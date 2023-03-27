Prince Harry – latest news: Duke says he lost friends because of ‘paranoia’ over ‘unlawful’ stories
Public figures including Sir Elton John and Sadie Frost have brought phone-tapping claims against the Daily Mail publisher
The Duke of Sussex lost friends due to “paranoia” over “unlawful” stories published about him in the papers, the High Court has heard.
Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) is bringing a bid to end High Court claims brought by people including Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.
In written submissions ANL, lawyers for the publisher quoted from documents filed on Harry‘s behalf.
Adrian Beltrami KC, for ANL, said the duke’s case was that “suspicion and paranoia was caused by Associated’s publication of the unlawful articles: friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a ‘suspect’, since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source of this information being provided to Associated’s newspapers”.
The group, also including actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, announced in October that they were bringing claims for misuse of private information against ANL.
In a statement announcing the launch of the legal action, released by Hamlins law firm, it was alleged the unlawful acts included hiring private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes.
The publisher hit back at the allegations, describing them at the time as “preposterous smears.”
Prince Harry lost friends due to ‘paranoia’ over ‘unlawful’ stories, court told
The Duke of Sussex had “suspicion and paranoia” caused due to the publication of articles by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) using unlawfully gathered information, the High Court has been told.
In written submissions for ANL, lawyers for the publisher quoted from documents filed on Harry‘s behalf.
Adrian Beltrami KC, for ANL, said the duke’s case was that “suspicion and paranoia was caused by Associated’s publication of the unlawful articles: friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a ‘suspect’, since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source of this information being provided to Associated’s newspapers”.
The barrister continued: “The duke’s pre-action letter also stated that at the time he had become paranoid and suspicious by ‘unexplained disclosures of private information in your (ANL’s) publications’.”
Mr Beltrami added: “He stated that ‘the repeated, wrongful disclosures... had a serious and profound effect upon (him) at the time of their publication’ and that he had ‘painful memories... regarding the extent to which ANL publicised private and sensitive information relating to his private and family life’.”
Sir Elton John has left the High Court after attending the first day of the hearing in his claim against Associated Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information-gathering.
Mail on Sunday publisher paid investigator to ‘unlawfully' find address of politician’s lover, court told
Associated Newspapers Ltd paid a private investigator to unlawfully find the address of a man it believed was the lover of Liberal Democrat politician Sir Simon Hughes, the High Court has been told.
Referring to the believed lover as HJK, Sir Simon’s lawyer David Sherborne said in written submissions that that the “the Mail on Sunday wanted a photograph of HJK [and the claimant] in order to be able to publish a story about their relationship”.
Private investigator Glenn Mulcaire “unlawfully obtained” the man’s mobile phone number, called it and “through means of deception managed to blag his home address”, Mr Sherborne alleged, adding: “Despite this, no story was published in the end in the Mail on Sunday as a bigger story broke, namely the revelation of an affair which the then deputy prime minister, John Prescott, had had with his secretary.”
The documents go on to say that ANL paid Greg Miskiw, a freelance journalist, “for the work done by Mr Mulcaire in relation to the claimant, as referred to above, described as ‘Simon Hughes’ boyfriend’.”
Mr Sherborne added: “The claimant has suffered considerable distress and harm, as well as the loss of his dignity or standing and his personal autonomy through the unlawful acts, its resultant invasions of his privacy and its deliberate exploitation and/or misuse of his unlawfully or illegally obtained information.”
Doreen Lawrence says trusting Mail made her wonder if she ‘failed her murdered son'
Baroness Doreen Lawrence said she “wonders whether trusting the Daily Mail as she did caused her to have delayed or have failed her murdered son”, the High Court has heard.
In court documents made available to the press on Monday, her barrister David Sherborne said she feels “anger, shock and upset” about allegedly being targeted by the Daily Mail.
Baroness Lawrence “never once suspected” publisher Associated Newspapers Ltd of the allegations due to her trust in the Daily Mail, which campaigned to bring the killers of her son Stephen Lawrence to justice, her lawyer said.
“She wonders whether trusting the Daily Mail as she did caused her to have delayed or have failed her murdered son,” he added. “She asks herself whether more individuals could have been arrested, whether earlier investigations might have been more successful, and whether she could have got justice.”
Elton John had not seen copy of first child’s birth certificate before it was obtained by ANL, court told
Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish had not seen a copy of their first child’s birth certificate before it was unlawfully obtained by Associated Newspapers Ltd, the High Court has heard.
The couple “found it particularly disturbing to understand the deliberate tactics deployed by Associated to bypass the confidentiality and ethical protections afforded to medical information”, said their lawyer David Sherborne.
