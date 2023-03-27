✕ Close Prince Harry arrives at High Court for phone-tapping and privacy case

The Duke of Sussex lost friends due to “paranoia” over “unlawful” stories published about him in the papers, the High Court has heard.

Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) is bringing a bid to end High Court claims brought by people including Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and Baroness Doreen Lawrence over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.

In written submissions ANL, lawyers for the publisher quoted from documents filed on Harry‘s behalf.

Adrian Beltrami KC, for ANL, said the duke’s case was that “suspicion and paranoia was caused by Associated’s publication of the unlawful articles: friends were lost or cut off as a result and everyone became a ‘suspect’, since he was misled by the way that the articles were written into believing that those close to him were the source of this information being provided to Associated’s newspapers”.

The group, also including actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost, announced in October that they were bringing claims for misuse of private information against ANL.

In a statement announcing the launch of the legal action, released by Hamlins law firm, it was alleged the unlawful acts included hiring private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes.

The publisher hit back at the allegations, describing them at the time as “preposterous smears.”