Fans are applauding Prince William’s sweet reaction to Kate Middleton’s joke about her competitive side.

The Prince and Princess of Wales appeared on Saturday’s episode of Mike Tindall, James Haskell and Alex Payne’s The Good, The Bad, And The Rugby podcast, alongside the Princess Royal, Anne. During the conversation, Haskell poked fun at Kate and her husband’s competitiveness by comparing them to one couple’s dynamic on Friends.

“Just how competitive are both of you?” he asked the pair. “Because, Mike, I’m not going to lie, but he has made out [that] both of you are super, super competitive, a bit like Monica and Chandler from Friends.”

Kate chimed in with a laugh, and gave her candid reaction to the claim, responding: “I’m really not that competitive. I don’t know where this is coming from.”

As she made the remark, William proceeded to laugh and poke fun at his wife’s competitive nature by giving her a subtle wink, seemingly in an effort to playfully confirm that she is actually competitive.

William’s sweet wink has now been shared on Instagram, with many fans praising the playful jokes that the couple exchanged during the podcast episode.

“Look at our Prince of Wales winking to his lovely wife when she says she isn’t *that* competitive,” one fan wrote on Instagram, while reposting the video of the pair. “We all know both of you are very, very competitive William.”

“She has a wonderful sense of humour,” another wrote, while a third added: “What a wonderful couple.”

During the podcast episode, Haskell proceeded to make jokes about the couple’s behaviour during a game of table tennis, saying: “It will go on for hours and hours, and be like, double or quits.”

Kate then chimed in to agree, before explaining why she and William haven’t “actually managed to finish a game of tennis” together.

“It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us,” she said, before William agreed and added: “Yeah, it’s who can out mental each other.”

When asked if he and Kate’s three children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five – have inherited their parents’ competitive side, William said: “Just a little bit.”

However, according to Kate, she’s still excited to see if their children’s competitive side will grow over time or not.

“What I think is really interesting is that they are all obviously different temperaments,” she said. “And as they’re growing and trying out different sports, they’re obviously still really young, it’s going be interesting to see how that grows and develops.”

Earlier in the episode, Tindal – who is married to Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall – also revealed that he’d seen the Princess of Wales get competitive when playing a different game.

“Where did your…? I’m not going to say you’re uber competitive…,” he said. “I’ve seen her play beer pong.”

After Kate jokingly denied that she’s competitive, she acknowledged how she played a lot of sports throughout her childhood. She also added that both of her parents, Carole and Michael are quite competitive, as well.

“If I ask both of my parents who is the most competitive…they’d sit down for quite a long time arguing about who’s the most competitive, and he was the most competitive of the two,” she said, referring to her father. “I suppose as a family we were just very active. And I can always remember being physical, using our bodies, whether it’s walking, climbing the lake district in Scotland, swimming from a young age.”

She continued: “They always encouraged us to be physically active and sporty and they always encouraged us into doing team sports and trying things.”