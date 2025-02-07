Royal news live: Legal battle over Harry’s US visa documents reopens as William meets with young farmers
The Heritage Foundation is fighting to make documents about Harry’s US visa application public
A legal battle to make details of Prince Harry’s US visa application public has returned to court.
In his 2023 book, Spare, the Duke of Sussex detailed his experiences with drugs during his teenage years as he dealt with grief.
The admittance prompted right-wing US think tank the Heritage Foundation to launch a legal battle against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to make the documents public and see whether the duke had lied about taking drugs on his application.
In September, it was ruled the documents would remain sealed. But on Wednesday, US Judge Carl Nichols reopened the case as he told a hearing he wanted to reveal the “maximum amount possible” about how Harry obtained his visa.
The judge added he was not “100 per cent sure” about how to proceed, but would notify the parties “in due course”.
Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales met with young farmers in Angus, Scotland, to discuss attitudes and behaviours to farm safety and poor mental health in future farmers.
He said it was important to break down any “taboos and stigmas around mental health” as they spoke about rural isolation and loneliness.
Prince of Wales meets Blue Peter Earthshot competition winners
The Prince of Wales has met the winners of a Blue Peter competition asking young environmentalists to submit sustainability-focused ideas.
William presented the children with certificates at a special reception held at Windsor Castle, and they also created eco-friendly bird feeders together themed around his Earthshot Prize.
Jack Whitehall drops ‘post-Meghan’ revelation about Prince Harry
Jack Whitehall has said Prince Harry “dropped” him after he met Meghan Markle.
Much like Piers Morgan claimed Markle “disappeared” from his life after she started a relationship with the royal, British comedian Whitehall has said he was once “good friends” with Harry in his single days.
Whitehall would regularly party with Harry and, in 2015, “offered up services as his royal wingman” while presenting the Royal Variety Performance.
But one year later, Harry’s life would drastically change when he met Suits star Markle, whom he married in 2018. Whitehall was not invited to the wedding.
King and Queen to pay state visits to Italy and the Vatican
The King and Queen are to pay state visits to Italy and the Vatican, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.
The major spring tour, which has long been trailed in the media, will take place in early April and coincides with Charles and Camilla’s 20th wedding anniversary.
They will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican and celebrate the Catholic Church’s Pilgrims of Hope jubilee year.
In Italy, the couple will visit Rome and the north-eastern city of Ravenna, known for its early Christian mosaic artwork.
Charles, 76, is forging ahead with regular overseas trips this year as he adapts to living with cancer.
The development emerged at the end of the King’s long-haul visit to Australia and Samoa, which was described as the “perfect tonic” for the monarch.
King pledges to lend his watercolours to Polish cultural centre in London
The King has said he will loan a leading Polish cultural centre some of his watercolours after a plea from its gallery to exhibit his work.
Charles was reminded of a request made 15 years ago during his last visit to the Polish Social and Cultural Association (POSK) in west London to display his art.
The monarch visited the cultural centre in Hammersmith on Wednesday to show his support for the UK’s Polish community.
When Charles arrived, Joanna Ciechanowska, an artist and manager of POSK’s gallery, asked him: “Have you brought your paintings, your beautiful paintings, to us?”
The King, who was being shown a small painting exhibition by Polish-born actor and set and stage designer Felix Fabian, replied with a smile: “No, sadly not,” then joked: “I’m not sure they’re that good.”
After touring the exhibition, Charles told Ms Ciechanowska: “I’ll try and keep up my painting and you’ll have to exhibit them here,” but he confessed: “I haven’t done any of Poland.”
School named after Duke of York to rebrand
A school named after the Duke of York is set to be rebranded to something less “controversial”.
Prince Andrew School – the only secondary school on the remote British overseas territory of St Helena – is asking its students to suggest something more “neutral”.
The decision stems from “recent public controversy” and “negative media coverage”, and has been approved by Buckingham Palace, a statement from the government of St Helena said.
Head teacher Phil Toal said: “While we respect history, we must also be mindful of how past associations impact the present and future.
“Choosing a new name allows us to honour the contributions of our students and community without the burden of controversial ties.”
The new name is expected to be chosen by the end of February, and will be launched at the start of the next academic year in September.
Furore erupted in 2019 over Andrew’s friendship with convicted US paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
He stepped away from his public role and later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.
Camilla hails efforts of health staff in supporting sexual assault victims
The Queen has praised the “brilliant” efforts of health workers and other staff supporting sexual assault victims at a specialist centre she officially opened.
Camilla launched the purpose-built Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Exeter after touring the building, and following a private meeting with a survivor described the “difference” the service had made to her life.
She told the staff assembled for a plaque unveiling marking her visit: “You do a brilliant job I think, you shouldn’t go unrecognised.
“All of you working together do make such a difference to so many women, children and men over the country.”
Anne ‘fills in blanks’ on return to intensive care unit
The Princess Royal has told how her return to the intensive care unit where she was treated after her horse-related accident was really useful for “filling in the blanks.”
Anne met medical crews who were involved in her care as she visited the ICU at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
The princess said: “You’ve been filling in the blanks, which partly, from my perspective, is really useful to know what happened because I seriously don’t have any idea and, sadly, I don’t have huge memories of being in here either. I just know I was really well looked after so thank you.
“But whatever you did, it seemed to work… the recovery being relatively straightforward, thankfully. That isn’t always true so I’m really grateful.
“I’m also grateful in a weird sort of way that I remember nothing because that has huge advantages you can just carry on.”
The 74-year-old princess, who was on her way to see her chickens on her Gatcombe Park estate when the incident happened last June, has no memory of what followed, but is thought to have been struck by a horse’s head or legs.
After the accident, an air ambulance and emergency services were dispatched to Anne’s Gloucestershire home and, following medical care by the crew, the princess was taken by road 30 miles to Southmead.
Pictured: Princess Royal returns to intensive care unit she was treated
Anne returns to hospital to thank staff for her care after horse accident
The Princess Royal has returned to the hospital where she was treated after her suspected horse-related accident to thank medical teams for their care.
Anne arrived at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Thursday to reunite with doctors and nurses who looked after her, and tour the building.
The King’s sister has described how “every day is a bonus” after she suffered concussion and minor head injuries in the accident last June.
The 74-year-old princess, who was on her way to see her chickens on her Gatcombe Park estate at the time, has no memory of what followed, but she is thought to have been struck by a horse’s head or legs.
After the accident, an air ambulance and emergency services were dispatched to the scene at Anne’s Gloucestershire home and, following medical care by a crew, the princess was rushed 30 miles away to Southmead by road for tests, treatment and observation.
She spent five nights in the major hospital after the accident on June 23 and did not return to public royal duties until almost three weeks later after rehabilitation support at home.
