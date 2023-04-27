Prince Harry – latest news: Piers Morgan encouraged targeting of Diana, duke claims
Duke of Sussex is suing Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers
Piers Morgan “knew about, encouraged and concealed” the illegal targeting of Dianna, Princess of Wales while he was editor at The News of the World, Prince Harry has claimed.
The Duke of Sussex makes the claim in documents submitted to the High Court in London as part of his alleged phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers.
Mr Morgan has always strenuously denied claims that he was aware of the practice while he was editor of the now defunct paper.
Actor Hugh Grant is due to attend a hearing on Thursday as the case progresses to day three. Yesterday, the court was told Prince Harry was “kept out of the loop” on alleged phone-hacking by tabloid newspapers.
The duke understands that the royal household dealt with fears that his voicemail messages had been intercepted while he was serving in Afghanistan, failing to update him with all the information and allegations, David Sherborne, representing Harry, told the court.
Prince Harry ‘kept out of the loop’ on alleged phone-hacking
The Duke of Sussex was “kept out of the loop” regarding alleged unlawful information gathering by tabloid newspapers in relation to the royal household, the High Court has heard.
David Sherborne, representing Harry, told the court on Wednesday that, before 2012, the duke believed there was only one voicemail which his brother left for him that had been intercepted.
The barrister said Harry thought the tabloid press “wouldn’t have been stupid enough to go after his messages, given the security services’ involvement”, and that there were members of royal staff who he was aware believed they had been hacked but he was “kept out of the loop”.
“He was told more in 2012 but that was essentially dealt with by his family, the institution as he described it.
“That is no criticism of the [late] Queen or his family, that is how it was done and he accepted it.
“One also has to remember at the times he was on active service in Afghanistan.”
Lawyers for the publisher claim there is no hard evidence against the paper but only “general pleas” of voicemail interception and phone tapping by Sun journalists.
The Duke of Sussex is currently involved in a legal battle with Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of The Sun.
Prince Harry alleges that the billionaire’s titles engaged in overwhelming press intrusion, including phone hacking.
Among the revelations that have emerged from the court filings is that the Prince of Wales received a secret settlement payment from NGN over phone hacking, and that the late Queen was allegedly aware and had signed off these payments.
It was also revealed that Harry tried to block journalists from attending his and Meghan Markle’s wedding.
Queen supported Harry’s bid for apology from Rupert Murdoch, High Court hears
The late Queen backed the Duke of Sussex’s bid for an apology from media mogul Rupert Murdoch, but his efforts were blocked by Charles’ staff, the High Court has heard.
Harry is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.
However, NGN is asking Mr Justice Fancourt to throw out his claim – along with a claim brought by actor Hugh Grant – arguing they have been brought too late.
While NGN has settled numerous hacking claims in relation to the News Of The World, the publisher denies illegal activity at The Sun.
In a witness statement made public on Tuesday, Harry described how in late 2017, he wanted to “push for a resolution” over alleged phone hacking and get an apology from News Corp owner Mr Murdoch before his wedding to the Duchess of Sussex.
Harry accuses Clarence House of ‘seemingly blocking our every move’
Harry ‘kept out of the loop’ on phone hacking claims as Hugh Grant to appear in court
Prince Harry was “kept out of the loop” over alleged phone hacking by tabloids in relation to the royal household, the High Court has heard.
The Duke of Sussex is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at two of its titles, The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World – claiming that his private information was unlawfully accessed.
NGN is bringing a bid to have Harry’s case thrown out, along with a similar claim by actor Hugh Grant, at a three-day hearing in London which started on Tuesday, arguing they have been brought too late.
But, responding to the publisher’s strike out application, Harry’s lawyers said it is an attempt to go behind a “secret agreement” between the royal family as an institution and NGN, which the duke was informed of in 2012.
David Sherborne, representing Harry, told the court on Wednesday that, before 2012, the duke believed there was only one voicemail which his brother the Prince of Wales left for him that had been intercepted.
Piers Morgan 'knew' about illegal targeting of Princess Diana and encouraged it - Harry
Piers Morgan “knew about, encouraged and concealed” the illegal targeting of Dianna, Princess of Wales while he was editor at The News of the World, Prince Harry has claimed.
The Duke of Sussex made the claim in court documents submitted to the High Court in London in his alleged phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers.
Actor Hugh Grant is due to attend a hearing on Thursday.
The allegation that a “secret agreement” was reached between the royal family and the publisher of The Sun to prevent William and Harry from bringing phone hacking claims has shone a spotlight on an unsavoury chapter in British media history.
The claim was made at the High Court by the Duke of Sussex, who is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), the owners of The Sun and now defunct News of the World, over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.
On Tuesday, NGN made a bid for a judge to throw out the case, as well as a similar claim brought by actor Hugh Grant.
Harry’s lawyers said the bid is an attempt to go behind a “secret agreement” between the royal family as an institution and NGN – or its parent companies News UK and News Corp – which the duke was informed of in 2012. NGN denies there was an agreement.
Harry 'kept out of the loop' on phone hacking claims
Prince Harry was “kept out of the loop” over alleged phone hacking by tabloids in relation to the royal household, the High Court has heard (Thomas Kingsley writes).
The Duke of Sussex is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at two of its titles, The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World – claiming that his private information was unlawfully accessed.
NGN is bringing a bid to have Harry’s case thrown out, along with a similar claim by actor Hugh Grant, at a three-day hearing in London which started on Tuesday, arguing they have been brought too late.
Queen supported Harry's bid for apology from Rupert Murdoch, court hears
The late Queen backed the Duke of Sussex’s bid for an apology from media mogul Rupert Murdoch, but his efforts were blocked by Charles’ staff, the High Court has heard.
In a witness statement made public on Tuesday, Harry described how in late 2017, he wanted to “push for a resolution” over alleged phone hacking and get an apology from News Corp owner Mr Murdoch before his wedding to the Duchess of Sussex.
