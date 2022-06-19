The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new photograph of Prince William and their three children to mark Father’s Day.

The image shows William beaming with his arms around Prince George, eight, and Princess Charlotte, seven, while Prince Louis sits atop his shoulders.

The Duke is wearing a khaki-coloured polo T-shirt and the children, who are in the midst of laughing, are dressed in camouflage print as well as navy and white tops.

It was posted on the Duke and Duchess’ official Twitter account, where they wished a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers all over the world.

Taken during a family holiday in Jordan last autumn, the royal couple used a similar photograph for their official 2021 Christmas card, which showed the whole family including Kate Middleton.

The trip was arranged by the Duchess to visit her former childhood home in Jordan, where she lived for three years when her father worked for British Airways in Amman.

It comes ahead of William’s 40th birthday on Tuesday.

Fans of the Cambridges praised the photograph and sent William their well-wishes for the day honouring fathers and father figures.

One person wrote: “It shows on their faces how much they love their dad and it shows on Prince William’s face how much he loves being their dad. Happy Father’s Day.”

Another said: “This is utterly adorable – thank you so much for sharing.”

“Your kids look genuinely happy and well-loved children, and that is right at the top of the Most Important Things,” a third added.

The Cambridges’ children were last seen in public during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations earlier this month.

All three made their debut at the Trooping the Colour royal procession and stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the flypast. George and Charlotte also accompanied their parents during a special visit to Wales.