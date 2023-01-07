✕ Close ‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry has revealed he cried just “once” following the death of his mother Princess Diana.

In a trailer for his anticipated interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, to be broadcast following the leaking of his forthcoming memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex reflected on being “unable to show any emotion” while greeting mourners.

He said: “I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace.”

Harry also described feeling the mourners’ tears on his hands when he shook them.

“I’ve seen the videos, right, I looked back over it all. And the wet hands that we were shaking, we couldn’t understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away,” he said