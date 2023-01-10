Prince Harry news – live: Duke says he’s ‘not angry anymore’ as he attacks press in ABC special
Royal source cites ‘complete breakdown of trust’ between Harry and royal family
‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book
Chances of a reconciliation between Prince Harry, King Charles, the Queen Consort and William is now “impossible” over fears anything they say to the duke will be shared with the press, The Independent can reveal.
“They are trapped,” a source close to the palace has said, adding that the royal family believe the fraught relations will go unchanged while the Duke of Sussex remains effectively “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan Markle.”
And in a new interview with ABC News, the Duke of Sussex said he is “not angry anymore” as he attacked the press.
It comes after the Duke of Sussex opened up about his new memoir, Spare, which is said to feature bombshell revelations about his relationship with the royal family, during an interview with Good Morning America’s (GMA) Michael Strahan on Monday 9 January.
During their conversation, Harry attacked what he alleged was Camilla’s attempts to “rehabilitate” her image, after being cast as the “third person” in his parents’ marriage, but also sympathised with her, saying in the interview with GMA that she is not an “evil stepmother”.
However, despite Prince Harry’s latest attacks on the media, which come on the eve of the release of his memoir Spare, he told Michael Strahan that he is “not angry anymore”.
“I’m not angry anymore. There are things that will still anger me, but I’m not angry anymore because I am exactly where I am supposed to be,” he said.
While criticising the British media, the duke took the opportunity to praise the King of Norway and the King of the Netherlands, who he said have “led by example”.
“I congratulate them for that, enormously,” Prince Harry said of the respective rulers’ actions to address racism and unconscious bias. “And I don’t think they’ve gotten enough credit for what they’ve done.”
In a new ABC special titled: “Prince Harry: In His Own Words,” the Duke of Sussex spoke with Michael Strahan about his relationship with his stepmother, the British press, and his brother and father.
During the interview, Prince Harry focused a large amount of his criticism at the media, with the duke claiming he was “naive” not to realise that the “race element was going to come in so fast”.
“The UK is not bigoted, the British press is bigoted,” he told Strahan.
Watch: Prince Harry says white side of mixed-race families often discuss what children will look like
The Duke of Sussex has said that the white side of mixed-race families are likely to have discussed what children will look like as he denied that the royal family were racist.
In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex said that there had been “concerns” raised about Archie’s skin colour before his birth.
“You speak to any other mixed-race couple around the world, and you will probably find that the white side of the family have either openly discussed it, or secretly discussed... ‘What are the kids gonna look like?’” Prince Harry said.
Holly Patrick reports:
Harry says white side of mixed-race families discuss what children will look like
Watch: Prince Harry says Camilla was ‘the villain’ in her parent’s marriage
Extract after extract from Prince Harry’s memoir Spare flooded the news cycle this week, after it was leaked in Spain five days before its official publication date.
These publications came to a head on Sunday (8 January), when the Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated interview with ITV host Tom Bradby was aired.
Here are the 10 biggest talking points from the duke’s sit-down with Bradby:
Duke of Sussex sat down with Tom Bradby for a conversation that lasted almost two hours, but ultimately presented as ‘stage-managed and unchallenging from start to finish’
‘Who would have thought’: Prince Harry reveals William and Kate were Suits fans
What has Prince Harry revealed about his relationship with Kate?
In his new memoir Spare which launches tomorrow, the Duke of Sussex claims that William and Kate encouraged him to wear the Nazi uniform to a fancy dress party in 2005 and “both howled” at the idea.
He also writes that Meghan upset Kate by saying she must have “baby brain” in the run-up to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s 2018 wedding, Kate demanded an apology and William pointed a finger at Meghan and called her “rude”.
The Duke of Sussex writes about the infamous fight between Meghan and Kate during a bridesmaids’ dress fitting for Princess Charlotte, claiming he found his wife “on the floor” in tears after the fallout.
Also in the book, the duke says that Kate reluctantly lent Meghan her lip gloss, was “taken aback” by the request to borrow it and “grimaced” when Meghan squeezed some on to her finger and applied it to her lips.
Timeline of the bitter feud between Prince Harry and William
Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare has caused a sensation before it has even been published, not least over a passage describing an altercation with his brother William, illustrating just how far the pair have drifted apart in recent years.
The row is said to have erupted at Nottingham Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London in 2019, with the Duke of Sussex alleging his sibling had arrived “piping hot” to confront him about his marriage to the American actress Meghan Markle and their running battles with the British press.
Here is Joe Sommerlad with a timeline of their falling out, largely as told by Harry since his break from the family, with William, the next in line to the British throne, largely preferring to remain silent.
Rift between royals detailed in former’s new memoir ‘Spare’, which threatens to deepen accrimony between siblings