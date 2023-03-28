Prince Harry – latest news: Baroness Lawrence and Duke of Sussex arrive at High Court for Mail privacy case
Phone tapping among the allegations against the publisher
The Duke of Sussex and Baroness Lawrence have returned to the High Court for the second day of a hearing over multiple privacy claims brought against the <em>Daily Mail </em>publishers.
Sir Elton John and actor Sadie Frost were also among those in court on the first day of their High Court challenge over Associated Newspapers Ltd’s (ANL) allegedly unlawful activity at its titles.
The allegations - which are denied - include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.
The court heard on Monday that Prince Harry had lost or “cut off” friends as “everyone became a ‘suspect’ since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source” of articles about him.
The lawyer for the group, also including actor Liz Hurley and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, told the judge that Sir Elton‘s landline had been tapped.
Harry returns to High Court for day two of hearing
The Duke of Sussex has returned to the Royal Courts of Justice for the second day of a High Court hearing over multiple privacy claims brought against the publisher of the Daily Mail.
Harry arrived at the central London court just after 10am for the second day of a preliminary hearing in his claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
The duke is part of a group - along with Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Elton John and David Furnish, former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley - bringing claims over allegations ANL carried out or commissioned illegal or unlawful information-gathering.
The allegations - which are denied - include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.
Lawyers for ANL, which is also the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, said the allegations are “firmly” denied and that the “stale” claims have been brought too late as it made a bid to throw out the cases.
Baroness Lawrence arrives at High Court
Lawyers are yet to get into their arguments over the continuation of the claims against ANL and whether they should be taken to trial.
Meanwhile, Baroness Lawrence has entered the court room.
She told the court yesterday through her lawyers that she feels a “deep sense of betrayal” over Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) allegedly hiring private investigators to “unlawfully or illegally” obtain her private information.
Watch: Prince Harry arrives at High Court for second day of Daily Mail privacy case
Update from the High Court
Thomas Kingsley reports live from the High Court
Every seat in the public gallery is filled for today’s hearing with Prince Harry, today wearing a grey suit, is in attendance again listening attentively to the proceedings.
Lawyers have not yet begun to discuss their arguments for why the claims from the Duke and others should be taken to trial or thrown out - first there is a discussion over legal details around confidentiality and restricted documents in this week’s hearing.
Prince Harry not expected to see Charles or William as he makes surprise return to UK
The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise return to the UK for the first time since the late Queen’s funeral – but is not expected to meet with the King or the Prince of Wales.
His trip – for a High Court hearing in London in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering – will be seen as demonstrating the strength of his determination over the legal action.
Just weeks ago, Harry laid bare his troubled relationship with his father the King and brother the Prince of Wales in his controversial autobiography Spare.
Prince Harry not expected to see Charles or William as he makes surprise return to UK
The Duke is attending a High Court hearing in London - three months after his memoir Spare laid bare his rift with the royal family
Day two of preliminary hearing against Daily Mail publisher begins
Day two of the four-day preliminary hearing has begun in the High Court. Prince Harry is in attendance again as the judge decides whether the claim will go to trial.
Recap of yesterday’s hearing
Phone-tapping allegations against Associated Newspapers is set to begin its second day at the High Court after Prince Harry made a surprise visit to the hearing in London on Monday.
Here is recap of yesterday’s hearing:
- The Duke of Sussex claims he was “largely deprived” of important parts of his teenage years due to the unlawful actions of the Daily Mail's publisher
- ANL’s lawyers have said the claims brought by seven high-profile individuals including the Duke of Sussex and Baroness Lawrence should be dismissed without a trial
- Sadie Frost and Sir Elton John appeared in court alongside Prince Harry
- Prince Harry is not expected to meet with the King or the Prince of Wales while he is in the UK
- Baroness Doreen Lawrence feels a “deep sense of betrayal” over Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) allegedly hiring private investigators to “unlawfully or illegally” obtain her private information, her lawyers said
- The judge overseeing the dispute has made an order temporarily preventing the reporting of the names of journalists linked to allegations against the publisher
ICYMI: Prince Harry arrives at High Court for phone-tapping and privacy case
Sir Elton ‘outraged’ and ‘mortified’ over newspaper phone tapping allegations
Sir Elton John and David Furnish are “outraged” and “mortified” over allegations of unlawful information gathering by the publisher of the Daily Mail – including tapping their home landline – the High Court has been told.
John and Furnish appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday (27 March) for the start of a four-day hearing over privacy claims brought by the couple against Associated Newspapers Limited.
Along with Prince Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon, Sadie Frost, Liz Hurley and former Lib Dem MP Sir Simon Hughes, the couple are bringing claims over allegations it carried out or commissioned illegal or unlawful information-gathering – including the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.
Read more:
Sir Elton ‘outraged’ and ‘mortified’ over newspaper phone tapping allegations
The landline phone of Sir Elton’s home was allegedly ‘tapped by private investigators acting on the instruction of Associated’, the court heard.
What is the legal action being brought against Daily Mail publisher?
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has this overview of the legal action launched by the high-profile group back in October:
Group including Prince Harry launch legal action against Daily Mail publishers
The action claims the individuals have been ‘victims of abhorrent criminal activity’