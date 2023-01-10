Prince Harry news – live: Duke says he’s ‘not angry anymore’ as he attacks press in ABC special
Royal source cites ‘complete breakdown of trust’ between Harry and royal family
‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book
Chances of a reconciliation between Prince Harry, King Charles, the Queen Consort and William is now “impossible” over fears anything they say to the duke will be shared with the press, The Independent can reveal.
“They are trapped,” a source close to the palace has said, adding that the royal family believe the fraught relations will go unchanged while the Duke of Sussex remains effectively “kidnapped by a cult of psychotherapy and Meghan Markle.”
And in a new interview with ABC News, the Duke of Sussex said he is “not angry anymore” as he attacked the press.
It comes after the Duke of Sussex opened up about his new memoir, Spare, which is said to feature bombshell revelations about his relationship with the royal family, during an interview with Good Morning America’s (GMA) Michael Strahan on Monday 9 January.
During their conversation, Harry attacked what he alleged was Camilla’s attempts to “rehabilitate” her image, after being cast as the “third person” in his parents’ marriage, but also sympathised with her, saying in the interview with GMA that she is not an “evil stepmother”.
Prince Harry’s memoir officially hits bookstores
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has officially been released in bookshops.
In London, stores opened at midnight to meet the demand for the Duke of Sussex’s controversial memoir, after it went on sale on Tuesday (10 January).
Prince Harry’s memoir officially hits shops
Waterstones said Prince Harry’s book has been one of its ‘biggest pre-order titles for a decade’
How much money will Prince Harry make from the book deal?
While no figure has been officially confirmed, publisher Penguin Random House is rumoured to have paid Harry a $20m (£17m) advance for Spare, the BBC reports.
Meanwhile, ET Canada, has reported that Prince Harry’s book deal consists of four editions, with a $35m-$40m (£28m-33m) price tag.
How much money will Prince Harry make from his book deal?
The ghostwritten authobiography releases on 10 January
Watch: Richard Madeley calls out Prince Harry for denying calling royal family racist
Opinion: Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the House of Windsor
Like his uncle, Charles Spencer, who spoke so distressingly about Diana at the service in Westminster Abbey in 1997, he thinks the tabloid media – the paps, the royal reporters, the editors – have blood on their hands, writes Sean O’Grady.
Harry and Meghan are starting to look as out of touch as the Windsors | Sean O’Grady
They can’t continue like this, can they?
Watch: Prince Harry reveals he spent time with the Queen after her death
Protesters in Afghanistan have demanded Prince Harry be “put on trial” after he claimed to have killed 25 people in the south Asian country while serving in the military.
The Duke of Sussex claims in his forthcoming memoir Spare that he killed Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-13.
He likened the killings to “chess pieces removed from the board” and claimed those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
Afghan protesters call for Prince Harry to be ‘put on trial’
Duke of Sussex says he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, writing in new memoir that he is ‘neither proud nor ashamed’ of the figure
Prince Harry protected by armed bodyguards as he travelled around New York City
On Monday (9 January), Prince Harry’s bodyguards were spotted carrying a Glock safe, which is used to carry guns and ammunition.
The Duke of Sussex travelled to Manhattan for an interview with The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert to promote his new memoir, Spare.
Watch: Prince Harry says experimental drug therapies cleared 'the misery of loss'
Opinion: The detail in the Harry and William revelations everyone is missing
In his forthcoming memoir Spare, Prince Harry claims Prince William attacked him during an argument at the younger brother’s Nottingham Cottage home in 2019. The first person the Duke of Sussex called after the physical fight was not his wife – who was the main subject of the brothers’ alleged squabble – but his therapist.
Read Meredith Clark’s take on Prince Harry’s recent primetime interviews here:
The detail in the Harry and William revelations everyone is missing
However, despite Prince Harry’s latest attacks on the media, which come on the eve of the release of his memoir Spare, he told Michael Strahan that he is “not angry anymore”.
“I’m not angry anymore. There are things that will still anger me, but I’m not angry anymore because I am exactly where I am supposed to be,” he said.
Prince Harry says he is ‘not angry anymore’ as he looks towards future
Duke of Sussex says his focus is on his ‘amazing family’