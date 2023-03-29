Prince Harry – latest court news: Duke accuses royals of withholding phone hacking evidence from him
Allegation over historic phone hacking emerged in fresh High Court privacy hearing against different publisher
Prince Harry has accused the royal family of “without doubt” withholding information from him “for a long time” about phone hacking as they did not want to “open a can of worms”, the High Court has heard.
The allegation – relating to News Group Newspapers – emerged in a witness statement submitted by the Duke of Sussex in the high-profile privacy case against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, which he is bringing alongside Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others.
In the second day of a preliminary hearing at London’s Royal Courts of Justice, the publisher argued that part of the case should be thrown out as it relies on documents supplied confidentially to the Leveson Inquiry.
The allegations – which are denied – include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.
The court heard on Monday that Prince Harry had lost or “cut off” friends as “everyone became a ‘suspect’ since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source” of articles about him.
Prince Harry has said the Royal Family withheld information from him about phone hacking because they didn't want him to bring a claim as it would “open a can of worms”, my colleague Thomas Kingsley reports.
In a witness statement submitted before his civil claim against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers, the Duke of Sussex said that he was conditioned to accept his family's rule to “never complain, never explain” when dealing with the press.
“The Institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking and it was made clear to me that the Royal Family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms,” the Duke said in his statement
But discussing phone hacking claims against News Group Newspapers, Harry said “I became aware that I had a claim that I could bring” in 2018.
Prince Harry has said the Royal Family withheld information from him about phone hacking because they didn't want him to bring a claim as it would “open a can of worms”.
Sadie Frost arrives at the High Court for third day of hearing
Actress Sadie Frost has arrived at the Royal Courts Of Justice, central London, ahead of a hearing claim over allegations of unlawful information gathering brought against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).
Sir Elton John and David Furnish have ‘paternal’ friendship with Harry
Sir Elton John and David Furnish have a “paternal and protective” friendship with the Duke of Sussex, the singer’s husband has said.
The couple are part of a group – along with Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley – bringing claims over allegations Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) carried out or commissioned illegal or unlawful information-gathering.
The allegations – which are denied – include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations.
In his witness statement, which was released on Tuesday, Mr Furnish wrote about the friendship he and Sir Elton have with Harry.
King and Queen Consort to visit Germany after France trip cancelled
The King and Queen Consort are expected to arrive in Germany today after the couple’s visit to France was postponed due to civil unrest in the country.
Charles and Camilla were due to begin the first state visit of the King’s reign on Sunday but the trip was shelved after a night of violent demonstrations across France that led to hundreds of arrests and police being injured.
President Emmanuel Macron said the four-day state visit was likely to be rescheduled for the beginning of summer, after Downing Street confirmed the French leader had asked the British Government to postpone the trip.
Charles and Camilla were due to travel from France to Germany for a state visit from Wednesday to Friday, and the visit to Berlin will proceed as planned.
France has faced an eruption of violent demonstrations over forced-through pension reforms.
Sylvie Bermann, who served as Paris’s ambassador to Britain between 2014 and 2017, said Mr Macron wanted the visit to go ahead “until the last minute” before realising the situation was untenable.
She said a planned state banquet at the Palace of Versailles for Charles and Camilla would “not have given a good image”.
Lord Ricketts, a former national security adviser, said the lavish Versailles dinner would have had “echoes” of the French revolution if it had gone ahead during a public outcry at Mr Macron’s decision to push back the national retirement age.
Sarah Ferguson shares heartfelt advice she received from the Queen before her death
Sarah Ferguson has revealed the advice the late Queen imparted on her before she died.
Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-serving monarch and died in September, aged 96.
Appearing on BBC’s The One Show on Monday evening (28 March), the Duchess of York, 63, reflected on going for walks with the Queen and her beloved corgis.
The former royal told hosts Alex Jones and Jermain Jenas: “I remember she used to say, ‘Sarah there needs to be more kindness in the world, which would disarm malice.’”
King Charles takes on new title previously held by Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III has been appointed colonel-in-chief of the Corps of Royal Engineers, a title previously held by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Buckingham Palace announced the news on Tuesday 28 March, with the position hailed as a “long-standing tradition” in the royal family that began with King Edward VII in 1904.
Knowns as the Sappers, the Engineers provide global military engineering and technical support to the British Armed Forces and their allies.
Elizabeth Hurley’s statement explains how alleged phone hacking happened
The statement by actress Elizabeth Hurley, also a claimant in the allegations against Associated News, explained how the alleged phone hacking took place.
She claimed that private investigators working for Associated News had a “former military and British Telecom phone man on payroll full-time”.
“This man would use cassette recorders and insert them into the landline cables of the green BT junction box cabinets on the street. Sometimes he also put them in manholes,” Ms Hurley said.
“The cassette recorders were always hidden and carefully and deliberately concealed to evade any sweeps ordered by suspicious victims.
“Hugh [Grant] and I, and many others, were victims of this and I thought about the time I had asked BT to sweep my lines and they had confirmed everything was fine and I had thought my phone was safe and secure to talk.”
She added that recordings of her conversations were sold for £2,000 in cash “hidden in an envelope”.
Doreen Lawrence says she was ‘played by a fool’ by the Mail, court hears
On Tuesday, Doreen Lawrence also provided a witness statement where she said she was “played by a fool” by the Daily Mail and believed the publication was “on my son’s side and cared about the fight to bring his killers to justice”.
She added that she believed journalists she worked with in her fight for justice were “not only allies but friends”.
Lady Lawrence claimed “covert electronic surveillance” was used on her when she met people at a cafe she would attend when she wanted to speak to people privately. She also claimed corrupt payments had been made to police officers.
“We had always suspected that the police had been involved in corruption because of everything that happened that seemed to make sure Stephen’s killers were not found and put in jail,” Lady Lawrence said.
She added: “I am haunted by the fact that I will never know the truth of what happened to Stephen the night he was killed, or of the failed police investigations into his murder, and now the illegal invasions and spying and stealing of information about his death and about me by The Mail.”
What are Prince Harry’s claims?
His lawyers claim he was “deprived of important aspects of his teenage years” by the “unlawful actions” of Associated Newspapers.
“In particular, suspicion and paranoia was caused by Associated’s publication of the unlawful articles: friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a ‘suspect’, since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source of this information being provided to Associated’s newspapers,” they argue in a written submission.
They say the actions of Associated Newspapers amounted to “a major betrayal” of promises made by the media after the death of Harry’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
The hearing before Mr Justice Nicklin is due to conclude on Thursday, but Buckingham Palace said the King would be unable to meet his son because of prior commitments, including an official state visit to Germany on Wednesday