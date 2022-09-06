Jump to content
German crowds cheer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they arrive for red carpet Invictus Games event

Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived hand-in-hand to mark one-year countdown to Prince Harry’s 2023 Invictus Games

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Tuesday 06 September 2022 14:57
Invictus Games: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive in Dusseldorf

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived at an Invictus Games event in Dusseldorf, Germany, to adoring applause from fans.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their appearance on a red carpet in Dusseldorf for the one-year countdown to Prince Harry’s Invictus Games 2023 on Tuesday 6 September.

When the couple, who are being classed as private citizens rather than royals by German police, arrived, they were met by hundreds of fans, with some waiting for more than two hours in the city’s main square for a glimpse of the duke and duchess, according to the DailyMail.

For the occasion, the duchess opted for a cream knitted turtleneck tank by Anine Bing, which she paired with matching wide-legged trousers and cream heels. Prince Harry opted for a simple gray suit, which he completed with a white button down shirt.

During the couple’s visit, Prince Harry and Meghan signed the “Golden” guestbook in Dusseldorf’s Town Hall, a book that that the Queen herself signed during a visit in the 1960s.

The couple also took the opportunity to engage with royal fans, with Meghan seen posing for selfies as she made her way up the red carpet.

According to the DailyMail, despite classing the couple as private citizens during their visit, city officials rolled out the red carpet for the pair, while German police noted that they were only invovled in crowd control. The outlet also noted that German police said temporary roadblocks were set up along the couple’s route from the airport to the city centre.

More follows…

