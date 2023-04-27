✕ Close Prince Harry's lawyer arrives at High Court ahead of privacy claim against The Sun's publisher

Piers Morgan “knew about, encouraged and concealed” the illegal targeting of Dianna, Princess of Wales while he was editor at The News of the World, Prince Harry has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex makes the claim in documents submitted to the High Court in London as part of his alleged phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers.

Mr Morgan has always strenuously denied claims that he was aware of the practice while he was editor of the now defunct paper.

Actor Hugh Grant is due to attend a hearing on Thursday as the case progresses to day three. Yesterday, the court was told Prince Harry was “kept out of the loop” on alleged phone-hacking by tabloid newspapers.

The duke understands that the royal household dealt with fears that his voicemail messages had been intercepted while he was serving in Afghanistan, failing to update him with all the information and allegations, David Sherborne, representing Harry, told the court.