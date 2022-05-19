Queen news - live: Line-up for platinum jubilee concert revealed

The Queen is celebrating her 70th year on the throne with a four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Laura Hampson,Kate Ng
Thursday 19 May 2022 08:26
Queen shrugs after Alan Titchmarsh pays tribute to her

The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.

These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.

However, the RMT union has today announced planned strike action on the weekend, which will affect passengers aiming to travel on the Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly Lines.

Meanwhile, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have begun their three-day tour in Canada, where they are representing the Queen - one of a number of recent appearances to highlight Prince Charles’ increased presence as head of the royal family in the light of the monarch’s mobility problems and advanced age.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, as she gears up for the Jubilee weekend Her Majesty has started to make more in-person appearances.

However Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.

Follow our liveblog for all of the latest updates on the Queen as she prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

Everything the Queen eats in a day, according to royal chefs

With a team of world-class chefs, access to the best food that money can buy, and dining rooms at palaces across the UK, you would have thought meal times are always prestigious in the Windsor household.

Yet, as the Queen’s former chef Darren McGrady previously revealed, the Queen sticks to a pretty rigid schedule about what she eats and drinks.

Read the full story here:

Everything the Queen eats in a day, according to royal chefs

Her Majesty reportedly has four meals a day - but only eats small portions at each.

Laura Hampson19 May 2022 08:26
Queen + Adam Lambert to open Platinum Jubilee concert

Queen + Adam Lambert will open the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert 20 years after Brian May performed “God Save the Queen” on Buckingham Palace’s roof to mark the Golden Jubilee.

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne in June, with a whole line-up of events taking place across the country to celebrate her reign.

One of the most star-studded events taking place over the bank holiday weekend is the Platinum Party at the Palace, which will be broadcast live on the BBC on Saturday 4 June.

Isobel Lewis has the full story here:

Full line-up for Platinum Party at the Palace concert for Queen’s jubilee announced

Diana Ross, Alicia Keys and Nile Rodgers will all be performing

Laura Hampson19 May 2022 08:25
Good morning and welcome to today’s liveblog covering the latest Queen and royal family-related news.

Laura Hampson19 May 2022 08:07
Check back in tomorrow

That’s a wrap of our royal coverage today, check back in tomorrow for the latest stories from the royal family.

Laura Hampson18 May 2022 21:10
The eight key bombshell claims from the Palace Papers

In case you missed it, author Tina Brown recounted scandals, love affairs and betrayals that have plagued royal family over past three decades in her recently-released book, The Palace Papers.

Packed with eye-opening details, the author of The Diana Chronicles picks up from where she left off in her last book - the death of the People’s Princess - and documents the next 25 years of the Firm’s history.

Covering all the senior royals in equal measure, Brown leaves no stone unturned and has interviewed over 120 sources for the project.

Here are the key claims:

The eight key bombshell claims in The Palace Papers

Author Tina Brown recounts scandals, love affairs and betrayals that have plagued royal family over past three decades in new book The Palace Papers

Laura Hampson18 May 2022 20:36
Where will Prince Harry and Meghan stay during the Jubilee?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with their two children next month.

The scheduled June visit to the UK, which comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the Queen last month before travelling to The Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games, will mark the first time the 96-year-old monarch has met the couple’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, 11 months.

But where will the family stay? Chelsea Ritschel has the low-down here:

Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Sussexes will attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their two children in June

Laura Hampson18 May 2022 19:28
William pays tribute to ‘resilience’ of submariners

The Duke of Cambridge paid tribute to the “continued resilience” of the Royal Navy’s submariners and their families as he unveiled a new memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum.

William gave a short speech on the Submarine Service during the unveiling ceremony at the Staffordshire site on Wednesday, in which he said: “You would be hard-pressed to find a more challenging environment to serve in.”

Read the full report here:

William pays tribute to ‘resilience’ of submariners as he unveils new memorial

The Duke of Cambridge gave a short speech at the National Memorial Arboretum on Wednesday.

Laura Hampson18 May 2022 17:48
Prince Harry welcomes Colombia and Nigeria to Invictus community

The Duke of Sussex has announced that Colombia and Nigeria are joining his Invictus Games Foundation in a new “community” structure.

Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

More here:

Harry welcomes Colombia and Nigeria to ‘inspiring Invictus community of nations’

More nations are expected to join over time, and participation in future Invictus Games will be drawn from membership of the community.

Laura Hampson18 May 2022 16:44
Take a look back at 70 incredible years of Queen Elizabeth II

The Independent is hosting a free panel discussion on Thursday 19 May at 6.30pm with royal experts Jennie Bond and Sean O’Grady, hosted by our Deputy Lifestyle Editor Laura Hampson.

Follow this link to book your spot on the Zoom session now.

Kate Ng18 May 2022 16:30
Diana’s Spencer Tiara to go on display for Jubilee jewels exhibition

The famous Spencer Tiara, worn by Diana, Princess of Wales on her wedding day, is to go on display as part of the UK’s largest exhibition of tiaras in 20 years.

Some 50 glittering treasures of aristocratic and royal provenance, many seen for the first time in public in decades, will be on view as part of Sotheby’s’ Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Find out more:

Diana’s sparkling Spencer Tiara to go on display for Jubilee jewels exhibition

The princess wore the family heirloom on her wedding day in 198

Kate Ng18 May 2022 15:30

Comments