“They were appalled by the unlawful articles published about the first claimant that were sourced this way. Worse still was Associated’s unlawful obtaining of their first child’s birth certificate, before they had even seen a copy themselves.
“They were heartbroken by the derogatory headline that Associated attached to it, clearly calculated to profit and generate public sensation about an event that they had so carefully guarded to keep precious. The fact that these unlawful articles, which carry so much upset, were founded through unlawful acts that were all the time deliberately concealed from them has enraged them.”
Doreen Lawrence believes son’s murder was ‘exploited’ by Daily Mail, court told
Baroness Doreen Lawrence believes the murder of her son Stephen was “exploited” by Associated Newspapers Ltd to “generate ‘exclusive’ headlines, sell newspapers, and to profit”, the High Court has been told.
In written arguments, her barrister David Sherborne said she “feels anger, shock and upset”, adding: “Most of all, however, she feels a deep sense of betrayal.
“She finds it hard to believe the level of duplicity and manipulation that was clearly at play, knowing now as she does that the Daily Mail’s outward support for her fight to bring Stephen’s killers to justice was hollow and, worse, entirely false.
“The claimant now sees that the Daily Mail’s true interests were about self-promotion and using her and her son’s murder as a means to generate ‘exclusive’ headlines, sell newspapers, and to profit.
“The claimant cannot think of any act or conduct lower than stealing and exploiting information from a mother who buried her son for this reason. She feels used and violated, and like she has been taken for a fool.”
Sir Elton John’s landline was tapped and gardener targeted by ANL, court told
Sir Elton John and David Furnish’s landline phone was tapped by a private investigator on the instructions of Associated Newspapers Limited, the High Court has been told.
Documents filed on the couple’s behalf, made available to the media on Monday, said that as well as having the landline at their home in Windsor tapped, Sir Elton’s personal assistant and the couple’s gardener were also targeted.
Their lawyer David Sherborne said in the written submission: “The claimants are outraged that Associated engaged in these unlawful and illicit acts in order to publish unlawful articles about them.
“They are also mortified to consider all their conversations, some of which were very personal indeed, were tapped, taped, packaged and consumed as a commercial product for journalists and unknown others to pick over, regardless of whether or not they were published.
“The hurt remains the same, knowing that their lives have been treated as a commodity and their precious, priceless moments of privacy degraded in this way.”
Mr Sherborne added: “In particular, they consider their private home a sacred space. To learn now that this was ruthlessly invaded, their home so violated, and their family and loved ones targeted, all through unlawful acts designed to steal and exploit their information, is unforgivable to them.”
Elton John and David Furnish ‘frightened’ by unexplained press disclosures, court told
Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish found the unexplained disclosure of their private information in the press “frightening” and as a result have someone watching cameras in their home every night, the High Court has been told.
Associated Newspapers Ltd’s lawyer Adrian Beltrami KC quoted the pair as claiming that the “repeated, wrongful disclosures ... had a serious and profound effect upon [them] at the time of their publication”.
They were aware of “the extent to which Associated publicised private and sensitive information relating to their private and family life”, and they “became deeply paranoid and suspicious by unexplained disclosures of their private information in [Associated’s] publications, even where measures were taken to protect their privacy”, Mr Beltrami added.
Mr Beltrami said they stated that they “found these disclosures frightening, and as a consequence now have someone watching the cameras in their home of residence every night”.
However, Mr Beltrami said their case was being brought too late, arguing “there can be no doubt that by the start of 2016 Sir Elton and Mr Furnish were very much alive to the issue of (unlawful information gathering) by the press”.
The barrister added that “they have not provided any satisfactory explanation as to what necessary fact, as opposed to evidence, they did not know by October 2016 to articulate the essential elements of a claim against Associated”.
Elton John arrives in court
Sir Elton John has arrived in Court 76 of the Royal Courts of Justice.
The singer sat at the back of the large courtroom, arriving shortly before the hearing resumed for the afternoon.
What happened the last time Prince Harry was in court against a newspaper?
Last July the High Court ruled a Mail on Sunday article on the Duke of Sussex’s legal claim against the Home Office contained parts that were defamatory.
The Duke of Sussex sued the Mail on Sunday’s publisher over a story on a separate High Court case over the decision to remove his automatic granting of police protection in the UK.
The February article carried the headline: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret... then - just minutes after the story broke - his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute.”
Lawyers for Harry had argued the article was defamatory and suggested the duke had “improperly and cynically” tried to manipulate public opinion.