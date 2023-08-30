Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has said he experienced an “unravelling” after he returned from his tour of Afghanistan that triggered the “trauma” of losing his mother.

The confession was made in the Duke of Sussex’s new Netflix docuseries, Heart of Invictus, released today.

The docuseries, follows a group of service members on their road to the paralympic-style sporting competition which Harry set up in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

Prince Harry’s new Netflix series Heart of Invictus was released on Wednesday morning (AP)

Harry admits his “biggest struggle” was the lack of help he found around him “to identify actually what was going on with me”.

He said: “I didn’t have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify actually what was going on with me.

“Unfortunately, like most of us the first time you really consider therapy is when you are lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously.”

The duke added: “Look, I can only speak for my personal experience, my tour of Afghanistan in 2012 flying Apaches, somewhere after that there was an unravelling and the trigger for me was actually returning from Afghanistan.”

During a special screening of the five-part series in California, Harry emerged to introduce it, to the surprise of the audience.

In a video circulating on social media, Harry was heard talking about the sacrifices that veterans and their families make while serving their country.

