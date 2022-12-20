Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke of Sussex is recording a new interview with ITV news anchor Tom Bradby to publicise his forthcoming memoir, according to reports.

Spare, which has been ghost-written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, JR Moehringer, is expected to contain more revealing insights into Harry’s experience of growing up as part of the royal family and his subsequent marriage to Meghan Markle and move to the US.

Bradby, who has known Harry since he was a teenager, is also the person to whom Markle famously confessed she was “not OK” after he asked about her mental health during the couple’s tour of South Africa in 2019.

The 55-year-old journalist got to know Princes William and Harry while he was a royal correspondent in the 1990s, and held the first official interview with William and Kate Middleton in 2010, following their engagement.

According to The Times, the interview is set to air in early 2023 ahead of the book’s publication date on 10 January.

The interview is reported to be one of two major media appearances with the Duke ahead of the book’s release.

A promotional media circuit is also expected to include a major interview with CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper on 8 January on the US TV network CBS.

(Getty Images)

The publishers behind Spare have called the book a “landmark publication” that will tell Harry's story with “raw, unflinching honesty”.

They claim the book will be “full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief”.

The news come as the royal family is still reeling from revelations made in the major Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, the second and final instalment of which dropped on 15 December.

The six-part series saw Harry recall the “terrifying” way his brother Prince William “screamed and shouted” at him during a tense senior family meeting in 2020, the discovery that the Queen’s office may have leaked plans for Harry and Meghan to move to South Africa in 2019, and Harry blaming the court case with Associated Newspapers (The Mail) for his wife’s miscarriage.

The Independent has approached Prince Harry’s representative for comment.