father wants to be. Every father wants to be loving to their children and that’s what I see with him.”

He added that he hadn’t spoken to Prince Harry about his decision to move abroad, saying: “I haven’t spoken to Harry about him moving. We speak as friends and that’s the most important thing for me.”

David continued: “I think he’s enjoying being a young father for the first time and that’s what we always spoke about. When you are a parent, it changes everything for you. He always needs to be happy.”

Most recently, the British soccer star was spotted in the Royal Box at Wimbledon, where he attended the third day of the tennis tournament - one day after the Princess of Wales was in the stands.

Neither the Sussexes nor the Beckhams have publicly addressed rumours of an alleged feud.

Representatives for David Beckham have declined to comment on the matter.