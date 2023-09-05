Inter Miami guest list omitted job titles for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were included in the list of notable guests attending Inter Miami’s football game, there was one major piece of information missing about them: Their job titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were listed under the “notable attendees” section in the program for Sunday’s game, according to a snap of the list shared by Football Ramble on X, formerly known as Twitter. Along with the couple, a handful of A-listers were featured on the guest list, including Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jason Sudeikis.

Next to each star’s name, there was also a short description of what they did for a living, like “Actor”, “Musical Artist”, “NBA player,” or “Comedian / Content Creator”.

However, that wasn’t the case for Harry and Meghan, as neither of their names had job titles written next to them. Instead, they were simply listed as “Meghan Markle” and “ Prince Harry”.

During the game at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles – which eventually saw Inter Miami win 3-1 against Los Angeles FC – Harry was photographed cheering on the LA team, holding a team scarf. Although Meghan was named on the guest list ahead of the match, it appeared that she did not attend the game alongside her husband.

Although he wasn’t pictured with his wife at the game, Harry did pose for a snap with two stars from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney.

While backstage of the event, the duke was also filmed awkwardly walking past Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, further sparking rumours that Harry and David Beckham have had a falling out. In July, a source had first claimed to The Mail On Sunday that Beckham was “absolutely bloody furious” at Meghan and Harry, after they allegedly accused him and his wife, Victoria Beckham, of leaking stories about them.

At the time, the source also added that “any making up now” between the two couples “is so unlikely”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Inter Miami and Harry and Meghan for comment.

Before attending the game on Sunday, Harry accompanied his wife to the first night of Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour stop in Los Angeles, California, on 1 September. The royal couple danced from a box at SoFi Stadium, where they were seen with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, and the duchess’ close friend, Abigail Spencer.

The pair also had a sweet moment together at the concert, which was captured by a fan on TikTok. In the video, Harry stood with his friends and family in the box seats as held one hand lifted above his head and his phone in the other hand. After he snapped a selfie with his front-facing camera and let out a chuckle, he lowered his hand down to show Meghan, who was standing next to him, the results of the picture. She leaned over and looked at his phone, before smirking and shaking her head.

On Monday, Meghan proved that she’s one of Beyoncé’s biggest fans, as she attended the singer’s last show at the SoFi Stadium, as part of her Renaissance tour. During the show, she was seen watching the show with Beyonce’s former Destiny’s Child band member Kelly Rowland, and Kerry Washington.

The trio also followed Beyoncé’s wish for fans to wear silver to her show, in honour of her birthday on Monday, with Meghan wearing a high-neck black top with a metallic silver skirt. Rowland opted for a black corset style top, along with a silver choker necklace and silver face jewels, while Washington wore a silver and black sequined top, as she had a silver purse on her shoulder.