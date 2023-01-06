Prince Harry news – latest: Duke claims woman gave him ‘message’ from Diana in book Spare
New book, Spare, also includes allegations the Prince William attacked his brother in row about marriage to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry has admitted taking cocaine and says a woman “with powers” passed on a message from Princess Diana after her death.
They are just a few of the dramatic claims in his autobiography Spare, which has been leaked ahead of its official release next week.
Harry describes Prince William as his “archnemesis”, and claims his older brother and Princess Kate encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi soldier – an incident he has called “one of the biggest mistakes in my life”.
In another explosive allegation, Harry claims his brother physically attacked him during an argument in 2019 over the Duke of Sussex’s marriage to Meghan Markle, who William allegedly called “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.
Harry is quoted as saying: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”
The palace has declined to comment on the many allegations.
The Duke of Sussex has been a longtime advocate for therapy. In his memoir, Spare, he claims that, after he got into a physical altercation with his big brother, he didn’t immediately tell Meghan, but called his therapist.
Meredith Clark reports on how men could learn from Harry’s phone call, in a society where men are stigmatised for seeking mental health help.
The detail of the Harry and William revelations everyone is missing
The first person Prince Harry called after his alleged fight with his brother was his therapist. Maybe Prince William, and men everywhere, should take a page out of Harry’s book.
According to Prince Harry, the rift between himself and his brother didn’t begin with Meghan, as he alleges that William was “gone forever” after he married Kate Middleton in 2011.
“The brother I’d escorted into Westminster Abbey that morning was gone - forever. Who could deny it?” he writes. “He’d never again be first a foremost Willy. We’d never again ride together across the Lesotho countryside with capes blowing behind us. We’d never again share a horsey-smelling cottage while learning to fly. Who shall separate us? Life, that’s who.”
Harry says William was ‘gone forever’ after he married Kate Middleton in new memoir
The Duke of Sussex reportedly felt like he had to say ‘goodbye’ to his brother during the 2011 wedding.
Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan
Memoir revelation ‘an absolute nightmare for his security teams’ it is claimed.
Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan
Memoir revelation ‘an absolute nightmare for his security teams’ it is claimed
The memoir also sees a number of allegations levelled at Prince Harry’s brother William.
In one of the most explosive excerpts, Harry claims that his brother physically attacked him during a fight about Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry alleges William physically attacked him in new book, report says
Bombshell claim reportedly comes from leaked extract of Duke of Sussex’s upcoming autobiography ‘Spare’
Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father
Prince Harry abandons royal family’s mantra of “never complain, never explain” in new autobiography Spare.
Eleanor Noyce has the story.
Prince Harry memoir finally addresses rumour that James Hewitt is his real father
Prince Harry abandons royal family’s mantra of “never complain, never explain” in new autobiography Spare
Despite his suggestions that he may be ready to put the past behind him, Prince Harry’s memoir also criticises members of his family, including his father Charles.
At one point, Harry reportedly reflects on jokes his father made about his paternity, and whether he is his “real father”.
According to Harry, the jokes were in especially “poor taste” considering they were made amid rumours that Charles was not his biological father.
Prince Harry claims Charles joked about possibility he wasn’t his ‘real father’
Rumours have long circulated that Prince Harry is not King Charles III’s biological son
Prince Harry recalls fight with Meghan Markle that led him to seek therapy
Duke of Sussex recalled how he got ‘sloppily angry’ during a fight with his wife in his new memoir.
Amber Raiken has the details.
Prince Harry recalls fight with Meghan Markle that led him to seek therapy
Duke of Sussex recalled how he got ‘sloppily angry’ during fight with his wife in new memoir.
Interestingly, Harry claims the “ball is in their court” when it comes to whether he will travel to London for King Charles’ coronation in May.
The Duke of Sussex confirmed that he is waiting on the royal family’s decision during a trailer clip ahead of his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.
“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court,” he said.
The comment is just one of many that Harry has made about possible reconciliations with his family in interviews in the lead-up to his book’s release.
Everything Harry has said about the royal family in interviews about his memoir
Duke of Sussex was interviewed by ITV’s Tom Bradby and CNN’s Anderson Cooper in the run-up to the release of his ‘personal and emotional’ memoir ‘Spare’
Prince Harry claims William was ‘livid’ he kept beard for his wedding, calls brother’s baldness ‘alarming’
‘At one point he actually ordered me, as the ‘heir’ speaking to the ‘spare,’ to shave,’ Harry reportedly writes in his memoir.
Meredith Clark has the story.
Prince Harry claims William was livid’ he kept beard for his 2018 wedding
‘At one point he actually ordered me, as the ‘heir’ speaking to the ‘spare,’ to shave,’ Harry reportedly writes in his memoir
The accusation is just one Prince Harry levels against the Queen Consort in the memoir, as he also claims that he and his brother Prince William “begged” their father not to marry his longtime love.
According to Harry, he was worried that Camilla would become an “evil stepmother”.
Elsewhere in the memoir, the Duke of Sussex likens his first meeting with Camillla to getting an “injection”.
Harry compares first meeting with Camilla to getting an injection, reports say
Duke of Sussex’s book has apparently been released in Spain, five days ahead of its official publication date
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies