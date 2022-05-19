Queen news - live: Line-up for platinum jubilee concert revealed
The Queen is celebrating her 70th year on the throne with a four-day Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend
The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.
The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family.
These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.
However, the RMT union has today announced planned strike action on the weekend, which will affect passengers aiming to travel on the Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly Lines.
Meanwhile, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have begun their three-day tour in Canada, where they are representing the Queen - one of a number of recent appearances to highlight Prince Charles’ increased presence as head of the royal family in the light of the monarch’s mobility problems and advanced age.
While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, as she gears up for the Jubilee weekend Her Majesty has started to make more in-person appearances.
However Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.
Everything the Queen eats in a day, according to royal chefs
With a team of world-class chefs, access to the best food that money can buy, and dining rooms at palaces across the UK, you would have thought meal times are always prestigious in the Windsor household.
Yet, as the Queen’s former chef Darren McGrady previously revealed, the Queen sticks to a pretty rigid schedule about what she eats and drinks.
Queen + Adam Lambert to open Platinum Jubilee concert
Queen + Adam Lambert will open the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert 20 years after Brian May performed “God Save the Queen” on Buckingham Palace’s roof to mark the Golden Jubilee.
The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne in June, with a whole line-up of events taking place across the country to celebrate her reign.
One of the most star-studded events taking place over the bank holiday weekend is the Platinum Party at the Palace, which will be broadcast live on the BBC on Saturday 4 June.
The eight key bombshell claims from the Palace Papers
In case you missed it, author Tina Brown recounted scandals, love affairs and betrayals that have plagued royal family over past three decades in her recently-released book, The Palace Papers.
Packed with eye-opening details, the author of The Diana Chronicles picks up from where she left off in her last book - the death of the People’s Princess - and documents the next 25 years of the Firm’s history.
Covering all the senior royals in equal measure, Brown leaves no stone unturned and has interviewed over 120 sources for the project.
Here are the key claims:
Where will Prince Harry and Meghan stay during the Jubilee?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with their two children next month.
The scheduled June visit to the UK, which comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the Queen last month before travelling to The Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games, will mark the first time the 96-year-old monarch has met the couple’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, 11 months.
William pays tribute to ‘resilience’ of submariners
The Duke of Cambridge paid tribute to the “continued resilience” of the Royal Navy’s submariners and their families as he unveiled a new memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum.
William gave a short speech on the Submarine Service during the unveiling ceremony at the Staffordshire site on Wednesday, in which he said: “You would be hard-pressed to find a more challenging environment to serve in.”
Prince Harry welcomes Colombia and Nigeria to Invictus community
The Duke of Sussex has announced that Colombia and Nigeria are joining his Invictus Games Foundation in a new “community” structure.
Harry founded the Invictus Games to aid the rehabilitation of injured or sick military personnel and veterans from across the globe by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.
Take a look back at 70 incredible years of Queen Elizabeth II
The Independent is hosting a free panel discussion on Thursday 19 May at 6.30pm with royal experts Jennie Bond and Sean O’Grady, hosted by our Deputy Lifestyle Editor Laura Hampson.
Follow this link to book your spot on the Zoom session now.
Diana’s Spencer Tiara to go on display for Jubilee jewels exhibition
The famous Spencer Tiara, worn by Diana, Princess of Wales on her wedding day, is to go on display as part of the UK’s largest exhibition of tiaras in 20 years.
Some 50 glittering treasures of aristocratic and royal provenance, many seen for the first time in public in decades, will be on view as part of Sotheby’s’ Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
