Caroline Flack “knew her phone was being hacked” at the time she was seeing Prince Harry, the late TV presenter’s mother has claimed, echoing allegations made by the Duke of Sussex at the High Court.

In his historic testimony against Mirror Group Newspapers on Wednesday, the duke described “doubting” his late friend after being “shocked and livid” to find two photographers lying “under a car” in wait for them outside a dinner party, in an incident he now claims stemmed from phone hacking.

Calling the Duke of Sussex “incredibly brave”, Christine Flack told Channel 5 that when her daughter “was seeing Harry, she knew her phone was being hacked, so we used to use a different telephone”.

Her comments came as former royal editor at the Mirror, Jane Kerr, returned to the witness box to be cross-examined by Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne, who claimed she had commissioned third-parties to obtain information 900 times while working at the publication.