Prince Harry ‘held peace talks’ with King Charles ahead of coronation announcement

Prince Harry held “peace talks” with his father, King Charles III, before his presence at next month’s coronation was confirmed.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to be officially crowned on 6 May.

The Duke of Sussex has had a turbulent relationship with his father in recent years after moving to California with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

After the release of Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, in January, speculation increased as to whether their father-son relationship had any chance of improving.

Also subject to much discussion was the question of whether Harry and Meghan would attend the coronation.

On Wednesday (12 April), Buckingham Palace announced that Harry will attend the ceremony, while Meghan will remain in California with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to a friend of the Sussexes, Harry reached out to Charles ahead of confirming his attendance at next month’s coronation.

As reported by The Telegraph, a friend of the couple said that there had been some “positive conversations” between the father and son.

The report states that Harry did not speak to his elder brother, William, Prince of Wales, as part of this reconciliation.

Insight into the tense relationship between the brothers was detailed in Spare, as Harry alleged that William assaulted him in his home ahead of his wedding.

William and Harry were last seen together in public for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Elsewhere, close friends of Charles and Camilla have been sharing details about the couple’s long journey to the crown. One source claimed that Camilla is the yin “to Charles’s yang”, while another looked back on the struggle it took to integrate Camilla into the royal inner circle.

