New book, Spare, claimed to allege that Prince William called Meghan Markle ‘rude’ and ‘abrasive’
Prince Harry has reportedly claimed that his brother Prince William “grabbed” him, ripping his necklace and knocking him “to the floor” during an argument over the Duke of Sussex’s marriage to Meghan Markle.
The explosive allegation is made within the duke’s new autobiography, Spare, according to The Guardian, which said it had obtained a copy ahead of the book’s publication in five days’ time.
Harry is reported to allege that his brother visited him at his former London residence of Nottingham Cottage in 2019, proceeding to call Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” during an argument about his wife, in a “parrot[ing] of the press narrative”.
Detailing the attack that allegedly followed, Harry reportedly claims: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”
Harry reportedly writes that William told him to fight back, but Harry refused, and William left before returning “looking regretful, and apologised”.
Prince Harry has reportedly claimed that King Charles asked him and Prince William not to “make my final years a misery” at Prince Philip’s funeral last year, writes my colleague Maanya Sachdeva.
According to The Guardian, which said it had obtained a copy of the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography ahead of publication on 10 January, Spare includes Harry’s “unsparing” retelling of private scenes and conversations between senior royals.
One such moment occurred after the Duke of Edinburgh’s Windsor Castle funeral in March 2021, when Charles reportedly “stood between” Harry and William “looking up at our flushed faces”, the King’s younger son wrote.
“Please boys,” Harry quotes Charles as saying, “Don’t make my final years a misery.”
Prince Harry says he still believes in the monarchy
Prince Harry has said that he still believes in the monarchy – but does not know whether he will play a role in its future.
In a forthcoming interview with ITV, the Duke of Sussex – who “stepped back” from his position as a senior royal in January 2020 alongside his wife Meghan Markle – was asked whether he still believed in his family’s constitutional role.
Answering that he did, the duke was then pressed on whether he himself would play a role in the monarchy’s future, to which he replied: “I don’t know.”
Prince Harry says ‘a lot can happen’ prior to King Charles’s coronation
Prince Harry has said that “a lot can happen between now and then” when asked whether he will attend his father King Charles’s coronation in May.
A trailed clip of ITV’s upcoming broadcast, Harry: The Interview, shows Tom Bradby asking the Duke of Sussex whether he will attend the ceremony if he receives an invite.
“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” the duke replies. “But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”
Prince Harry rejects suggestion he is invading his family’s privacy
Prince Harry has claimed that those who accuse him of invading his family’s privacy either “don’t understand or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press”.
In a second trailer released by ITV for the Duke of Sussex’s forthcoming interview with Tom Bradby, due for broadcast on Sunday, in which he questions the royal about his decision to discuss his family relationships publicly in his new book, Harry says: “I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better.”
Put to him that Prince William might question how his brother could “do this to me after everything” they went through together, the duke replies: “He would probably say all sorts of different things.”
Confronted with the fact that his new book will spark accusations that, after railing against invasions of privacy all his life, he is now “invading the privacy of [his] nearest and dearest without permission”, the royal retorts: “That would be the accusation from people that don’t understand or don’t want to believe that my family have been briefing the press.”
Meghan Markle was ‘terribly sad’ about alleged attack, book reportedly claims
After the alleged attack by his brother, Prince Harry claims in his book that he was left with visible “scrapes and bruises” on his back, according to The Guardian.
The Duke of Sussex reportedly claims that he told his wife Meghan Markle of the alleged attack after she noticed the marks on his back, and that she “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry” but was “terribly sad”.
Prince Harry ‘questioned brother’s attempt to help him’ prior to alleged attack
Here are more details on the alleged row between the two brothers at Nottingham Cottage in 2019.
Prince William claimed he was trying to help his younger brother, the book reportedly claims, with Harry replying: “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?”
According to the Guardian’s report, Prince Harry said that his brother was angry and swore at him, and because he was scared, Harry went into the kitchen with William following him, before handing him a glass of water and saying: “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”
Harry then reportedly proceeds to detail the alleged attack, writing: “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast.”
What to expect from Prince Harry’s new book
Prince Harry’s new autobiography will be released on 10 January, in 16 different languages, with an audiobook read by the duke himself, according to its publisher Penguin Random House.
The title is said to offer a personal insight into Harry’s life and, according to the publisher, it will be “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.
A source has claimed to The Sunday Times that the autobiography – which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer – is “tough on William in particular” and “even Kate gets a bit of a broadside”.
King Charles supposedly “comes out of it better” than expected, however.
My colleague Graeme Massie has the full report on the alleged claims by Prince Harry that his brother physically attacked him in 2019 during a row about his marriage to Meghan Markle.
Good morning, we’ll be using this liveblog to follow the latest updates on the claims allegedly made in Prince Harry’s new autobiography, Spare.
