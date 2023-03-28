Prince Harry – latest news: Duke ‘lost friends’ over Mail stories, as Elton John’s ‘landline was tapped’
Public figures including Sadie Frost and Baroness Doreen Lawrence have brought phone-tapping claims against the Daily Mail publisher
The Duke of Sussex lost friends due to “paranoia” over “unlawful” stories published about him in the papers, the High Court has heard.
Sir Elton John and actor Sadie Frost were among those in court alongside Prince Harry on the first day of their High Court challenge over Associated Newspapers Ltd’s (ANL) allegedly unlawful activity at its titles, which included the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.
The court heard on Monday that Prince Harry had lost or “cut off” friends as “everyone became a ‘suspect’, since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source” of articles about him.
The lawyer for the group, also including actor Liz Hurley and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, told the judge that Sir Elton‘s landline had been tapped, and that the publisher had allegedly “unlawfully” obtained a copy of he and David Furnish’s first child before the couple had even seen it themselves.
The publisher has previously described the group’s allegations as “preposterous smears.”
Sir Elton ‘outraged’ and ‘mortified’ over newspaper phone tapping allegations
Sir Elton John and David Furnish are “outraged” and “mortified” over allegations of unlawful information gathering by the publisher of the Daily Mail – including tapping their home landline – the High Court has been told.
John and Furnish appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday (27 March) for the start of a four-day hearing over privacy claims brought by the couple against Associated Newspapers Limited.
Along with Prince Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon, Sadie Frost, Liz Hurley and former Lib Dem MP Sir Simon Hughes, the couple are bringing claims over allegations it carried out or commissioned illegal or unlawful information-gathering – including the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.
The landline phone of Sir Elton’s home was allegedly ‘tapped by private investigators acting on the instruction of Associated’, the court heard.
What is the legal action being brought against Daily Mail publisher?
My colleague Thomas Kingsley has this overview of the legal action launched by the high-profile group back in October:
Prince Harry not expected to see his family as he makes surprise return to UK
The Duke of Sussex has made a surprise return to the UK for the first time since the late Queen’s funeral – but is not expected to meet with the King or the Prince of Wales.
His trip – for a High Court hearing in London in his claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering – will be seen as demonstrating the strength of his determination over the legal action.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports.
Doreen Lawrence says son’s murder was ‘exploited’ by publisher, court told
The mother of Stephen Lawrence says his racist murder was “exploited” by the publisher of the Daily Mail to “generate ‘exclusive’ headlines, sell newspapers and to profit”, the High Court was told at Monday’s preliminary hearing.
Baroness Doreen Lawrence feels a “deep sense of betrayal” over Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) allegedly hiring private investigators to “unlawfully or illegally” obtain her private information, her lawyers said.
She now wonders whether trusting the Daily Mail over its “entirely false” support for her fight for justice “caused her to have failed her murdered son”, the court was told.
In her High Court breach of privacy claim against ANL, brought alongside other high-profile individuals, she claims there was “illegal interception” of her voicemail messages and that her phone was tapped between 1993 and 2007.
She also alleges her bank accounts and phone bills were monitored, that she was subject to “covert electronic surveillance” and that “corrupt payments” were made to serving police officers for confidential information, including to those investigating her son’s killing.
ANL says it firmly denies that unlawful information gathering took place at its newspapers, and the legal claims against it are being brought too late.
Watch: Harry and Meghan annoy 'some Americans’, Ron DeSantis claims
Oprah Winfrey shares advice for Harry and Meghan ahead of coronation
Oprah Winfrey has shared her thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and whether they should attend King Charles III’s coronation in May.
The talk show host, who has been close friends with the royal couple, briefly discussed the coronation with friend Gayle King on CBS Mornings, to promote her 100th selection for her book club, Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano.
During the conversation, King addressed recent reports about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex being invited to the big event, before asking Winfrey for her opinion on it. “Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you’d like to comment on?”
In response, Winfrey, who conducted a bombshell interview about the royal family with Harry and Meghan in 2021, gave her advice to and showed her support for the pair. “I think they should do what they feel is best for them and their family,” she explained. “That’s what I think. That’s what the bottom line comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you?”
Conservative group demands to know if Prince Harry admitted drug use on US visa application
A conservative think tank is calling for Prince Harry’s US visa application to be released so Americans can see whether or not he admitted to his past drug use before moving to California in the summer of 2020.
The Heritage Foundation, one of the country’s preeminent right-wing think tanks, is arguing that US officials should release the details of the prince’s application so Americans can see whether or not he was “properly vetted” before being allowed to enter the country. Applicants for US visas are typically asked about their criminal history and drug use.
Tom Peck | It’s clear Prince Harry will heap as much pressure as he can on Associated Newspapers
In his most recent column, our sketch writer Tom Peck suggests it is “permissible to wonder quite what [Prince Harry] is trying to achieve with this morning’s flurry of excitement”. He writes:
It’s not uncommon for people to turn up to court for appearances’ sake. Over the course of five and a half days last year, Wayne Rooney spent almost 28 full hours silently and motionlessly staring at an oak panel two yards in front of his nose in a show of solidarity with his wife, Coleen, while she was being extremely unsuccessfully sued by Rebekah Vardy (Jamie Vardy managed four hours himself).
Once the court rises, who is and isn’t there watching doesn’t matter in the slightest. But the act of being there, of being photographed, does. Vardy and Rooney were not really fighting each other for money in court; they were fighting, especially in Vardy’s case, to rehabilitate their reputation outside it.
The arrival shots each morning were every bit as important as the (quite often rather dry) courtroom drama. Prince Harry’s legal action against Associated Newspapers is meant to go to trial in May, and it’s very clear he’s going to be leaning into it very hard indeed, whipping up as much publicity, and therefore heaping up as much pressure, as he possibly can.
Prince Harry has begun his ‘life’s work’, apparently | Tom Peck
Someone, surely, should be holding the press to account, but should that person really be a royal prince, who occasionally pops over from California in between making seven-part documentaries about his own privacy?
Harry and Meghan Frogmore eviction ‘just the start’ of King Charles’ plans to slim down monarchy
King Charles III has put into motion his plan to slim down the monarchy, with the eviction of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage signalling “just the start”, it has been reported.
The monarch, who is set to be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla in just six weeks, reportedly wishes to end subsidised rents for members of the royal family over the next five years.
The expectation for royals to fund their own homes apparently also extends to working royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
One source was quoted as saying that the King “is not some sort of housing association for distant relatives”.